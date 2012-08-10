BILBAO, Spain Aug 10 A giant topiary terrier, a
museum clad in steel scales, old-world elegant avenues and pine
and palm trees swaying against dramatic dark hills are just some
of the sights of Bilbao in northern Spain.
About an hour's flight from Madrid, Bilbao sits inland from
the Bay of Biscay. Signs appear in both Basque and Castilian
Spanish but people speak fluent Castilian and many are quite
comfortable switching to English.
Even with about a million inhabitants Bilbao retains plenty
of old-fashioned charm. Dainty 19th century apartment blocks
line the avenues leading down to the Ria de Bilbao, the
once-polluted river that now is one of the city's most
attractive features.
Many residential buildings feature delicate wrought-iron
railings and glassed-in balconies that seem to be almost unique
to the north of Spain, where lower temperatures and fewer hours
of sunlight mean its residents must do more to conserve warmth,
especially during the long, dark winter months.
FRIDAY
5:00 p.m. - Start off in Plaza Moyua, which boasts two of
the famous shell-like glass and steel entrances to its subway
system, known as "fostercitos", for their designer, British
architect Norman Foster.
The centre of the plaza is a pedestrian square, decked with
clusters of the white begonias and red impatiens that feature in
most flowerbeds around town, evoking the colours of the
"ekuriña", the green, red and white Basque flag that flutters
outside most public buildings.
Walk down Alameda Recalde to the Guggenheim art museum,
which is guarded by "Puppy", a five-storey high West Highland
terrier statue made entirely of pink, orange, yellow, purple and
white flowers, designed by American artist Jeff Koons.
Admire the shimmering asymmetrical steel sweeps of the walls
of the Guggenheim, which this year celebrates its 50th
anniversary. For 13 euros ($16) visitors can tour the museum's
entire collection, which includes visiting exhibitions.
8:00 p.m. - Wander down to the riverfront to the Campa de
los Ingleses, or "Ingelesen Landako" in Basque, the park named
for the many English engineers who flocked to Bilbao in its 19th
century heyday to bring their know-how to the steel and
shipbulding industries.
Enjoy a cold beer and some live music at one of the open-air
terraces, before making your way back into town.
10:00 p.m. - Walk up Calle Iparraguirre, which is dotted with
small restaurants and cafes, where you can grab a quick drink
and a "pintxo", or snack.
Tortilla, the traditional Spanish omelette made with
potatoes and onions takes a new twist here. The Basques like to
add a few personal touches to their snacks, and to tortilla in
particular. Don't be surprised to be offered anything from the
plain vanilla variety to a tortilla layered with crabmeat,
mayonnaise, topped with cheese and, finally, a slice of ham
omelette on the top.
But don't expect much in the way of dinner before this time
of day. Spanish eating habits die hard and the later, the
better.
SATURDAY
10:00 a.m. - Have some breakfast at your hotel to start the
day. Walk south down Calle Elcano, turn right into Alameda de
Urquijo and to Plaza Indautxu, named for the affluent
neighbourhood where it is located. Cafes line the square, which
is paved with brilliant white stone. It is an easy stroll to the
river, which bears a few of the remnants of Bilbao's past as a
grimy industrial hub, before its metamorphosis into a buzzing
cultural metropolis.
Noon - Wander down to the riverfront, past the Palacio
Ibaigane, the turn-of-the-century stone palace belonging to the
Athletic de Bilbao football team.
Along the way, you'll see the Zubi Zuri footbridge. Zubi
Zuri, which in Basque means "white bridge", is a suspension
bridge paved with translucent glass bricks. It was designed by
Spain's Santiago Calatrava to offer easy pedestrian access to
the Guggenheim from the opposite side of the river.
2:00 p.m. - Time for lunch. A walk back through Indautxu will
lead to any number of restaurants which offer a three-course
menu del dia for a modest price. Basque fare tends to be simple
-- roast chicken, fresh grilled fish, plenty of green salad and
pisto bilbaino, a delicious vegetarian dish.
In the afternoon a siesta is common as restaurants wind down
from the lunchtime trade and the shops close for a couple of
hours.
6:00 p.m. - For a spot of post-siesta shopping, head east
along the Gran Via de Lopez de Haro, a wide, tree-lined
boulevard where you will find Spanish high street retailer Zara
alongside luxury outlets such as Hugo Boss or Louis Vuitton.
From the main drag walk through the picturesque Parque de
Doña Casilda Iturrizar, named for the benefactress who donated
the land to the city. The park features a duck pond and a
wisteria-covered pergola.
9:00 p.m. - For a taste of the real Bilbao, cross the river
into the modest suburb of Deusto and savour a glass of "txakoli"
at any of the neighborhood bars. Enjoy the crisp, cool white
wine, grown exclusively in the Basque Country, with a slice of
layered tortilla.
The bars in this part of town are devoted to Athletic de
Bilbao, which reached the UEFA cup football final before losing
to Madrid rival Atletico. Before heading back to the centre,
take a stroll along the Deusto bank of the river to enjoy the
view of the city.
Visit Casco Antiguo, the old town, with its dark, gold stone
buildings and narrow winding streets. The crowd tends to be
twenty-somethings, but as with anywhere in Spain, in Bilbao
there is something for everyone.
SUNDAY:
11:00 a.m. - Sleep in after a late night and enjoy a cafe
con leche with a "bollo bilbaino", a sweet bun filled with
sweetened whipped butter, before enjoying one last wander along
the river before bidding farewell to the city and heading to the
airport.
