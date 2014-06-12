June 13 Every year there are more festivals
around Europe offering a range of music and activities, from
tango to indie rock to folk with a Celtic flavour, and much
more. Here are a selection highlighted by Reuters journalists.
IN Music
Zagreb, Croatia, June 23-25
The only major festival in the Croatian capital, on the
shores of the Jarun lake, IN Music caters for all tastes with an
eclectic mix of global and local stars. Headliners include The
Black Keys, currently the hottest blues-rock attraction from the
States, and 1980s alt-rock stars Pixies, as well as a host of
local stars. The festival will have its own campsite, ideal for
visitors on a budget. Others may seek out some of the modern
hostels in the city or hotels. Tickets are available from
official vendors all over Europe. Zagreb is very accessible,
with a host of flights from most European capitals and it also
has good road, train and bus connections to most of Europe.
Zoran Radosavljevic
Glastonbury Festival
Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, June 25-29
Glastonbury may be the granddaddy of British music
festivals, but putting Metallica at the top of the bill shows
the 44-year-old event can still surprise. Some tickets holders
are petitioning to remove the U.S. metal group from the Pyramid
stage, saying frontman James Hetfield's support for bear hunting
does not fit Glastonbury's hippie ethos, but founder Michael
Eavis has never just booked safe options. Festivalgoers who want
to avoid Metallica can opt for Jake Bugg, Bryan Ferry, Mogwai or
MGMT, while Friday and Sunday headliners Arcade Fire and
Kasabian tread familiar alt-rock territory. For many, however,
the appeal lies in wandering around 900 acres of countryside,
catching a new band, dancing, chilling out in Green Fields or
experiencing an atmosphere that rain and mud, always a
possibility in the English summer, cannot dampen. Tickets
costing 210 pounds ($350) are sold out.
Paul Sandle
Open'er Festival
Gdynia, Poland, July 2-5
In summer, Poland is filled with music events, but the
four-day Open'er Festival in Gdynia, not far from the beach, is
one of the most exciting. It is held in a vast green area, at
the Gdynia airport Kosakowo, with a campsite, a Ferris wheel,
stands by Polish independent designers, and five stages. This
year features a heavily indie-rock line-up with The Black Keys,
Foals, Lykke Li, Rudimental, Pearl Jam, Jack White, Metronomy,
MGMT and Bastille. A four-day pass costs 550 zloty ($180) (630
zloty with camping), a weekend pass for Friday and Saturday is
350 zloty or a one-day ticket is 207 zloty. Free buses run from
the Gdynia train station. For a break from the beats, Gdynia
offers a beach on the Baltic Sea, coastal walks and good
connections to nearby Sopot, with the longest wooden pier in
Europe, and the beautiful old town of Gdansk.
International/domestic flights reach the Gdansk airport which is
connected to Gdynia by bus (40 minutes). See more at: opener.pl/en
Roberta Cucchiaro
Tangomarkkinat
Seinajoki, Finland, July 9-13
Tango comes alive in Seinajoki, which hosts the annual
festival for the 30th time this summer. To celebrate the
milestone, there is a special concert with 40 Tango Royals - the
winners of the singing contest are crowned Tango King and Tango
Queen. You have a chance to check out not only the Finnish
variety of the dance - Morley Safer from U.S. news show "60
Minutes" once called it "a sad shuffle in minor key" - but also
the more passionate Latin American version, as Sexteto Mayor
from Argentina and Tabare Leyton from Uruguay perform. You can
also check out Alvar Aalto architecture. Tickets range from 35
euros ($48) for a day pass to 265 euros for a VIP ticket. There
are free events around the town of 60,000 in western Finland. Be
sure to book lodging in advance as beds can be hard to find with
tens of thousands of tango fans swarming around. See here
Sakari Suoninen
Cambridge Folk Festival
Cambridge, England, July 31-Aug 3
One of England's best-known folk events, the Cambridge Folk
Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has
already sold out. This may not be surprising given the headline
acts on the main stage are Sinead O'Connor, Rosanne Cash and Van
Morrison. Peppered in between are acts such as Richard Thompson,
Loudon Wainwright III and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. There are
three stages and the whole event is held in parkland and
features street theatre, music workshops, ceilidhs and other
side attractions. See www.cambridgefolkfestival.co.uk
Jeremy Gaunt
Interceltic Festival
Lorient, France, Aug 1-10
This annual gathering of the tribes from Scotland, Wales,
Cornwall, Isle of Man, Ireland and the north of Spain began 44
years ago and only seems to get bigger and more artistically
inventive every year. Some 700,000 visitors turn up for 200
events and shows with some 5,000 performers. This year American
folkie Suzanne Vega is a headliner along with French master of
the topical song Bernard Lavilliers and the young Irish group
sensation The Strypes. But any day you show up the air will be
filled with the sound of bagpipes and harps and the port city of
Lorient in the oyster-rich Morbihan area of northwestern France
has plenty of great restaurants and cafes to cater to every
taste. here Ticket prices vary
from about 10 euros or less up to 30.
