LONDON Dec 13 Many holiday shoppers order their
gifts online to avoid crowds, but there are some unique shopping
opportunities around Europe during the holiday season that can
be enjoyable for the whole family.
Traditional Christmas Markets, originating in Europe but now
popping up all over the globe, provide a celebratory atmosphere
and seasonal delicacies to enjoy while shopping for your gifts.
To help you determine your next shopping destination, the
members and editors of travel website VirtualTourist.com (www.virtualtourist.com)
compiled a list of the "Top Ten Christmas Markets."
1. Vienna, Austria
Advent, the period of preparation before Christmas, begins
on the Sunday four weeks before Christmas Eve, so Viennese
celebrations and decorations often begin in mid-November.
Rathausplatz, the square in front of the city hall, is home to
Christkindlmarkt, a traditional Christmas market with more than
150 stalls selling gifts, Christmas decorations, gluhwein
(mulled wine) and hot chestnuts. Two other popular Christmas
venues are the Old Viennese Christmas Market on Freyung, which
is more traditional and sells handicrafts, and the Christmas
Market in front of Schonbrunn Palace, which offers the imperial
backdrop and hosts a New Year's market, staying open until
January 1. The market on the Rathausplatz runs from Nov 16 at 5
pm to December 24 - other markets around the city on average run
from around Nov 20 - Dec 23.
2. Salzburg, Austria
One of Europe's oldest markets, the Christkindlmarkt in
front of the Salzburg cathedral is a more intimate affair than
some of the larger city's markets. The town's baroque
architecture and looming Hohensalzburg Fortress give it a fairy
tale feeling, heightened by the sparkling lights and holiday
garlands. As the birthplace of Mozart, Salzburg has an
outstanding musical tradition, so there are wonderful choral
performances and opportunities to hear some of Europe's best
students perform. In fact, the city also has another musical
claim to fame: Joseph Mohr, the lyricist behind the famous
Christmas carol "Silent Night" was also born in Salzburg.
3. Munich, Germany
While many people associate the Bavarian capital with
Oktoberfest, Munich also holds a fantastic Christmas market in
the center of the city on the Marienplatz. The market surrounds
an enormous Christmas tree, which glitters with almost 2,500
lights. While sipping on gluhwein (mulled warmed wine) or beer,
visitors can find many traditional Bavarian gifts, like wood
carvings and gingerbread called lebkuchen. There are also
smaller themed markets throughout the city - one unique to
Munich is the Manger Market, which sells the pieces and
important components for those who want to build an authentic
manger.
4. Prague, Czech Republic
The two best Vanocni trhy (Christmas markets) are held in
the Old Town Square and on the long slope of Wenceslas Square.
While the markets do feature the expected wooden toys and
holiday decor, they also sell Czech specialties, like glasswork,
blacksmith's wares, and ceramics. The food is also slightly
different from the German standard: although blood sausages,
gingerbread, and grog are offered, there are also vendors with
corn on the cob and trdelnik (cooked dough with cinnamon and
sugar). If you are in town around December 20, you will start to
see carp offered frequently - dining on the fish is a Christmas
Eve tradition in Prague.
5. Dresden, Germany
A new addition to this year's Christmas markets list,
multiple VirtualTourist members suggested that Dresden, Germany
is a must visit for market lovers. The Striezelmarkt on
Dresden's Altmarkt Square is one of Germany's oldest fairs with
a particularly unique setting - the town erects a 48-foot- (14.6
m-) high wooden "Christmas Pyramid" in the centre of the market.
The market's name is derived from stollen, the Christmas bread,
which is also known as striezel in this area of Germany. In
addition to this delicacy, the area is also known for the
pflaumentoffel, a good-luck charm made from dried plums, and
famous for its handicrafts that come from all over Saxony.
6. Strasbourg, France
For centuries, the French-German border has swayed to either
side of the Alsace region, so it makes sense Alsace's capital,
Strasbourg, would have the oldest and most famous Christmas
market in France, the Christkindelsmärik on Place Broglie. The
city's Great Christmas Tree on Place Kleber is also a spectacle
that shouldn't be missed. In addition to the spiced wine usually
offered at Christmas markets, markets in Strasbourg have a
tradition of spicy hot orange juice. The markets are also a
great chance to try some of the region's food products,
including Alsace wines, bredle Christmas biscuits and foie gras.
7. Budapest, Hungary
Located on Vorosmarty ter (Vorosmarty Square) in the Pest
district of Budapest, the city's Christmas fair is a great
opportunity to experience traditional Hungarian food, folk
dances and live music. A VirtualTourist member mentioned that
one aspect she enjoyed was the variety of hot drinks, including
a spicy hot apple juice and hot chocolate punch, and the chance
to try Hungarian baked goods, like langos (fried bread with a
variety of toppings) strudels and toki pompos (oven-baked
dough). It is also a great spot to shop for handmade items, as
the city has an association which checks products for quality
and authenticity and certifies all items sold at the market.
8. Lille, France
Along France's northern border and the capital of French
Flanders, it makes sense that Lille would have great activities
during the holiday season. Around the Christmas market, the
whole town is covered in a huge crown of garlands. The city's
primary market is located on Place Rihour, where 80 wooden
chalets teem with gift ideas, nativity figurines, Christmas
decorations and festive food. On the nearby Grand Place, a 50-m
(165-ft) high Big Wheel lights up the square and provides
visitors with an amazing view of the city. As a city with
Eurostar direct services, visiting Lille is an easy stop whether
you are en route to Paris, Brussels, or London.
9. Bruges, Belgium
In prior lists, we've featured Brussels as our Belgian
Christmas Market stop, but the city of Bruges was mentioned by
multiple VirtualTourist members as a holiday stop to make sure
to hit this year. In addition to being surrounded by the city's
spectacular medieval architecture, Bruges's Christmas Market is
distinguished by the ice rink erected in the Markt. For
children, the city also hosts a Snow & Ice Sculpture Festival,
and it is only a five minute walk from the Christmas Market and
skating rink.
10. London, England
In addition to London's renowned Christmas decorations,
there are great markets and activities on either side of the
Thames during the holiday season. The Southbank Centre Christmas
Market features 80 wooden cabins selling gifts, mince pies,
gluhwein, and bratwurst to enjoy while you stroll along the
waterfront. Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park is probably the best
known market in London - it has more than 200 wooden chalets
offering handmade gifts and decorations. The food and drink
selection at Winter Wonderland is the most extensive of any spot
on the list, with options including a Bavarian village, an
outdoor fire pit, and even a bar modeled after an alpine ski
lodge. In addition to the food and shopping, Winter Wonderland
offers a 60-m (197-ft) high Observation Wheel, Britain's largest
ice rink and carnival rides. Another option for ice skating is
the Skate at Somerset House Ice Rink, which has DJs spinning the
tunes after dark.
