NEW YORK Feb 27 A lack of legroom,
uncomfortable seats and costly airline fees and prices are the
biggest complaints for American air travelers, along with flight
delays and long security lines, according to a new survey.
The poll of more than 2,000 Americans by the travel website
TripAdvisor.com also showed that despite the annoyances, more
Americans plan to fly domestically and internationally this year
compared with 2012.
"Flyers continue to voice concerns about the challenges
associated with air travel, such as extra fees and limited
legroom," Bryan Saltzburg, general manager of TripAdvisor
Flights, said in a statement.
"However, it seems equally clear that these challenges are
not limiting the increasing demand for flights."
Travelers complained about fees airlines assess for checked
baggage and carry-on baggage, seat selection, printed boarding
passes at the airport and in-flight amenities.
Although 38 percent of travelers listed the lack of legroom
as their main complaint, they were reluctant to pay a premium
for it.
Eighty-five percent of respondents said they would pay less
than $25 for a seat upgrade, but 44 percent said they had never
paid extra for a better seat. On international trips, most
people said they would be willing to pay $50 or less for an
upgrade.
Travelers were also looking for savings in other areas. More
than 80 percent of those surveyed said they would forego
in-flight entertainment for a significantly cheaper flight,
while 63 percent said they were unwilling to pay extra to sit in
a designated quiet section.
Frequent flyer programs were popular, with 87 percent saying
they had participated in one. Smaller numbers had exchanged
points for a free or discounted fight or for seat upgrades.
Internet access during a flight was a determining factor
with a quarter of people polled saying they would choose one
airline over another if it offered access while 37 percent
considered their iPad or other tablet device an essential
carry-on.
