By Marton Dunai
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST Nov 22 It's well known that Budapest
is the marriage of two cities - Buda and Pest - but how many
outsiders realise Hungary's historic and culture-filled capital
is really a merger of three?
For the better part of two millennia, there were three
adjacent towns in the area, united by bureaucrats in 1873.
Residents of the triptych city still proudly identify with noble
Buda, working class Pest or ancient Obuda, where the Romans
pitched their tents.
Budapest offers a wealth of choices for lovers of music, art
and architecture in a beautiful setting on the Danube river,
which bisects the city on the midpoint of its journey from the
Black Forest to the Black Sea.
Here are tips for getting the most out of a trip to Budapest
from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all parts of the world
offer visitors the best local insights.
The views from either side of the Danube are breathtaking at
any hour but there is much to be seen indoors as well. Over the
past decade, Budapest has developed a reputation for major art
and photography exhibitions, as well as more esoteric fare.
This fall, exhibits include the painters Chagall, Caravaggio
and Canaletto, the trail-blazing Hungarian photographer Robert
Capa and American beat poet Allen Ginsberg.
Chagall is at the National Gallery in the Castle District
(www.mno.hu), "Caravaggio to Canaletto" is at the Museum of Fine
Arts (www.szepmuveszeti.hu), Capa's haunting images are at the
Hungarian National Museum (www.hnm.hu) and the Ginsberg show is
at the Ludwig Museum (www.ludwigmuseum.hu).
After gorging on art, visitors can sample world-class
operas, award-winning rock festivals and some of the best
nightlife in Europe, including the now famous "ruined pubs" in
semi-abandoned buildings in the historic Jewish quarter that
feature colourful settings and clientele.
To get an overview of Budapest, book a Danube cruise. Some
operators offer dinner on board and one uses an amphibious bus
that goes directly from road to river. (www.riverride.com)
Online listings of shows, concerts and events are mostly in
the notoriously impenetrable Hungarian language (if you have a
translator at hand, www.est.hu and www.port.hu work well) but
samplings in English can be found at www.funzine.hu and
www.welovebudapest.com. Printed guides are available at hotels.
MUSIC, ARTS & CULTURE
Communist mementos are everywhere and, with retro in full
swing, there is plenty of old-school design all around.
If you want to see what public space looked like before the
collapse of communism in 1989, take a taxi to Momento Park on
Balatoni Way in the 22nd district for a collection of colossal
Cold War statues. (www.mementopark.hu)
With the greyness of communism fading into history, Budapest
shelved high-rise plans and retained its quaint architecture,
opting to renovate and preserve the turn-of-the-century
Austro-Hungarian feel with some spectacular results.
A recent example is the Franz Liszt Academy of Music at 52
Wesselenyi Street, a world-renowned institution that reopened
for concerts after a painstaking renovation brought out its Art
Deco beauty in full. (www.zeneakademia.hu/en)
If you yearn for an old-school cup of coffee before a show,
don't miss the slightly kitschy but very impressive stuccos of
the grand cafe at the Boscolo Budapest hotel, a short tram ride
east along the great boulevard that rings the Pest side.
Budapest also has a cutting edge. One of the newest
additions to the Danube is the Balna (Whale), a fish-shaped
glass building that connects two wings of a former shipping
office on the river bank. Its contemporary exhibition hall,
cafes and shops are open year round. (www.balnabudapest.hu)
The city's vibrant markets are famous for a reason. Go on a
Thursday to sample the freshest produce from the countryside but
any day will give you a taste of how ordinary Hungarians never
lost touch with the farmer's market.
Just around the corner from the Whale is the aptly named
Great Market Hall, designed by Gustave Eiffel of Eiffel Tower
fame. The steel structure exudes a whiff of Paris, with more
than a soupcon of Hungarian paprika.
Also listed on maps as Central Market Hall, its stalls brim
with spicy red Hungarian sausage, pale pink goose and duck
livers and hundreds of other items in vibrant hues.
