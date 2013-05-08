By Beth Pinsker
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 8 When Barbara Grover and her
husband received an inheritance they were not expecting five
years ago, they planned a luxurious family trip.
Rather than plowing the money back into retirement savings,
the Grovers took their two daughters as well as their spouses
and children along on an eight-day safari in Tanzania.
Total cost for 11 people: around $65,000.
"It's a lot of money, there's no way to get around that
part," Grover said. But considering that price included 11
flights, two guides, almost all meals and an unforgettable
experience spending time with her kids and grandkids, she said
it was a bargain.
Now Grover, who lives in Pittsburgh, is plotting another
family adventure - to take her whole brood on a cruise around
the Galapagos Islands next year. The route is one of the most
popular with multigenerational family groups like hers, which is
why Grover had to nail down plans a year in advance in order to
secure a ship.
Industry analysts say the increase in popularity in
multigenerational travel is being driven by spry baby boomers
who are gathering up their dispersed kin to spend quality time
together.
A soon-to-be-released survey from MMGY Global, a travel
industry research company, finds that around 5.5 percent of all
vacation trips now consist of grandparents, parents and children
traveling together. However, there is not a great deal of
historical data to compare the growth overall in the industry in
recent years.
Travel agents and hotel groups say bookings of large family
groups are increasing. Preferred Hotel Group, for instance, says
traffic to its dedicated family travel website (preferredfamily.com)
is on track to double this year over last year. In 2011, a
company survey found that 40 percent of active leisure travelers
had taken a multigenerational trip that year.
WHO PAYS?
On many of these excursions, grandparents foot the bill for
the whole group. The price tags can be exorbitant. For the
Grovers, part of the impetus for the Galapagos trip - which
could cost up to $90,000 - comes from the need to take required
minimum distributions from their individual retirement accounts.
The Internal Revenue Service requires distributions after
age 70-1/2.
It is possible to travel on the cheap, too.
Jon Andre, a certified financial planner with Financial
Management Group in Cincinnati, Ohio, had a client who for her
70th birthday, took her whole family on a $500 ziplining
expedition at a resort in southern Ohio.
"She was getting a little agitated that her grandkids were
spending most of their time inside in front of TV," he says.
WHERE TO GO
Judy Gross and her husband, who live in Blue Bell,
Pennsylvania, find that their budget of around $30,000 works
best for a beach resort for their brood of 10. They typically
travel during winter vacation or spring break. Most recently
they all went to the Turks & Caicos islands in the Caribbean.
"The hardest thing for me is the grandchildren want to go
someplace different every year," says Gross, who turns 70 in
June.
Showing up at a vacation destination with 10 people of
varying ages and interests can be chaotic. Gross highly
recommends all-inclusive meal plans. On their last trip, the
self-titled chief executive officer of her family only
pre-booked three days of meals for the family, which made it
difficult and expensive to organize meals on the remaining days.
Hotels are increasingly changing to accommodate groups like
this, trying to be more family-friendly with villas and suites,
says Preferred Hotel Group's Michelle Woodley, senior vice
president of distribution and revenue management.
Cruises are another popular option with families. The
industry will add another 12,000 new beds in 2013, bringing
total capacity up to more than 350,000, according to the Cruise
Lines International Association, a trade group.
For groups larger than 16 on off-peak vacations, cruise
lines start to kick in some discounts, such as offering one free
bed as well as points that can be traded for services, said
Lauren Goldenberg, a Philadelphia-based travel agent who runs
The Family Traveler agency with her sister, Mindy.
HEAD OFF CONFLICTS
But with so many people of varying ages in close quarters
for days at a time, family harmony can be in jeopardy without
advance planning, Goldenberg added.
The first step is to look at meeting the needs of the
children - how long a plane trip can they tolerate, what
activities can they do, will they eat anything beyond chicken
nuggets?
Next she suggests finding a place where family members can
amuse themselves during the day, usually on their own dime, and
come back together for a pre-arranged evening meal, often paid
for by the family elder.
She recently booked a trip for a group of 15 to Scottsdale,
Arizona, for a grandparent's 75th birthday. The location worked
since family members from California, Boston and Washington,
D.C. could all get there on non-stop flights, which they paid
for individually. The resort had villas where each family could
sleep on its own, for less than $500 a night per family. There
was a spa, a pool, tennis, mountain biking and hot-air
ballooning.
"Plenty of grandparents come back these trips and say, it
was best ever. We got away from electronics and enjoyed each
other's company," Goldenberg said.
(Editing by Lauren Young, G Crosse)