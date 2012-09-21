By David Adams
| CADIZ, Spain, Sept 21
CADIZ, Spain, Sept 21 Not as famous perhaps as
other cities in the south of Spain such as Seville, Granada and
Cordoba, and not as frequented by foreign tourists, the coastal
fortress city of Cadiz is one of the country's most attractive
destinations boasting a history of almost legendary proportions.
Founded more than 3,000 years ago, it is the oldest city in
Europe and was home at different periods to an astonishing
variety of civilizations from the times of the Phoenicians, to
the Greeks, Visigoths, Romans, and Moors, up to the modern day.
A relatively small city of 125,000 it is almost entirely
surrounded by water and shaped like a hand at the end of an
arm-like spit of land at the entrance to one of Europe's most
famous bays, a major staging post for the Spanish crown during
its colonial heyday in the 16th century.
It was from Cadiz that Christopher Columbus sailed to the
New World, and his voyages of discovery made the city one of the
richest in Spain, as major trading families built palatial
homes, many of which still stand today.
SATURDAY
From Madrid, Cadiz is a roughly 4 hour 15 minutes train
journey via Seville, with the first leg of the journey aboard
Spain's high speed 'Ave' train.
From Cadiz station it's an easy walk to almost anywhere in
the city, so long as it's not too hot a day. In July and August
the temperature can easily head up towards 40 degrees Celsius.
But even then the city's narrow streets lined by four-story high
buildings with windowed balconies, provide plenty of shade. Its
colonial streets appear unchanged from centuries past and are so
narrow there's little room for cars, and most people get around
on foot. That's why the makers of the James Bond film 'Die
Another Day' used Cadiz as a surrogate to shoot sequences set in
the old city of Havana, Cuba.
11:30 a.m. - Start the visit a short walk from the train
station in the Plaza de San Juan de Dios. If you need an
infusion of energy have a quick coffee in one of several outdoor
cafes from where you can admire the impressive town hall, or
'ayuntamiento'. Its famous bell-tower chimes on the hour to the
tune of Manuel de Falla, the famous Cadiz-born classical
composer.
12:30 p.m. - Walk down the narrow San Francisco street to
the Plaza de Espana, which is dominated by a monument to Spain's
first constitution of 1812, affectionately known as 'La Pepa.'
The city is celebrating the 200th anniversary of 'La Pepa,'
which was modeled in part on the U.S. Declaration of
Independence, and included the abolition of the notorious
Spanish Inquisition and the establishment of freedom of the
press for the first time.
At that time all of Spain, except for Cadiz, was occupied by
Napoleon's army and the Spanish parliament took refuge in the
city. The constitution did not last long but it made Cadiz a
center of liberal thought, honoured today as the birthplace of
Spanish democracy.
If you follow a blue line painted on the city sidewalks
throughout the old city it will take you to all the historical
sights, including the history museum and the baroque-domed San
Felipe Neri church where the parliament of Cadiz met to debate
the constitution in its unusual oval interior with a large
painting above the altar of the Virgin Mary by the 17th century
Seville painter, Bartolome Murillo.
From there walk to the impressive sea wall fortifications
which helped protect the city from Napoleon's conquest of
Europe. The superior French forces were never able to conquer
the city despite a two year siege and heavy bombardment from
land and sea.
1:30 p.m. - Lunch options include outdoor tapas bars or more
formal restaurants such as Balandro near the Alameda park where
you can sample local delicacies such as a refreshing white
garlic and almond gazpacho soup, scrambled eggs with sea anemone
and prawns. Wash it all down with a refreshing local white wine,
Tierra Blanca from the nearby Arcos de la Frontera region.
3:30 p.m. - As you take in the sights you might want to
visit the Plaza de San Antonio, the grandest in the city where
wealthy trading families built their palatial homes. On one
side-street is where the Duke of Wellington lived while leading
British troops against Napoleon (#3 Calle Veedor)
Pop into the Tavira Tower the biggest watchtower in the city
which houses a Camera Obscura, a large lens at the top which
projects a 360 degree moving image of the whole of Cadiz onto a
large dish shaped screen. The top of the tower also affords a
spectacular view of the bay of Cadiz, including the city's
yellow-domed cathedral.
For some relaxation it's only a short walk to the beach of
La Caleta at the northern tip of the city with a view of the
impressive castle of San Sebastian, the city's main fortress.
8 p.m. - Cadiz's restaurants offer a wide range of casual
outdoor cafés to fine dining where you can sample regional
dishes. El Faro on Calle San Felix is one of the best known
fresh seafood restaurants.
SUNDAY
1 a.m. - While in Cadiz you might want to explore the bay
which can easily be done using the half hour ferry service from
Cadiz to the town of Rota, which is also home to a major U.S.
Navy base.
From Rota it's a short taxi ride Sanlucar de Barrameda at
the entrance to the shores of the Guadalquivir river.
Sanlucar is a major wine producing town with half a dozen
important 'bodegas' (wineries). One of the oldest and most
highly regarded is Hidalgo-La Gitana. Tours can be arranged, or
visit the store to purchase from its selection of different
sherries, from the lighter manzanilla or amontillado, to the
darker, aged Pedro Ximenez.
1 p.m. - Outdoor lunch options include Café Balbina in the
Plaza de Cabildo, where you can try such local favorites as the
crispy shrimp tortilla, cuttlefish eggs, or filleted salt-cured
tuna loin. Alternatively head over to the elegant Casa Bigote by
the river's edge and try the tiger shrimp, carpaccio of white
prawns, or clams in garlic sauce.
This region of Andalusia produces some fine white wines such
as Barbarillo Castillo de San Diego. End the meal with a vanilla
ice cream and raisins topped with Pedro Ximenez.
3 p.m. - Provided you didn't over-indulge at lunch, take the
Real Fernando ferry up the river Guadalquivir delta to visit the
Donana national park, one of Europe's most important wetlands
and home to all manner of migrating birds as well as wild boar
and the shy lynx.
6 p.m. - In the summer months the sun doesn't set until
almost 10 p.m. so strip off and take a dip in the ocean on the
sandy beach at Sanlucar which stretches for a couple of miles.
Take in the glorious sunset from one of the tented beach bars,
known as 'chiringuitos,' such as El Inesperado where locals
gather for refreshments.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)