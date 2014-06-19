June 20 From picnicking at Glyndebourne to
tippling a Riesling in the Rheingau region of Germany, summer is
a great time to relax and hear an opera or a favourite jazz
performer at festivals anywhere from the Swiss alps to
Johannesburg. Here is a selection highlighted by Reuters
journalists.
Glyndebourne
Glyndbourne, Lewes, England, May 17-Aug 24
It's famous for its traditional English-style hamper picnics
on the beautifully manicured lawns and at tables on the exterior
balconies of the opera house. But it is the music-making that
goes on inside that really counts. Productions this year include
Strauss's "Der Rosenkavalier", Tchaikovsky's "Eugene Onegin",
Handel's "Rinaldo" and Verdi's "La Traviata". But what sets the
Glyndebourne regulars' hearts aflutter are the productions of
Mozart for which the house is justly famous, and the two this
year are "Don Giovanni" and "La Finta Giardiniera" that had its
premiere in 1775 just before Mozart's 19th birthday. Tickets 50
-215 pounds ($85-$360). (glyndbourne.com)
Michael Roddy
Rheingau Music Festival
Various venues, Rheingau region of Germany, June 28-Sept 13
This in some respects is a wine-region tour with a music
festival attached, with so much going on it boggles the mind.
Suffice to say that a festival that can encompass everything
from an opening concert tribute to Shakespeare's birthday with
sopranos Miah Persson and Golda Schulz to jazz great Bobby
McFerrin "and friends" to a kiddie concert featuring Bert and
Ernie, the Muppet characters from "Sesame Street", is eclectic,
to say the least. Other names on tap include pianist
Pierre-Laurent Aimard and violinist Julia Fischer, while the
festival's composer and artist in residence is Jorg Widmann, a
top-notch clarinetist and cutting-edge composer all in one. A
rolling feast of fun, an hour's drive from Frankfurt and with
ticket prices in the 15-to-80 euro ($20-$110) range. And don't
forget to sample the Riesling. (rheingau-musik-festival.de/)
Ilona Wissenbach/Michael Roddy
Istanbul Jazz Festival
Istanbul, Turkey, July 1-16
Fans of the TV series "House" can catch its star, Hugh
Laurie, on the piano at Istanbul's annual jazz festival. The
actor is a versatile musician who has settled on the keyboard
with his blues-inspired Copper Bottom Band. Rising stars such as
Cecile McLorin Salvant, the 25-year-old Grammy nominee whose
vocals have been compared to Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan,
and Brooklyn-based, rock-influenced bandleader and composer
Darcy James Argue also perform at the festival staged by
Turkey's most venerable cultural institution, the Istanbul
Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV). Benin singer Angelique
Kidjo, South African trumpeter Hugh Masekela and Turkish
favourites, such as saxophonist Ilhan Ersahin and clarinetist
Husnu Senlendirci, also take the stage at venues across Europe's
biggest city, including city parks that will host free concerts.
Tickets range from 20 lira ($9.50) to 350 lira.
(caz.iksv.org/en)
Ayla Jean Yackley
Festival Aix-en-Provence
Aix-en-Provence, France, July 3-24
Cited as best opera festival at the International Opera
Awards this year, Aix-en-Provence almost always provides at
least one production that sets the opera world abuzz. In 2012 it
was the world premiere of George Benjamin's searing "Written on
Skin", last year it was the final production by the late French
director Patrice Chereau of Strauss's "Elektra". What it will
be this year is anyone's guess, but the offerings on tap are
Mozart's "Magic Flute" directed by Simon McBurney, Handel's
"Ariodante" in a production by Richard Jones and Rossini's "Il
Turco in Italia" staged by Christopher Alden. All this is
interspersed with a wide spectrum of musical offerings that will
include a staging by artist William Kentridge of Schubert's song
cycle "Die Winterreise" sung by baritone Matthias Goerne with
Markus Hinterhauser at the piano and Katie Mitchell's staging of
J.S. Bach's "Trauernacht" cantatas with soloists and
instrumentalists of the European Academy of Music. Tickets 30 to
120 euros for recitals, 30-250 euros for operas.