In the same area is the Budapest Music Centre, where
recording studios and smaller-scale shows share the space,
mostly on the jazz side of the musical spectrum. (www.bmc.hu)
The Budapest Spring Festival attracts top classical talent
in March (www.btf.hu). Other revered halls of classical music -
including the Opera (www.opera.hu) and the Palace of Arts
(www.mupa.hu) - usually have more on offer than a single visit
could accommodate.
The 20-year-old Sziget Festival has offshoots that turn up
nearly every weekend over the summer. (www.sziget.hu)
Also in summer, the spectacular O.Z.O.R.A. trance festival -
billed as a "psychedelic tribal gathering" - brings hordes of
visitors and artists to Ozora, a village about 130 km (80 miles)
southwest of Budapest. Next year, the event runs from July 29 to
Aug. 3. (www.ozorafestival.eu)
Home to about 100,000 Jews, Budapest has a vibrant revival
of Jewish culture, with festivals (www.zsidonyarifesztival.hu),
restaurants and synagogues large and small. Don't miss the
Dohany Street Synagogue. (www.dohanystreetsynagogue.hu)
BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER
Budapest has been experiencing a seismic culinary change,
and about time it did.
The traditional fatty, unimaginative fare - served while
Gypsy bands play ersatz Gypsy tunes - is easy to skip. Instead,
jump into the exciting foodie scene that has taken hold, from
the list of ingredients and ways of cooking to fine wines,
microbreweries and the art of fruity schnapps (palinka).
The inner 6th and 7th districts east of the Danube are home
to so many bars, restaurants and clubs - with new ones opening
so frequently - that even locals find it hard to keep up. Those
who live in the area often complain about the noise, always the
sign of a good party.
Across the Danube and to the northwest, the original Obuda
town was mostly destroyed and the narrow old streets replaced by
Communist-style apartment blocks.
An exception is the Main Square area, where the Uj Sipos
restaurant occupies a centuries-old building and serves the kind
of paprika-laden fish soup that Hungarians like so much. Eat it
spicy. (www.ujsipos.hu)
The once fairly forlorn Raday Street in the 9th district has
transformed into "restaurant row" with one eatery after another
offering everything from pizza and hamburgers to sauteed goose
liver and chicken paprika.
Gozsdu Court in the 7th district is a car-free area with
about a dozen restaurants. You should find whatever you like,
from Michelin stars at Onyx (www.onyx.hu) to a burger with live
music at Goodbar (www.facebook.com/goodbarbudapest).
If you are lucky or well-connected, you can also take part
in the new craze of home restaurants. There are so many foodies
that finding a dinner should not be impossible but plan ahead.
OTHER OPTIONS
Volcanic activity in low-lying Hungary means an abundance of
hot springs. The Romans knew this and the Ottomans built bath
houses that stand to this day, renovated in a splendid way and
open to the public.
Rudas Baths is probably the most breathtaking. On the west
side of the Danube near Elizabeth (Erzsebet) Bridge, it offers
massages, scrubs and drink diets in an elegant environment of
octagonal pools with limestone domes. (www.rudasfurdo.hu)
Another tourist target, with good reason, is the Gellert, an
Art Deco hotel at 4 Kelenhegyi Way with a nicely restored
Secessionist bath house. It is also on the west side of the
Danube, near Liberty (Szabadsag) Bridge. (www.gellertbath.hu)
In winter, soak in the hot waters of the Szechenyi Baths in
City Park, where you can mingle with old folks playing chess on
floating boards - especially on a weekday morning - while steam
rises into the icy air. The outdoor pool is popular in warmer
months. (www.szechenyifurdo.hu)
Cinetrip has become an international hit by organising
parties where people dance to electronic music with stunning
visuals in the pools of a downtown spa. The pay system is
waterproof, too. (www.cinetrip.hu)
Another entertaining option is going underground to check
out one of the spectacular caves that the thermal water carved.
Start with Palvolgyi Cave at 162 Szepvolgyi Street in the 2nd
District. Not for the claustrophobic.
If you are into movies, visit one of three major film
studios that have opened near the city in recent years. Start
with a tour of Korda Studios in the town of Etyek, about 30 km
(19 miles) west of central Budapest. (www.kordafilmstudios.hu)
(Editing by Michael Roddy and John O'Callaghan)