By David Holmes
| BRIGHTON, England
BRIGHTON, England Jan 23 Briefly it was a hit
on YouTube: a clip of chubby comedian Matt Whistler sliding down
a snowy city street on a tray, naked and cheered on by his
neighbours.
Very Brighton, thought many residents of this seaside resort
which revels in its reputation for the saucy and scandalous.
It's an image that lures thousands of visitors every year,
along with a combination of nightlife, boutique hotels and
quirky pubs that travel guide Lonely Planet recognised in naming
it among the world's top 10 beach cities.
Boasting distinctive attractions such as the candy floss and
fish 'n' chip-festooned Brighton Pier, the city is an hour's
train ride south of London and enjoys one of the sunniest
climates in Britain. As well as the pebbly beach there are bars
from bohemian to upper crust and eating-out options aplenty.
Thirsty visitors in search of a taste of old Brighton can
head for the Colonnade Bar, which revels in its theatrical links
being sited next door to the heritage-listed Theatre Royal.
Hungry? For seafood fans English's on the edge of the Lanes,
a huddle of former fishermen's cottages now housing jewellery
shops and fashion boutiques, is a good choice. Its velvet
banquets and suggestive murals recall the city's reputation as
the home of what the British call the "Dirty Weekend" - a tryst
by an unmarried couple.
Brighton, also famed for its gay and lesbian scene,
organises the largest Pride event in Britain and hosts its own
"Gay Village" around St. James's Street near the city centre.
Architecture buffs have plenty to admire in one of the
finest collections of Georgian buildings outside London, its
sweeping stucco-fronted crescents having lured actors such as
Laurence Olivier as residents.
Pick of the bunch is the Royal Pavilion, transformed between
1815 and 1822 into an exotic seaside getaway by the future King
George IV and standing as a mock Asian extravaganza topped with
minarets and domes.
On the seafront stands the glitzy Grand Hotel, rebuilt in
all its white-fronted splendour after a 1984 bombing by the
Irish Republican Army targeting Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher
and her cabinet. Five people were killed.
Yet for all its architectural charms and its creative,
chilled-out self-image, Brighton has its fair share of
detractors who see it as scruffy, tacky, noisy and expensive.
Queens Road leading from the train station toward the
seafront, for instance, should be the city's proud gateway but
remains tatty despite a few attempts at beautification. The city
is also home to a clutch of out-of-town housing estates as
deprived as any in Britain.
Nightclub-laden West Street is, on Saturday nights in
particular, a magnet for rowdy, barely clad teens and not for
the faint-hearted. Revellers from hen and stag parties, draped
in matching feather boas and worse, stagger between the bars.
But many Brightonians enjoy negative depictions of their
town as a kind of badge of honour, welcoming any endorsement of
guidebook clichés about its laid-back, bohemian vibe.
Lovers of all things bohemian can seek out a coffee shop in
the Lanes named The Marwood after one of the main characters in
the cult film "Withnail & I", about the travails of two
unemployed actors.
When to come? A good time is May, when the weather brightens
and the city hosts England's biggest arts festival.
The 2015 edition, guest directed by prize-winning "How to be
Both" author Ali Smith, will feature entertainments ranging from
classical music to Fringe events along the lines of what last
year's programme describes as "surreal walkabout performers".
Now that is very Brighton.