(festival-aix.com)
Michael Roddy
Love Supreme Jazz Festival
Glynde Place, Lewes, England, July 4-6
With star attractions including Soul II Soul, Imelda May and
De La Soul, this boutique event set deep in the Sussex
countryside is stretching the boundaries of what might be
considered "jazz" but there is plenty of instrumental twiddling
elsewhere on the bill to keep the aficionados happy. It's a
well-shod event, graced by a champagne-and-oyster bar as well as
the more usual festival fare, and its location in a posh corner
of rural England helps explain why many in the crowd - men in
red trousers and women in cashmere pashminas - could be refugees
from upper-crust events like the Henley Regatta. Its backdrop of
the South Downs and Elizabethan-era Glynde Place are a
picturesque setting for some top acts. Prices range from adult
daily tickets at 60.50 pounds to family VIP including camping at
540 pounds. (lovesupremefestival.com)
David Holmes
Montreux Jazz Festival
Montreux, Switzerland, July 4-19
The 48th edition of one of Europe's most prestigious summer
music events - dubbed the "Rolls Royce" of festivals by former
co-director Quincy Jones - offers great jazz and rock (albeit it
at steep prices), stunning views of the Swiss Alps and easy
transport. Pharrell Williams (July 7) and Stevie Wonder (July 16
but with tickets are up to 450 Swiss francs ($500)) are the
sold-out headliners but the box office always has limited
tickets on the night of each concert to cut down on scalping.
Outkast, Massive Attack and Jamie Cullum are also booked in
Stravinski Auditorium, with smaller groups playing in the Jazz
Club or Jazz Lab where entry is 100-200 Swiss francs. The
'Brazil Boat' event on July 13, music while crossing the lake,
is a reasonable 65 francs. In addition to the indoor concerts
with great acoustics, there are free festival outdoor concerts
along the shores of Lake Geneva, dotted with food stands. The
Chateau de Chillon, made famous by English poet Lord Byron with
his poem on the prisoner, is a short bus ride or walk. Going for
a swim or sailing in Lake Geneva can be
delightful.(www.montreuxjazzfestival.com/)
Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay
Umbria Jazz
Perugia, Italy, July 11-20
Italy's music scene shows it has more to offer than nights
at the opera in July as the hilltop town of Perugia in the
middle of the "boot" plays host to an altogether more unruly
genre for Umbria Jazz. Festivities kick off on July 10 with a
charity football match between two teams formed entirely of
musicians - Nazionale Italiana Cantanti and Nazionale Italiana
Jazzisti. American jazz greats Herbie Hancock and Al Jarreau
will please the purists, while hip-hop group The Roots become
the first rap act to play at the festival in its 37-year
history. Ladies' night features Natalie Cole, daughter of the
late Nat King, and a day dedicated to Italian artists will be
topped off with a tribute to film music composer Armando
Trovajoli. Hit "Techno-Logical", the festival within a festival
where live DJs play dance music non-stop from 4p.m. to 4 a.m.
Pay a visit to the Perugina chocolate factory museum or visit
the 16th-century fortress known as the Rocca Paolina. Tickets to
different events 10-55 euros. (umbriajazz.com)
Isla Binnie
Verbier Festival
Verbier, Switzerland, July 18-Aug 3
This festival making efficient summertime use of a Swiss ski
resort has been described as the music world's equivalent of the
annual Davos economic summit - and for good reason. Pianist
Martha Argerich has been a regular since the festival started 20
years ago, and her august presence assures not just a high
standard of music-making, but also the recruitment of an elite
crew of musicmakers. This year's crop includes cellist Steven
Isserlis, guest conductors Marc Minkowski, Ivan Fischer and
Daniel Harding, pianist Evgeny Kissin and singers Vittorio
Grigolo, Thomas Hampson, Rene Pape, Eva-Maria Westbroek, Ramon
Vargas and Rolando Villazon. There's also a world music night
with Senegalese troubadour Youssou N'Dour to leaven the loaf.
Ticket prices 45-180 Swiss francs. Hotel space is not cheap but
is available, thanks to the ski resort locale.
(verbierfestival.com)
Michael Roddy
Salzburg Festival
Salzburg, Austria, July 13-Aug 31
This year's Salzburg Festival continues the tradition at one
of the world's most prestigious music venues of being cutting
edge and dripping with luxury at the same time. For those who
want to know where opera is going, French composer Marc-Andre
Dalbavie, steeped in the spectral school, teams up with
librettist Barbara Honigmann and director Luc Bondy for
"Charlotte Salomon", based on the work of the Jewish artist
gassed at Auschwitz. For those who take their opera
star-powered, Anna Netrebko and Placido Domingo pair up for a
new production of Verdi's "Il Trovatore" by Alvis Hermanis.
