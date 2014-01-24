By David Adams
| CORDOBA, Spain
CORDOBA, Spain Jan 24 If you enjoy combining
cultural history, good food and good wine with a stroll through
pretty old streets and some olive groves, then the province of
Cordoba in Spain's southern region of Andalusia offers the
perfect itinerary.
There is perhaps no region of Spain as rich in cultural
history and diverse in geography as Andalusia, spread across a
varied topography from the Mediterranean and Atlantic coasts to
dramatic mountain peaks and wide valleys of olive trees
stretching as far as the eye can see.
Here are tips for getting the most out of a trip to eastern
the world
the world offer visitors the best local insights.
The city of Cordoba is less than two hours from Madrid
aboard the high-speed "Ave" train, which offers a comfortable
ride with excellent waiter service. (Map: goo.gl/maps/2Dd6x)
Founded by the Romans, Cordoba sits strategically on the
Guadalquivir river linking the port of Cadiz to the interior. It
was the heart of the Moorish (Arab) empire that ruled Spain for
800 years until the "reconquest" by the Christian forces of King
Ferdinand V and Queen Isabella I in 1492.
The cultural legacy of Moorish Spain is still much in
evidence, even if the society around it today is emphatically
Christian and westernised.
BI-CULTURAL PLACE OF WORSHIP
Cordoba's Jewish Quarter is where you want to stay as it is
inside the old city walls and everything is within walking
distance. There are plenty of options, including the highly
recommended NH Hotel Amistad that is conveniently located in the
Plaza Maimonides. (www.nh-hoteles.es/)
It's only a short walk through the narrow streets of the old
city to the Cathedral/Mosque, indisputably Cordoba's main
attraction.
The 16th century cathedral is built on top of the Great
Mosque of Cordoba, which was erected in the 8th century by the
first emir of the city.
The mosque is stunningly preserved, a forest of 850 columns
of granite and marble connected by arches of red stone and
red-and-white brick, typical of Cordoba's Caliph architecture.
The two structures are so closely interlocked that only a
few steps take visitors from one religion into another.
From the mosque, head towards the Palacio de Viana.
Interesting sights on the way include the Plaza del Potro,
mentioned in "Don Quijote", and the museum of local painter
Julio Romero, famous for his realistic portraits of women.
In May, the streets are full of flowers and houses open
their patios and decorate them in a 10-day competition, the
"Festival of the Patios".
The Palacio de Viana, built in the late 15th century, was
the home of the Marques of Viana who was close to King Alfonso
XIII. (www.palaciodeviana.com/)
The house is built around 12 patio gardens, each with a
distinct design varying from orange trees, palms and fountains
to one with a huge 400-year-old Holm Oak. The rooms contain some
magnificent tapestries, as well as period furniture and
paintings.
To appreciate the intellectual might of Cordoba under the
Moors, visit the Museum of al-Andalus in the Tower of Calahorra,
on the banks of the Guadalquivir.
Also, about 15 minutes west of the city is the Medina
al-Zahra palace built in the 10th century by Abd al-Rahman III.
In his heyday, he impressed audiences with a room studded with
diamonds and a mercury fountain that visitors thought was liquid
silver.
For a tour of the city, local guides can be hired by the
hour. Reuters used Juan Torres Carmona, a friendly multilingual
guide with a flexible schedule. (torrescordobaguia@gmail.com)
NIGHTLIFE
The mosque is illuminated at night and there is a
spectacular nighttime tour at 10 p.m., dubbed "The Soul of
Cordoba."
There is dancing at the Centro Cultural de Flamenco in the
Posada del Potro, the former horse stables in the Plaza del
Potro. Alternatively, catch a flamenco show near the mosque at
El Tablao El Cardenal every night at 10:30.
If you like horses, there's also a popular nighttime show of
Andalusian thoroughbreds with flamenco music at the Royal
Stables.
BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER
Cordoba offers a wide range of casual outdoor cafés to fine
dining where you can sample regional dishes, some of the best in
Spain.
At Casa Pepe de la Juderia at Calle Romero 1, famous local
bullfighters are featured on the walls, including the legendary
Manolete who died in 1955 after being gored.
(www.casapepejuderia.com/)
Among the best restaurants is Bodegas Campos at Calle Los
Lineros 32, where the walls are also adorned with bullfighting
poster bills dating back as far as 1899.
