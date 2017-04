Reuters Market Eye - Cox & Kings (COKI.NS) surges 8 percent, Thomas Cook (India) (THOM.NS) jumps 6.9 percent.

Mahindra Holidays and Resorts (MAHH.NS) gains 4.3 percent.

Modi said in New York on Sunday that India would allow visas on arrival for U.S. citizens.

Modi also said people of Indian origin would be granted lifetime visas.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)