Throw in "Der Rosenkavalier" directed by Harry Kupfer for the
occasion of Strauss's 150th anniversary, and Gustavo Dudamel
conducting in the festival's parallel concert series, and it is
a festive time indeed. Prices 16-420
euros.(salzburgerfestspiele.at)
Michael Roddy
Bregenzer Festspiele
Lake Constance, Austria, July 23-Aug 5
The Bregenzer Festspiele on the shore of Lake Constance in
western Austria features Mozart's "The Magic Flute". The
festival runs from July 23 to August 25 this year, with the
premiere on July 24. David Pountney is artistic director for the
event, whose spectacular sets on a stage perched above the lake
make for dramatic viewing. Tickets start at 29 euros and go up
to 300. The show goes on even if it is raining lightly.
Organisers recommend bringing waterproof clothing rather than
umbrellas, which block the view. (bregenzerfestspiele.com)
Michael Shields
Utrecht Early Music Festival
Utrecht, Netherlands, Aug 29-Sept 7
Now in its fourth decade, the festival in the picturesque
university town builds on a strong Dutch early music tradition,
built up over decades by great performers such as the late
harpsichordist Gustav Leonhardt. This year, the festival focuses
on the baroque composers of the Habsburg lands, in particular
the music of Baroque-era Prague and Vienna. Visitors can listen
to live performances of works by some of Bach's and Handel's
most accomplished contemporaries, including Isaac, Biber, Fux
and the Bohemian composer Zelenka. Highlights include
performances by violinist Gunar Letzbor and his ensemble Ars
Antiqua Austria, and Vaclav Luks's ensemble Collegium 1704
playing baroque repertoire from Prague. Tickets 10-36 euros.
(oudemuziek.nl)
Thomas Escritt
Koktobel Festivals
Odessa, Ukraine, Sept 11-14/Koktobel, Crimea, Sept 12-15
After 11 years of being one of the largest music festivals
in the post-Soviet region, following Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea in March, the open-air jazz fest in the resort
town of Koktobel has split into two events. The Koktebel Jazz
Festival will take place Sept. 11-14 in Zatoka and
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, in Ukraine's Odessa region, some 50 km
(30 miles) from Odessa. Britain's Get the Blessing is among the
headliners, and remaining tickets available via the website are
going for 599 hryvnias (around $50) (koktebel.info). The
Koktebel Jazz Party will take place Sept. 12-15 in Koktebel, a
resort town in southeastern Crimea. Tickets are not available
yet, but organisers say they will be sold by the peninsula's
Moscow-backed authorities and proceeds will go to the local
government. The Jamal Thomas Band (USA), Deborah Brown (USA) and
Valery Ponomaryov (USA) are among the headliners.
(koktebel-jazz.ru)
Lidia Kelly
Joy of Jazz
Johannesburg, South Africa, Sept 25-27
South Africans are steeped in music and even wintry weather
will not keep them away from a good groove. Dianne Reeves, Billy
Ocean, Delfeayo Marsalis, Gregory Porter and Roy Hargrove will
feature at the 14th installation of the annual festival. South
African stars include Sibongile Khumalo and Jonas Gwangwa. The
venue is moving away from the downtown Newtown precinct to the
Sandton Convention Centre. A two-day pass costs 1,250 rand
($120) If all the dancing doesn't leave you bone tired, head out
to Soweto and check out Vilakazi Street, former home to two
Nobel Peace laureates. Take a tour of the Mandela House museum
then try some tripe at the vibrant Samkhumzi Restaurant, a
stone's throw away from Archbishop Tutu's residence. For more on
South Africa's apartheid past, stroll over to the Hector
Pieterson museum or visit the Apartheid Museum close to downtown
Johannesburg, or Liliesleaf Farm and Museum in Rivonia.
(joyofjazz.co.za)
Helen Nyambura
($1 = 0.5904 British Pounds)
($1 = 0.7368 Euros)
($1 = 0.8975 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Reuters correspondents; Editing by Michael Roddy
and Jeremy Gaunt)