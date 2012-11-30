FLORENCE Italy Nov 30 Art, magnificent
buildings, exquisite food and wines. What is not to like about
the home of Michelangelo's David?
Florence is well known for its fine Chianti, but while you
are here, become acquainted with some other wines too. A trip to
one of the many enoteche, or "wine repositories", which often
boast long lists of wines by the glass and knowledgeable staff,
many of whom speak English, are a great place to start. And
food, of course, plays a central part in Italian life. The city
is teeming with outstanding restaurants and cafes.
Home to designers Gucci and Ferragamo, the city is all about
style. The recently opened Gucci museum is well worth a visit to
track the evolution of the label from its inception, when the
young Guccio Gucci, a lift boy in London's Savoy, was blown away
by the glamour of the hotel's rich clientele and decided to set
up shop in Italy.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge show you how to
enjoy 48 hours of fashion, food, and art in Florence.
Friday
6 p.m. - Assail your senses. Take a seat at one of the tiny
wooden tables lined up on the flagstones outside Note di Vino,
an enoteca on Borgo de' Greci 4/6r, off Piazza Santa Croce, and
sip away at a glass of wine as you gaze at the neo-Gothic façade
of the church of Santa Croce across the vast square. Crostini,
with a variety of toppings, are a delicious accompaniment to the
wine as you absorb the sounds of an opera singer busking to
gathering crowds in front of the church.
Scratch the surface on your first evening with a stroll to
Piazza della Signoria, where you'll be met by the imposing
Palazzo Vecchio, its entrance flanked by muscular,
larger-than-life statues. There's no shortage of sculptures in
this square. The wide-arched Loggia dei Lanzi displays a whole
host of violent scenes whose drama vies with a nearby guitarist.
Catch a glimpse of Brunelleschi's famous dome, easily
visible above the rooftops of some streets, and you'll be drawn
towards Piazza del Duomo. Up close, the sight of the marble
wrapped Duomo, Campanile and Baptistry is startling -
particularly when their colourful patterned walls are lit up at
night.
8 p.m. - Hungry? For a cracking pizza, head to Semolina,
where you'll eat with the locals in this lively, fun restaurant
at Piazza Lorenzo Ghiberti. Outdoor eating space draws the
crowds in the summer, but a glass of wine from the owner means a
wait to be seated is no real hardship.
Alternatively, Mangiafuoco, at Via Guelfa 24r, offers
beautifully cooked Tuscan, and Italian, cuisine. Try the fresh
tagliatelle with beef and chianti sauce, or the ossobuco alla
Fiorentina.
Top tip: Before bed, apply insect repellent to ward off
tiger mosquitoes, so-called because of their striped appearance,
but also, I would suggest, because they are a particularly
predatory bunch.
Saturday
10 a.m. - Do as the Italians and start your day in one of
the city's many bars with a cappuccino and fresh pastry. Caffe
Gioberti, on Via Gioberti 76/78r, is a charmingly bustling sort
of place.
Where can you see one of the most dazzling collections of
glamorous A-list evening dresses? In Florence - at the Museo
Gucci, each displayed to wondrous effect under a spotlight in a
darkened room. Hilary Swank's shimmering silver Oscar gown with
its skirt of ostrich feathers arguably steals the show. The
photographs hanging on the staircase, depicting stars connected
to the Gucci brand, are fabulous too - among them Audrey
Hepburn, Liz Taylor, Richard Burton, Sophia Loren, Ursula
Andress and, of course, Rod Stewart. You'll find the museum in
Piazza della Signoria.
It is not that surprising that Florence should produce one
of the world's most famous fashion designers as it is a place
that for centuries has been celebrated for some of Europe's
finest buildings, art and craftsmanship. Feeling inspired? Then
check out the leather bags at Cellerini, on Via del Sole 37r,
and Il Bisonte, on Via del Parione 31-33r, at relatively
affordable prices.
2 p.m. - Cross the Ponte Vecchio - dubbed Ponte d'Oro as the
bridge is crammed with shops selling gold merchandise - and have
lunch seated on the terrace of Le Volpi e L'Uva, Piazza de'
Rossi, 1 (www.levolpieluva.com), an enoteca which serves no less
than 37 wines by the glass. Indulge in cold meats, cheese, and
tomatoes drenched in olive oil.
Ice cream fans have arrived, for the city boasts a whole
host of gelaterie, each one's window display seemingly more
tempting than the last. Don't be fooled by Vivoli, on Via Isola
delle Stinche 7r -- whilst it is not much to look at from the
outside, it is in fact among the best. Grom, on Via del
Campanile, is another winner. The queue snaking right out the
door speaks for itself.
4.30 p.m. - If you love art, but can't bear crowded
galleries, grab the opportunity to go to the Uffizi, on Piazzale
degli Uffizi, 6 (www.uffizi.com), at the end of October, when
tourists in Florence are at a lull.
Top tip: Fancy the Botticelli room to yourself for half an
hour? The Uffizi is arranged in chronological order to which
many of the guided tours, comprising the bulk of the gallery's
visitors, adhere. Start your visit towards the end of day. After
a couple of centuries of paintings, take the long walk to the
Uffizi bar for an espresso on the rooftop terrace, with its
stunning panorama of the city. Feeling refreshed, head back to
the 15th century, passing on your way the day's last guided
tours going in the opposite direction - Ciao! And there you have
it. The Primavera and Birth of Venus, as Botticelli intended.
6:30 p.m. - The church bells are ringing. It's the hour of
the aperitivo, when the believers go to church, and the
remainder... Join the Florentines as they take their evening
passeggiata. But beware, this could quickly turn into a walk of
shame as any fashion faux pas on your part will soon be noticed,
signalled by disparaging sideways glances from this discerning
lot. For here, the Gucci green-red-green even finds itself on
the collars of their designer dogs.
8:30 p.m. If you love a good steak, then a Fiorentina, or
giant T-bone shared amongst you, at Perseus is a rare treat -
quite literally as they only come cooked one way. Book ahead, as
it gets very busy. Perseus is on Viale Don Giovanni Minzoni, 10.
Sunday
10 a.m. - After breakfast, go to the church of Santo Spirito
where, in the sacristry, you can see the wooden crucifix,
believed to be a work by the young Michelangelo.
1 p.m. - Have lunch at Natalino, Borgo degli Albizi, 17r.
The pear stuffed pasta with gorgonzola sauce is really quite
special.
2:30 p.m. - From here, go to Palazzo Vecchio. An actor
playing Giorgio Vasari, the architect for the renovation of the
palazzo, can give you a guided tour.
