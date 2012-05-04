By Robert-Jan Bartunek
| BRUGES, Belgium
BRUGES, Belgium May 4 The well-preserved
historic Bruges city centre is a UNESCO world heritage site and
with eight Michelin star restaurants and the most independent
chocolatiers in Belgium, it is worth a visit even for those who
do not like museums.
The Belgian city of just over 100,000 inhabitants had its
heyday in the 14th and 15th century until its access to the sea
silted up, cutting it off from world trade routes and leaving it
untouched by world affairs for the centuries to come.
This changed when Georges Rodenbach published his book
"Bruges-la-Morte" in 1892, turning the city into a tourist
destination.
Trains from Brussels run twice an hour and take about 70
minutes. Bruges is also well connected to the road network with
the E40 motorway leading to Brussels or the French border.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. - While station neighbourhoods in other cities can be
daunting, Bruges has a clean and modern railway station just on
the southern tip of the historic city centre. Standing on the
square in front of the railway station, you can already see some
of the old towers rising up behind the trees of a lush park that
circles the centre. Head across the main road and turn right
into the park to immediately stumble across the first
attraction, the Poedertoren, an old gun powder deposit. Stroll
along the Minnewater canal until a small gate on the left opens
up towards the Beguinage.
6:30 p.m. - The Beguinage, a type of convent that from the
13th century onwards accommodated religious women who took no
formal vows, is a beautiful row of small, white houses set
around a circular square with tall poplar trees. The Beguinage
was taken over by Benedictine nuns in the early 20th century and
about 20 nuns still live there today. Visitors are reminded to
keep noise to a minimum and large tour groups are not allowed to
enter, making it one of the most tranquil places in the city.
7 p.m. - Cross the small bridge, continue into
Wijngaardstraat and take a left at the end to enter
Katelijnestraat. The tranquility that marked the early part of
our route fades as the first tourist shops, selling lace,
chocolate and beer as well as less tasteful t-shirts, appear. If
you want to see the city from a very different perspective, a
boat tour is a good way to do it. Boats leave from
Katelijnestraat on the left, just before the bridge. A tour
takes 30 minutes and costs 7.60 euros.
8 p.m. - Cross the bridge and head for dinner at
Gruuthusehof, wedged in between Mariastraat and
Heilige-Geeststraat. The restaurant serves local specialties
such as "Vlaamse Stoverij", a beef stew.
9:30 p.m. - Head straight up Mariastraat and turn right at
Steenstraat and you will reach the impressive central Markt
square, with a very tall belfry towering above it.
10 p.m. - Continue along Breidelstraat which connects Markt
to the next major square Burg. On the right, hidden in between
two shops is a tiny alley at the end of which is the surprising
bar De Garre, with an impressive selection of craft beers. De
Garre also brews its own beer, an 11.5 percent tipple.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. - Get up early and find your way to Markt square.
It is time to climb the belfry and enjoy the stunning panoramic
views of the city. As queues can be very long, the earlier the
better (it opens at 9:30 a.m.). There are 366 steps to be
negotiated in a winding staircase that is not much wider than a
metre (yard) at its narrowest part near the top - not enormous
fun for the claustrophobic, obese or unfit. There are people
walking in both directions so coming close to your fellow
tourist is unavoidable.
11 a.m. - Head to the neighbouring Burg square, which used to
be a fortified stronghold. Standing out in the middle of the
square is the town hall built in the 14th century. It also
houses a museum. The gothic hall with its 19th century wall
paintings is especially impressive.
12:30 p.m. - From Burg head down Hoogstraat and across the
bridge. Just at the start of Molenmeers street is Refter, the
second restaurant of chef Geert Van Hecke, who gained three
Michelin stars for his other restaurant De Karmeliet. Refter,
which received 14 out of 20 at a 2012 Gault Millau review, is
much more accessible, serving lunch for 25 euros ($32.88).
2 p.m. - Continuing to walk up Molenmeers you will find the
Bruges Lace Museum at the end of the street. As you will have
gathered by the many shops selling lace items around the city,
this handicraft has great importance here. There is even the
opportunity to see how lace is made. For those who aren't that
interested in lace, there is still something to see here. The
Jerusalem Church, on the museum grounds, was largely spared the
destructive chaos of the Dutch revolt that swept through the low
countries in 1566 and therefore still has its original windows,
which give the small church a very special atmosphere.
3 p.m. - As many shops in Belgium are closed on Sundays, it
may be best to go for the obligatory souvenir hunt on the
Saturday. The more obvious items to bring home are beer,
chocolate or something made out of lace.
For those looking for something more exclusive, consider the
Chocolate Line on Stevinplein, one of Bruges' many chocolatiers,
which sells the "Chocolate Shooter", a device made for sniffing
chocolate powder. www.chocolateshooter.be/
If budget is not an issue, Jean Moust sells original 17th
century paintings mainly by artists from the Low Countries in
his shop on Mariastraat. Prices range from 4,000 to 100,000
euros. www.jeanmoust.com/
5:30 p.m. - The Church of our Lady is undoubtedly one of the
highlights of the city. Mary of Burgundy, wife of Emperor
Maximilian I, lies buried here. There is also a Michelangelo
statue depicting the virgin and child.
7 p.m. - Head up Mariastraat and turn right at Simon Stevin
Plein where you will find De Koetse which serves local
specialties such as "Paling in't groen", a local eel dish.
9 p.m. - Brugs Beertje, just crossing Simon Stevin Plein in
Kemelstraat, has 300 different beers to try.
SUNDAY
9:30 a.m. - Another way of seeing Bruges is by bicycle, there
are several rental shops all over town and the city centre is
surrounded by a more or less continuous park. Going around the
city centre by bike takes less than an hour. The St Janshuis
windmill is probably one of the best picture opportunities. For
those with more active legs, the Damse Vaart canal in the north
of town offers a perfectly flat cycling path which links Bruges
to The Netherlands 15 km away.
11 a.m. - Returning to Bruges, head to Walplein where you can
take a tour of Halve Maan, the only remaining brewery within the
centre of Bruges. Tours last about an hour and there's a beer to
be had at the end. Stay at the tavern which is part of the
complex and serves a three course lunch for 16 euros.
1 p.m. - The St Janshospitaal, located in Mariastraat, is one
of the oldest hospital buildings in Europe. Inside you can see
portraits showing former doctors, one even pictured poking a
sharp device into a patient's eye, as well as paintings by 15th
century artist Hans Memling. The building itself, with its
beautiful roof framework is worth a visit alone.
3 p.m. - The Groeningemuseum, across the canal from the main
square, houses a good collection of Flemish art of the 15th and
16th century. There are paintings by Van Eyck and Bosch but
there are also some more modern examples of local art.
5 p.m. - Head to De Proeverie in Katelijnestraat for their
signature hot chocolate which comes with all ingredients --
milk, cream, chocolate -- served separately, turning your
farewell drink into somewhat of a ceremony.
($1 = 0.7603 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)