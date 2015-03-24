(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.)
By Mitch Lipka
March 24 Among the hundreds of thousands of
fliers on canceled flights this winter, there were actually a
few happy customers. Well, maybe not exactly happy, but at least
placated by apologies and freebies from the airlines.
Take Elizabeth Schirmer, whose destination wedding in Mexico
got upended by bad weather in late February in Rochester, New
York. She and her three flying companions, including her groom,
endured a hassle-filled journey with multiple plane changes and
long layovers.
After she returned home, Schirmer, 30, received a generic
apology email from Delta Air Lines and an invitation to
comment about her experience. She did, sparing no detail about
how her carefully planned trip ended up as 24 straight hours in
planes and airports including an anxiety-filled wait for her
bags, which barely made it in time for the wedding.
The result: Delta ponied up 10,000 frequent flyer miles
apiece, plus the choice of $150 gift cards from a variety of
retailers. On top of that, Delta sent a pair of gift baskets to
her and her new husband - bath products and herbal teas for her
and artisan chocolates and snacks for him.
"It was nice that they acknowledged what we went through,"
Schirmer says.
Some 70,757 flights with at least one stop in the United
States got canceled between Dec. 21 and March 21, according to
data from FlightAware compiled for Reuters. Clearly, not all of
the intended passengers on those flights will get something
extra for their trouble. Industry experts say there is a
hierarchy to who gets perks.
The No. 1 rule is that the spoils go to those who ask for
them - nicely.
Unless you catch the right gate agent at the right time, it
will be tough to get anything extra straight away unless your
story is particularly compelling. If you're extremely
dissatisfied, try the main customer service phone line and keep
asking to speak to a supervisor. Be prepared to stay on hold,
though.
You'll do better to wait until after your travels and write
the airline's customer service department - the email and
regular mail addresses are on airline websites. You could end up
getting miles or a voucher.
LOYALTY HAS REWARDS
Frequent fliers appear to get the best service, according to
Brian Kelly, who runs the frequent flyer site ThePointsGuy.com.
Ben Hause, 25, and his fiance, both Delta Gold Medallion
flyers from Denver, got stranded in New York earlier this month.
They went on and off the plane for hours, then faced a 12-hour
overnight delay. Their request for a hotel room was rejected, so
they booked a room on their own.
When the flight finally got going the next day, the couple
got bumped to first class. They calmly told their tale of woe to
a flight attendant, who, just before landing, presented them
with a bottle of Chardonnay and a napkin folded into a bow-tie.
It was pinned with replica Delta pilot wings and featured a
personal note from the whole flight crew.
"It's the customized things like that make such a bigger
impression than throwing miles or money at a customer," Hause
says.
Delta spokesman Morgan Durrant says although rooms weren't
provided to travelers stranded by weather, the airline on many
occasions this winter made goodwill gestures like providing
bagels, donuts and pizza for those stuck at airports. Wine and
gift baskets are an extension of that.
WEATHER IS NO WINNER
The contract of carriage, the agreement between consumers
and airlines, states clearly that weather problems are not
airlines' responsibility. Airline officials say they will
provide food and lodging if they determine the problem was their
fault (like a mechanical problem or inability to get a crew),
but not because of Mother Nature.
Consultant Adam Kotkin says he was flying to New York from
his home in Miami earlier this month when his flight was
canceled. The airline cited weather, but other planes were
flying. Kotkin was re-booked on a flight a couple of days later
with a seat in coach, even though he had a paid first-class
ticket.
Kotkin worked the phone. After getting bumped up to the
third supervisor, Kotkin says he focused on his frequent flyer
status, how long he was kept waiting on the phone and his paid
first-class ticket. He ended up on a flight the next day in
first-class. Later he was given an additional 20,000 miles.
"You just have to keep trying and always go to the top,"
Kotkin says.
(Editing by Beth Pinsker, Lauren Young and Cynthia Osterman)