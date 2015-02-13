By Matt Siegel
| HOBART, Australia
HOBART, Australia Feb 13 There was a time, not
all that long ago, when the remote island of Tasmania off
Australia's southern coast was the most feared destination in
the British Empire.
But that was before all the sparkling wine, artisanal cheese
and rare breed pork.
Once a penal colony, Tasmania has transformed into a
destination for both foodies and art aficionados, drawn in by a
boutique gourmet scene obsessed with fresh, local produce and
the cutting edge Museum of Old and New Art (MONA).
The capital, Hobart, has a small-town feel light years away
from the beachside glamour of Sydney, 1,000 km (650 miles) to
the north, its sandstone cottages huddling beneath the imposing
figure of Mt. Wellington.
Chef Ross O'Meara arrived in 2008 after more than 20 years
cooking in Europe and Asia, opening Bruny Island Food on a small
farm with his wife.
On a bright Sunday morning, O'Meara stood hawking jars of
creamy rillettes - a sort of pork pate - and rustic pork
sausages from his stand at Hobart's weekly Farm Gate Market.
"It is not necessarily an easy life here, but what I
consider a good life," he told Reuters.
For a crash course in gastronomy, Tasmania style, look no
further than the Taste of Tasmania festival held from late
December to early January.
More than 60 stalls pack into a converted hangar on the
historic waterfront, where revellers can watch the Sydney to
Hobart yacht race with a bottle of Frank's Cider.
Entrance is free but between the briny Bruny Island oysters
from Get Shucked, pungent pulled pork tacos from Mount Gnomon
Farm and chocolate-covered raspberries from the Christmas Hill
Raspberry Farm Cafe, you will go home with a full belly and an
empty wallet. Happily.
MONA
Tasmania's biggest draw after its Saturday-only Salamanca
street market is perhaps its most incongruous: a museum opened
in 2011 by an eccentric philanthropist and professional gambler.
Located on the edge of Hobart, MONA has earned Tasmania a
star in the art world's firmament through its confronting and
vital exhibitions, and stunning architecture.
Owner David Walsh has transformed a grassy peninsula above
the winding Derwent River into a multi-purpose attraction
complete with luxury hotel rooms and restaurants, but the real
attraction is underfoot.
The gallery, 17 metres (56 feet) below the surface and
reachable via a spiral staircase bored into sandstone, houses
more than 2,000 pieces from Walsh's personal collection,
including works by renowned artists such as Damien Hirst and
Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Nearly 300,000 people visited MONA in 2014, not just for
exhibitions such as Matthew Barney's challenging multimedia
tribute to U.S. writer Norman Mailer - the River of Fundament,
showing until April 13 - but also for its music festivals.
If you are not in the mood for art, that's fine too. On
sunny days MONA staff put out bean bag chairs on the lawn, where
you will find Hobart's hippest denizens reading their books and
soaking up the sun with nary a swimsuit in sight.
PORT ARTHUR
Still, to truly understand what is so interesting about
Tasmania's present, one should look into its past.
Port Arthur, a collection of time-ravaged sandstone
buildings perched above a glistening harbour, was once the most
feared men's prison camp in the British Empire.
The road to Port Arthur, about 95 km (60 miles) southeast of
Hobart, is a stunning rollercoaster marked by the towering
cliffs over Dunalley Bay and the mysterious Tasman National
Park.
A A$35 ($29) ticket buys two days' access, during which
guided tours offer a glimpse into the lives of the working class
men from Britain's industrial slums who once toiled to build
these farthest flung outposts of the empire.
At the height of the camp's activities in the 1860s, the
average life expectancy in Liverpool was just 25 years, and for
many, a life in their closet-like cells was their best option.
Luckily, these days a trip to Tasmania is far from the death
sentence it was in their day, something you can ponder over in
Hobart with a single-malt whiskey and a scallop pie.
