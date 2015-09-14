(In paragraph 6, corrects Carolyn Spencer Brown's title to
By Liz Weston
LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 Disney cruises can be
expensive, but you do not have to choose between sailing with
Mickey and sending your children to college someday.
Necessarily.
During peak summer and winter holiday seasons, Disney's
least expensive inside staterooms can cost more than $1,000 a
night for a family of four. At other times though, even
desirable cabins with verandahs can be booked for less than half
that amount.
The $6,000 fare our family recently paid for a seven-night
Caribbean cruise in late August did not feel like a steal. But
the same itinerary cost twice as much for a Dec. 19 sailing.
Actually, fares for the holiday cruise range from $9,700 for
an inside stateroom to $31,000 for a one-bedroom concierge
suite.
To get a good deal on Disney Cruise Line, it helps to
understand the Walt Disney Co unit's unique position in
the marketplace that keeps prices high, said Carolyn Spencer
Brown, editor in chief of Cruise Critic (cruisecritic.com/),
a review and travel information site.
While marketing heavily to families, Disney proffers a
luxury experience that includes high-end, adults-only
restaurants, more spacious cabins and décor that is upscale,
even with all the hidden mouse ears.
Disney is a much smaller player than market-dominating
cruise companies such as Carnival Corp or Royal
Caribbean Cruises Ltd and has added capacity slowly to
avoid the fire sales other lines use to move unsold cabins,
Brown said.
"Disney is very conservative, very careful," Brown said.
That means the usual bargain-hunting strategy of booking at
the last minute often will not work. In fact, fares typically
rise over time as the ships fill, said Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix,
CEO of vacation resource site MousePlanet (mouseplanet.com)
and a veteran of 20 Disney cruises.
Rather than discounting fares for poorly selling cruises,
Disney tends to offer "kids sail free" promotions or other
add-ons, she said.
Savvy buyers are already snapping up the least expensive and
most desirable cabins for next summer, Brown said. For
high-season travel, "you need to plan at least a year in
advance," she said.
Instead, bargain hunters should consider traveling during
the school year, when most families cannot. They should also
seek out longer trips, especially cruises across the Atlantic or
through the Panama Canal which the company uses to reposition
its ships. For example, a 14-night transatlantic cruise that
sails May 15 from Port Canaveral, Florida currently can be
booked for as little as $1,890 per person, or $270 a night for a
couple.
Note that it is now industry standard to add gratuities
directly to the bill, and Disney charges $12 per person per day
to cover room stewards (called hosts and hostesses) and dining
room servers. That added up to $336 for our party of four.
Vincent-Phoenix also suggested looking for cruises out of
less popular ports such as Galveston, Texas or Miami.
Several sites, including Cruise Critic and Mousesavers (mousesavers.com/),
highlight Disney Cruise fares.
Vincent-Phoenix recommended first-time cruisers use a travel
agent to help sift through the possibilities and wrestle with
logistics. She suggested looking for agencies with "Earmark" or
"Authorized Disney Vacation Planner" designations, who have
special training and understand the cruise line's historical
pricing patterns.
Booking through a travel agent typically costs no more than
booking directly with Disney, and many agencies offer incentives
such as shipboard credits of a few hundred dollars to book
through them.
Those credits come in handy, because cruise ships offer
plenty of ways to spend money on top of fares. While Disney
ships do not have casinos, they do have spas with costly
treatments, and therapists who push expensive products.
Disney-sponsored excursions, souvenirs and professional
photography packages can inflate the bill, as can the
aforementioned adults-only restaurants, which charge additional
amounts ranging from $35 to $85 per person.
In some cases, the add-ons are worth it. We had amazing
meals at the restaurants on our ship, and the week-long pass to
the spa felt like a good investment at about $100 each.
On the other hand, we found most of the excursions
overpriced. We booked a good all-day snorkel trip at St. Martin
via TripAdvisor.com for much less than Disney charged. At
Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas, excursions
are quite unnecessary. There is plenty to do for free.