(www.bodegascampos.com/)
Prepare your palate with a glass of Torre de la Barca, a
young white wine from the region, accompanied by partridge pate
with a dark Pedro Ximenez sherry sauce and olive oil powder. You
should try the salmorejo soup, a cream of gazpacho with egg, ham
and olive oil.
Meat and poultry are the specialty of this region but if
you're not in the mood for a big steak, it's common in Spain to
share a series of small dishes instead of a main course.
Some popular local dishes worth trying are fried eggplant
with molasses (berenjena frita en miel) and an egg and
breadcrumb roll of pork loin wrapped with thinly sliced Spanish
ham (flamenquin de Iberico) with homemade garlic mayonnaise.
Lunch options include outdoor tapas bars or more formal
restaurants such as El Churrasco at Calle Romero 16.
(www.elchurrasco.com)
Follow the menu suggestions of Pedro, the head waiter and
entertaining showman. Start with a glass of Montilla-Moriles
fino, a local aperitivo halfway between wine and sherry, before
trying the smoked sardines on toast with guacamole and tomato
jam (sardines guacamole caramel de tomate).
The kid goat or beef tenderloin (lomo de buey) goes down
well with a glass of Ribero del Duero Torre de Golban (crianza).
A good accompaniment could be sliced potatoes with egg and
garlic (patatas a lo pobre) or white beans (habitas) in virgin
olive oil with bits of ham and cooked in egg.
For dessert, the fried milk flambé with anise is a treat.
OTHER OPTIONS
Priego de Cordoba, a 90-minute drive into the mountains
southeast of Cordoba, is a picturesque town in a major olive oil
region with half a dozen important mills, known as Al Masara in
Arabic. (Map: goo.gl/maps/DJaPr)
Cordoba is proud of its olive oil and nowhere more so than
Priego, which like wine has its own regional denomination and is
considered the best in Spain.
This region of Andalusia also produces some fine white wines
such as Barbarillo Castillo de San Diego.
Visits to the oil mills, as well as olive oil tastings, can
be organised. The Al Masara Virgin del Carmen, owned by Manuel
Montes Marin, has won a host of international awards for its
oil. The most famous is Portico de la Villa, sold at gourmet
stores across Europe, including Harrods in London.
The age of the olive trees varies from 40 to 200. The 16,000
trees are spread over 170 hectares (420 acres) and carefully
spaced to provide enough soil to nourish each one, creating a
dotted patchwork over the hillsides.
In Priego, be sure to visit the 16th century Baroque
fountain pools set in a shady hollow just off the Calle Rio.
Take a walk through the Moorish old part of town, La Villa,
where the walls are covered with hanging potted geraniums, or
visit the Church of the Asuncion to see its Rococo chapel with a
child in the middle bearing grapes and wheat.
The 15th century Church of the Virgin de la Aurora is worth
seeing for its stunning altar, bathed in gold.
Zuheros, a winding 40-minute drive northwest of Priego, is
one of the prettiest Spanish villages that are famous for white
painted walls known as the "pueblos blancos".
An Arab castle with a 15th century Renaissance addition
dominates the entrance to a mountainous gorge and olive groves
spread out as far as the eye can see in the valley below.
EATING IN PRIEGO
Outdoor lunch options in Priego include the Rio Café in the
Calle del Rio. The scrambled eggs with collard greens, shrimp
and ham (revuelto de collejas) are a must.
Alternatively head over to La Fuente de Zagrilla restaurant
in Zagrilla Alta, a small village on the outskirts of town.
If you are lucky, you will be attended by the
larger-than-life owner Francisco Rojas, who is full of stories
about local food. His thin, white garlic gazpacho zagrillero
with almonds and apple bits and vinegar is a speciality.
Prepare yourself for the plata zagrillero, a meat eater's
delight with sirloin steak (solomillo), chorizo and blood
sausage (morcillo).
Rojas also boasts that his tasty, light cheesecake is the
best in Europe - which may indeed be true. Or end the meal with
a vanilla ice cream and raisin sorbet topped with Pedro Ximenez,
an aged fino.
In the summer, a siesta is a good idea to get out of the sun
for a while. There's no hurry to get back outside. In the summer
months, the sun doesn't set until almost 10 p.m. and outdoor
bars/cafés stay open until 2 or 3 a.m.
Have a local Alhambra beer at the Hostal Rafi, which also
serves excellent Spanish ham with bread soaked in local extra
virgin olive oil.
If you still have the energy, a good place to end the day is
one of the local "peña" bars, where you can hear locals sing
freestyle flamenco.