Michael Roddy
Off Festival
Katowice, Poland, Aug 1-3
OFF Festival is the place for alternative music lovers. Held
in the southern city of Katowice, the heart of the Polish coal
region, it features artists such as Jerusalem in My Heart and
Hatti Vatti who may not ring any bells with the broader public
but are poised for fame among sensitive music lovers. Kids can
play in a children's zone with lots of creative workshops and in
between festival days you can visit an old coal mine, easily
reachable by bus. Three-day ticket costs 250 zloty, a one-day
pass costs 120 zloty. Tents are welcome but there are
dormitories, hostels and hotels at prices starting from 88 euros
for three nights for two people in a decent B&B.
Anna Koper
FM4 Frequency Festival
Green Park, St. Poelten, Austria Aug 13-16
The FM4 Frequency Festival draws a young crowd for open-air
concerts. This year's headliners include Queens of the Stone
Age, Skrillex, Placebo and Blink 182. Tickets costs range from
90 euros for one-day entry to 322 euros for a four-day pass with
a camper van parking permit. St Poelten is 60 km (40 miles) west
of Vienna and accessible by car and train.
here
Michael Shields
Sziget Festival
Obuda Island, Budapest, Aug 11-18
The weeklong Sziget is the biggest and perhaps most famous
of what is essentially a never-ending string of summer festivals
in Hungary. Situated on a leafy island in one of Europe's
hippest capitals, it is accessible from the Budapest city centre
by light rail or a boat service. The line-up, as always, is a
mash of all styles: headliners include Deadmau5, Queens of the
Stone Age, Placebo, Bonobo, and a plethora of acts in world
music, blues/folk, electronic and hard rock styles. Leave space
in your agenda for the city nearby, which is a riot in its own
right come summertime. The central Budapest area is emerging
from a facelift and is a treat for foodies, art lovers and
architecture buffs alike. Weekly passes 74,000 forints ($330).
Discount for early birds. Plus 9,900 forints for a joint
two-week Budapest transit and museum pass. www.sziget.hu/
Marton Dunai
Green Man Festival
Glanusk, Wales, Aug 14-17
This festival of music and arts takes place in the Brecon
Beacons mountain range in South Wales, guaranteeing a beautiful
setting for a long August weekend away from it all. Among the
headliners this year are the Philadelphia indie rockers The War
on Drugs, the venerable Irish mod-trad band The Waterboys and
the Grammy-nominated alt-folk American singer Neko Case. Adult
tickets 159 pounds, students 135, teens 85 pounds. www.greenman.net/
Bestival
Robin Hood Park, Isle of Wight, Sept 4-7
Anyone looking for a four-day end-of-summer party could do
worse than take the short ferry trip to the Isle of Wight, off
the coast of southern England, for the Bestival extravaganza
hosted by Rob da Bank and wife Josie. With headliners including
"Hey Ya" stars Outkast and dance music cheerleaders Chic, the
fancy-dress theme this year is Desert Island Disco, guaranteeing
a host of dressing-up aficionados sporting a combination of
glitter balls and grass skirts for Saturday's grand parade.
Legendary Studio 54 DJ Nicky Siano is one of those spinning the
discs at the event, which will be decorated with characteristic
flair, everywhere from the banner-strewn main festival arena to
areas dubbed the Wishing Tree Field and the Magic Meadow. Word
of warning - anyone looking for a peaceful and sober few days in
the company of a few ageing hippies should probably give this a
wide berth. Also make sure you know the route - signposting is
sparse to non-existent. www.bestival.net/
David Holmes
($1 = 3.0278 Polish Zlotys)
($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
($1 = 225.3000 Hungarian Forints)
(Reporting by Reuters correspondents; Editing by Michael Roddy
and Alison Williams)