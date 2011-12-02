DUBLIN Dec 2 When the wind comes from the
West, the smell of hops drifts across the city from the Guinness
brewery, tempting Dubliners to stop for a pint of Ireland's
favourite tipple.
It's famously difficult to resist the lure of Dublin's cosy
pubs, which dot every corner of its winding, rust-red streets.
Yet there's much more to Dublin than that. Surrounded by
countryside of outstanding beauty, Ireland's capital curves
around a wide natural bay split through the middle by the peaty
waters of the River Liffey as it flows down from the Wicklow
mountains.
The Liffey has been called 'the Ganges of the literary
world', owing to the capital's outsized literary clout. The city
of 500,000 residents has produced James Joyce, Jonathan Swift
and Oscar Wilde, none of whom are among the four other Dubliners
who have won the Nobel Prize for literature.
Like its defining opus, James Joyce's "Ulysses", Dublin is a
melange of carnality and fine art. At night, its streets can be
a carnival of debauchery and drunkenness. But the city is also
home to vibrant culture, an epic history, and a legendarily
friendly populace.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
Friday:
7 p.m. - Choose a hotel in Dublin 1 or Dublin 2 postcodes,
as near to the central boulevards of Grafton Street, Dame Street
and O'Connell Street as possible. To ensure a decent night's
sleep, avoid the Temple Bar area.
After checking in, head to The Bank bar on Dame Street. A
former bank with a spectacular gilded interior, this is one of
Dublin's jewels and a great place to acclimatise. It's also one
of the few Dublin bars spacious enough to have a free seat on a
Friday evening.
8 p.m - On your way to dinner, drop into The Porterhouse. A
challenge to the Guinness brand's grip on the Irish market, this
family-owned microbrewery prides itself on producing an original
set of beers without using the chemicals found in mass-produced
products.
9 p.m - Have a relaxing dinner at One Pico, a cosy
restaurant just off St. Stephen's Green that is a consistent
favourite with Dubliners, where star chef Eamonn O'Reilly whips
up delicious dishes while managing to keep prices reasonable.
11 p.m - After the evening's show, the Gaiety Theatre
transforms itself into a decadent, warren-like nightclub. The
historic venue's backrooms, basements and lofts - in various
states of splendid dilapidation - are filled with live bands and
DJs and thrown open to partygoers until 3:30am.
Saturday
10 a.m. Hire one of Dublin's public bicycles, available at
44 stations around the city centre, for a cycle along the Grand
Canal. The tree-lined waterway, dotted with swans and colourful
barges, will take you past some of the most picturesque parts of
Dublin. Keep an eye out for the statue of poet Patrick Kavanagh
on a bench on the south bank of the canal, according to the wish
expressed in his poem.
11:30 a.m. - Turning left from the canal bank onto Baggot
Street will bring you back to St. Stephen's Green, where you can
leave the bicycle at a station and treat yourself to a relaxing
brunch in the elegant Bewley's on Grafton Street, a popular cafe
since its opening in the 1920s.
1 p.m. - A boutique tour of Dublin should start with the
General Post Office on O'Connell Street, headquarters of the
1916 Easter Rising that led to the country's independence.
Bullet holes from the uprising can be seen in the Daniel
O'Connell statue at the head of the street.
1:30 p.m. - A few paces away is Trinity College, Ireland's
most prestigious university. 200,000 of the university's oldest
books, including famous 9th century illustrated manuscript The
Book of Kells, are well worth a visit and are on display to the
public in the Old Library.
2.30 p.m. - Adjacent to the university is Ireland's national
museum. A 4,500 year old boat, a tomb, and several preserved
bodies from the country's ancient Celtic past are on display,
alongside intricate gold and silver treasures.
4.30 p.m - The tour should finish with Dublin's oldest
building - Christ Church cathedral. The church has a stunning
carved interior, and among other curiosities its medieval crypt
houses a mummified cat and rat known locally and "Tom and
Jerry".
5:30 p.m. - A stroll down Fleet Street, under Merchant's
Arch and across the Halfpenny Bridge over the Liffey will bring
you through Temple Bar to the Winding Stair restaurant in time
for a pre-theatre meal. Located above a vintage book shop, the
gourmet restaurant offers simple and delicious Irish food and
great views over the river.
7:30 p.m - Ireland's national theatre, the Abbey became the
centre of the Irish literary renaissance when it was founded by
poet W. B. Yeats in 1904, and is still a hub for new writing. A
visit is a wonderful opportunity to see classic Irish plays in
the theatre in which they were first conceived.
11 p.m - Little changed since the 1880s, the wooden
partitions of the Palace Bar on Fleet Street are designed for
conversation. Headquarters for the Dublin literati for over a
century, it's the perfect place to dissect the flaws and virtues
of the evening's performance. Nobel laureate poet Seamus Heaney,
with his puff of white hair, is one conspicuous patron.
Sunday
11 a.m. - Grab a coffee and a pastry in one of the many
pavement cafes just west of Grafton Street. Take a browse in the
gothic indoor market George's Street Arcade, and then select
some picnic materials in delicatessen Fallon & Byrnes.
12:30 p.m - Take the metropolitan train service, the Dart,
from Tara Street station to Howth. The 30 minute journey will
take you the wild hill that forms the northern arm of Dublin
bay.
The train pulls into the picturesque fishing village and
harbour of Howth. Following the walking trail around the cliffs
will take you to secret beaches inaccessible by road, and offers
wonderful views of Dublin. Winding and overgrown paths bring you
to the summit of the hill, where an ancient signalling point
offers Dublin's most spectacular view above Howth Castle - a
great place for a picnic.
On a clear day you can see the Mountains of Mourne in
Northern Ireland, and even glimpse the top of Snowdon mountain
in Wales. Sensible walking shoes are required.
6 p.m. - An early dinner in Aqua restaurant is recommended.
The glass-walled restaurant is located on the tip of Howth pier
as it juts out into the Irish sea, and the view of the islands
and seashore is terrific at sunset.
8 p.m - The Bloody Stream pub, underneath the train station,
is a great place to finish your weekend in Dublin. There is live
traditional Irish music on Sunday nights, good Guinness and a
great atmosphere. As a bonus, Howth is closer to the airport
than the city centre, it's just a 20 minute taxi drive away.
