By Barbara Lewis
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Dec 23 Brussels has long been
defined by trade. Once it was a crossroads where silk and
tapestries changed hands. Now it's the capital of Europe for the
exchange of ideas and extremely tough negotiations, especially
of late.
Forty-eight hours is barely time to scratch the surface of
past and present identities, but correspondents with local
knowledge offer tips on how to make the best of a short stay.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Brussels divides into an upper and a lower town.
The upper part is home to the European institutions and a huge
expatriate community of politicians and lobbyists, energetically
promoting competing causes.
You can get there on a short Metro ride from the Eurostar
terminal if you've arrived from London or Paris.
Get off at Troon/Trone, a walk away from place du
Luxembourg, home to the European Parliament.
Its glass and steel architecture, admired by some and hated
by others, sums up the mixed emotions the European Union
inspires.
Like it or loathe it, the European Union is fundamentally
well-intentioned and visitors are warmly welcomed in the bloc's
23 official languages. Brussels itself operates in at least two,
Flemish and French, and street and place signs are bilingual.
Before having a dose of politics, you would do well to begin
with a hearty breakfast at Karsmakers at 20, rue de Treves.
Bagels, with lashings of cream cheese, and granola,
generously dosed with chocolate, are specialities.
They should give you the stamina to attend a parliamentary
sitting and have the history and EU processes explained.
You may find yourself gripped, in which case you could brave
the ugliness of rue Beillard/Beillardstraat, usually snarled
with traffic, and make your way to place Schuman to check out
the EU administrative buildings.
Place Schuman is named after one of the founding fathers of
the bloc.
Crossing from one side of it to the other involves
negotiating the underground labyrinth of a metro station that
has been a building site for years, and once again, the
work-in-progress of European legislation, with its wrong turns,
poor sign-posting and dead ends, springs to mind.
On either side of it loom the towers, where EU
Commissioners, the EU equivalent of ministers, and national
governments thrash out legislative proposals in a warren of
offices and meeting rooms.
1 p.m. - Breakfast at Karsmakers shouldn't leave you needing
much lunch, but you could head for rue
d'Archimede/Archimedestraat, along with all the "eurocrats".
The choice of eateries include British-style pubs and Casa
Italiana for very hearty, no-nonsense Italian.
2 p.m. - Staying in the upper town, you now have time to
check out the neighbourhoods of Ixelles and St Gilles, where
many of the expats live.
From Schuman, take a Metro to Avenue Louise and then either
walk down it or talk a tram.
If you walk, you can peer through the glass door panels of
number 224.
Tucked away between the shop fronts, restaurants and modern
hotels, Hotel Solvay is an example of the glorious art nouveau
buildings designed by Victor Horta, one of Europe's prime
exponents of the art nouveau movement.
It was commissioned by Armand Solvay, the son of the wealthy
Belgian chemist and industrialist Ernest Solvay, and no expense
or attention to the last, curling detail was spared.
Visits are by appointment only, but the Horta Museum at 25,
rue Americaine, in nearby St Gilles, is open to the public
between 2 and 5:30 pm, except on Mondays.
You might have to queue, but it's worth a wait to experience
one of the most perfect examples of art deco. Swirling
iron-work, twisting candelabras and light fittings harmonise
with plain concrete, light wood, polished to a silky sheen, and
oriental treasures.
4:30 pm. Enjoy the village-like atmosphere around Rue du
Page. Mooch through the independent shops. Stop for afternoon
tea or maybe a beer, but be careful, it's deceptively strong.
7:00 pm. Dinner at La Quincaillerie, the French word for
ironmongers, which is what it was before it became one of
Brussels' best-loved brasseries.
8:00 pm. You could linger, or you could ask the restaurant
to order you a taxi to whisk you off to Flagey for one of the
range of jazz and classical concerts Brussels has on offer, once
again in an art deco setting.
As alternative pre- and post-concert options, the
uber-trendy Place Eugene Flagey also has a wealth of
restaurants.
SUNDAY
10 a.m. - Choose between two of Belgium's most famous sons:
Herge, creator of fictional boy journalist Tintin, or Magritte,
exponent of surrealism, best known for men in bowler hats and
his pipe, which is not a pipe.
The world's most extensive collection of Magritte is housed
in the Musees Royaux des Beaux Arts, Rue de la
Regence/Regentschaps.
Minor Tintin outlets can be found all over Brussels, but the
mecca for the true enthusiast is a new museum at
Louvain-la-Neuve, one of Europe's newest cities, a 40 minute
train journey from Gare Centrale.
Opened in 2009, it's a huge prism with glass bays through
which you can stare out at the surrounding woodland if you need
a reality break from cartoon-land.
You also might find three floors of heroic adventures give
you an appetite, in which case Le Petit Vingtieme, named after
the supplement in which Tintin was first published, offers
unexpectedly sophisticated dining for grown-up fans.
The Tintin experience could take up most of your day.
Magritte, however, will leave you with plenty of time for
lunch in place du Grand Sablon, a kind of stepping stone between
the upper and lower towns, round the corner from the royal
museums.
12:30 pm. The Sablon is lined with shops selling the finest
and most expensive Belgian chocolates and cafes and restaurants
for lunch/coffee.
You might also visit Notre Dame du Sablon, one of the best
surviving examples of Brabant Gothic architecture, with its huge
stained glass windows and an impressive, carved pulpit.
Outside the church at weekends antique sellers ply their
wares, often including art deco treasures and some of the many
African artefacts that find their way to Brussels.
2:30 pm. - If you're still hungry for Brabant Gothic and
spectacular carved pulpits, Brussels' cathedral, just down the
hill from the Grand Sablon, awaits.
4 p.m. - Time for tea or maybe hot chocolate in the nearby
Grand Place, a square so unabashedly elaborate it is a UNESCO
world heritage site.
It's packed with former guildhouses, outdoing each other in
ornate decoration, and a town hall, which behind the fairy-tale
façade is still operational. Its 15th-century spire is 96 metres
(yards) high.
Reuters has its own claim on this grandest of Grand Places.
From 1850, the founder of the Reuters News Agency Julius
Reuter, conducted a three-way service for businessmen and
newspapers from Aachen, delivering news and prices to and from
Berlin, Vienna and Paris, via such telegraph lines as existed
and railways and postal services elsewhere.
Between Brussels and Aachen there was a gap and pigeons,
released from one of the fabulous guildhouses, bridged it.
7 p.m. - Holding that thought, meander through the nearby
streets to the narrow, medieval Rue des Bouchers (Butchers'
Street).
Every address is a restaurant and virtually every one sells
mussels.
As the restaurateurs, who stand in their doorways to lure in
passing custom will explain, mussels became the national dish as
they were cheaper than oysters.
The prime source of Brussels mussels is Zeeland in the
Netherlands, where a mix of sea water and fresh water is said to
give them a unique flavour.
Rue des Bouchers serves mussels in various guises, with
cheese, with tomato or marinated in a pot and with abundant
frites.
After dinner, round off your trip with a digestif in the
rich art deco surroundings of jazz bar L'Archiduc in rue Antoine
Dansaert.
