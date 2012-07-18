* Little impact seen from sinking of Costa Concordia
* Industry official says shipwreck seen as "isolated event"
* Some see 25 percent rise in bookings for all of 2012
By Patricia Reaney
NEW YORK, July 18 Cruise lines see smooth
sailings and increased bookings in 2012, despite the tragic
sinking of the Costa Concordia off the coast of Italy earlier
this year, which travel experts feared would take a toll on the
industry.
The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) said on
Wednesday that more than half of travel agents it polled have
reported selling more cruises this year compared to last.
One-quarter said by midyear the numbers were similar to 2011.
Nearly 15 percent expected growth of more than 25 percent in
2012 over last year and a quarter predicted a rise of between 11
and 15 percent.
"Particularly for the U.S. consumer market, people certainly
saw the Costa Concordia as a terrible tragedy that was a very
isolated event and not indicative of how the broader cruise
industry operates," Christine Duffy, CLIA's president, told
Reuters.
"And I think that bears out in the fact that we are seeing
cruise bookings up over the same time last year. There is still
a lot of consumer confidence in the cruise product."
The buoyant industry outlook follows concern in the industry
earlier this year that the Costa Concordia, which capsized on
Jan. 13 with the lost of 32 lives, would lead to cancellations
and a dip in sales.
The captain of the ship faces multiple charges of
manslaughter, causing a shipwreck and abandoning the ship before
all its passengers and crew were off.
Duffy said immediately following the accident CLIA called
for an operational review and has since issued six proposals to
increase safety on ships beyond what is legally required.
"We have already announced six new policies as a result of
the operational safety review since January," said Duffy, adding
they relate to recording and providing passengers' nationality
information and emergency instructions for passengers.
REBOUNDS AFTER INITIAL DIP
Travel agents said there was some initial impact from the
disaster during the busy Wave Season, usually from January to
March when many bookings are made for the year.
Uf Tukel, a co-president of iCruise.com/WMPH Vacations in
Delray Beach, Fla., said some of his clients voiced concerns
about safety after the tragedy and business did slow a bit, but
sales are now 10 percent above last year.
"People are saying that they see what the value of a cruise
vacation is," said Tukel, adding that 80 percent of cruises are
booked through agents.
Like many of the 300 travels agents questioned in the poll,
Tukel said cruises in Alaska are "very big this year" and he has
seen a 40 percent jump in sailings in Hawaii.
Prices for cruises in Europe, he added, are phenomenally low
but the airfares for Americans to get there are very high.
Typically passengers book cruises four to five months before
their departure, a pattern that has been consistent this year.
The United States is the largest market for cruises, followed
by Britain.
Nearly 60 percent of travel agents attributed stronger
consumer confidence, along with an increased desire to travel,
for the uptake in bookings.
About 16 million people are expected to take a cruise in
2012, according to CLIA, which expects increased interest in
cruising in Brazil, China and Japan.
The strongest sales have been in river cruises, including
sailings in Asia, contemporary cruises on large ships, shorter
trips of three to five days, and premium and luxury cruises.
