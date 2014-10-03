(Refiles to fix airport name to Colorado Springs in paragraph
By Daniel Wallis
DENVER Oct 3 Droves of pot tourists have
flocked to Denver to sample its legal marijuana since Colorado
became the first state in the country to allow recreational weed
sales to adults. If you're thinking of joining the visitors
heading to the "Mile High" city this year, here are a few things
to keep in mind:
WHAT ARE THE RULES?
For a start, you must be aged 21 or older and be carrying a
valid, government-issued photocard identification to prove it.
Residents with a Colorado state ID can buy up to an ounce
(28 grams) of marijuana at a time, but as an out-of-state
visitor you will be restricted to purchases of a quarter-ounce.
Take note that if you're not a U.S. citizen, some pot shops
which previously accepted driving licenses to admit foreigners
now instead require a full passport to show a customer's legal
presence in the United States.
Some of the more organized stores will ask you to sign a
document saying you agree to abide by Colorado's marijuana laws,
including not providing the drug to minors nor transporting it
across state borders. Police set up amnesty bins at Colorado
Springs Airport for anyone who forgets and try to carry their
holiday weed home with them.
And remember to keep your ID handy. Wary of state
inspections meant to trap vendors hawking weed to minors (none
have yet been caught) many stores will want to check it more
than once.
WHAT CAN I BUY?
The Denver area has about 200 marijuana stores, and in all
of them visitors will be welcomed by the pungent aroma of green
buds. They tend to cost about $20 to $30 per gram, and come in a
huge variety of sativa, indica and hybrid strains with names
like "Blue Dream," "Sour Diesel," and "Silverback Kush."
For the uninitiated, or simply lazy, most stores sell
perfectly coned, ready-rolled individual joints too.
Most shops also offer a wide range marijuana-infused edibles
such as chocolates and candies. Take care: many novices and
veterans alike have regretted eating too much in one go.
The best advice for visitors, echoed in a recent campaign
here by pot activists urging responsible consumption, is to
"start low and go slow" where edibles are concerned.
Experts recommend you take no more than 5-to-10 mg - a
minute quantity - "total active THC" (tetrahydrocannabinol, the
mind-altering component found in pot, for your first dose. Then
wait an hour to 90 minutes before deciding whether to take more.
The effects can come on slowly.
Most stores also sell marijuana concentrates such as butane
hash oil, and the various bits of kit such as vaporizer, or
"vape," pens used to consume them. Novice visitors should limit
themselves to a puff or two, and see how it goes.
WHERE CAN I CONSUME?
Public marijuana consumption is prohibited by Colorado state
law. Denver police have been handing out more tickets this year
for public use, so street corners, park benches, or the parking
lot of your hotel are hardly safe bets.
First-time offenders face a $150 fine.
No marijuana retail stores feature the kind of smoking
lounges you sometimes find in cigar shops, because of strict
rules that ban pot consumption in licensed retail outlets.
Therefore, outside of private homes where the owner
consents, the options for marijuana tourists are limited.
The well-known Red Rocks concert venue reminds audiences
that pot use is not allowed, encourages patrons who are bothered
by marijuana smoke to tell security and even provides them with
a text hotline to complain anonymously.
Vape pens are only allowed in the (cigarette) smoking areas.
Other Denver entertainment venues have similar prohibitions
on pot use: signs in the Bluebird Theater on Colfax Avenue
remind those attending gigs that smoking anything is banned.
WHAT TO DO?
Get some local knowledge and do some research.
The Cannabist (www.thecannabist.co), a blog run by the
Denver Post newspaper, has a wealth of details and a map of the
city's many marijuana establishments. Opening hours and contact
numbers are all included.
It also features information on events and includes a host
of Q&As on pot topics that are useful for residents and visitors
alike. Other online resources to consider are Leafly
(www.leafly.com) and Weedmaps (www.weedmaps.com).
For information on live music and other arts and cultural
events, check out the Westword newspaper (www.westword.com).
You could also try visiting one of several private marijuana
clubs, which operate in something of a legal gray area.
Club Ned (www.clubnedcafe.com) in nearby Nederland, for
example, bills itself as America's first legal cannabis cafe.
It is an adults-only, members-only club that charges $14.20
to become a member for a month. Alcohol is banned, as the owners
say they want to "promote and protect a peaceful atmosphere."
You have to bring your own marijuana, but pipes are
provided, and of course lots of munchies to eat.
PRIVATE TOUR COMPANIES
For a more structured visit, you could consider signing up
with one of the many companies now offering marijuana-themed
tours. There's a wide range to fit most budgets.
So Mile High (www.somilehigh.com) offers tours of "the best
marijuana dispensaries with the widest selection," a private
guided tour of a grow operation by a master grower, lunch, and
even a one-hour painting-while-smoking class with an artist.
My 420 Tours (www.my420tours.com) offers all-inclusive
vacation packages, cannabis cooking courses, and can also advise
on hotels which allow vaporizer use in rooms, and/or have
private smoking terraces for guests to enjoy their purchases.
Some tour companies use private buses or limos, which are
not covered by the state's smoking bans, meaning participants
can imbibe in the vehicle between stops.
Other companies take tourists to recreational weed stores
alongside a more conventional city sightseeing itinerary.
Just remember, Coloradans are welcoming people, and you'll
find lots of Western warmth here on your visit to Denver. But
don't break the rules: don't light up on the 16th Street
shopping mall or in your chain hotel room. And if you're taking
edibles, especially for the first time, start slow.
Don't be tempted to take any marijuana or related products
home with you, and don't drive your hire car while under the
influence. Anyone who drives in Colorado expressly gives consent
to a roadside blood or breath test if police have probable cause
to believe they are impaired, even if only slightly.
