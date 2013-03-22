By Verna Gates
| KEY WEST, Fla, March 22
KEY WEST, Fla, March 22 The Florida Keys are the
end of the road, where the legendary U.S. Route 1 stops for the
ocean at mile zero, a classic American road trip.
For many, it did end here, a place where ships crashed and
wreckers saved sailors and kept their cargos. Grand homes
reflect the glory days of found treasure, while the carefree
lifestyle captures the spirit of the wayfaring rogues who
trolled the rich waters.
Visitors usually fly into Miami and take the traditional
162-mile (270 kilometers) scenic drive to Key West on Route 1.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors get
the most out of a weekend trip in the area.
Friday
Noon - Stop for lunch at Mrs. Mac's Kitchen at Key Largo and
try the grilled fish Key Lime pie. www.mrsmacskitchen.com.
1:30 p.m.- Visit the Turtle Hospital, one of the few
veterinary clinics that rehabilitates the massive reptiles. A
tour passes by the surgery suite and the ponds where
non-releasable turtles live. www.theturtlehospital.org.
3 p.m. - Make a stop at Hawks Cay Resort at Duck Key to
enjoy their Dolphin Connection in which four friendly swimming
mammals like their flippers petted. www.hawkscay.com.
4 p.m. - Rent a kayak and paddle past your new dolphin
friends, who will swim alongside. www.hawkscay.com.
5 p.m. - Ride a wakeboard at The oTHErside Boardsports in
Islamorada, or if you are feeling more adventurous try a
kiteboard. www.othersideboardsports.com.
6 p.m. - Stop for dinner at Tio's Cantina in Hawks Cay, or
head to Key West and stay at the Hyatt Key West, which is in the
city center and right on the dock (www.keywest.hyatt.com) and
eat at the Hogfish Bar and Grill. Sit at a picnic table and try
the smoked fish dip, local pink shrimp and hogfish, a Key West
delicacy. www.hogfishbar.com.
9 p.m. - Take a Key West ghost tour, which is a popular
attraction, to see the cursed doll that inspired the "Chucky"
horror movies. Reservations are recommended. Ask politely before
snapping his photo or you may inherit the curse.
www.hauntedtours.com.
10:30 p.m. - Stop for a drink at The Schooner's Wharf, where
you can sit on the dockside and watch the stars and ships.
www.schoonerwharf.com.
Saturday
8 a.m. - Leave your car at the Old Town Trolley station
where there is free parking. Take their history tour, and then
use it as a bus to get around the city.
www.trolleytours.com/key-west.
8:15 a.m. - Stop for breakfast at Blue Heaven and try the
Lobster Benedict or pancakes. www.blueheavenkw.com.
9:30 a.m. - Stroll over to the Ernest Hemingway Home and
Museum, where the author penned some of his greatest
masterpieces. Pet one or more of the six-toed cats descended
from his pet, Snowball. www.hemingwayhome.com.
10:30 a.m. - Climb to the top of the old lighthouse for some
great views.
11 a.m. - Take the Trolley to the Pelican Poop, a well-known
Key West art shop where Hemingway completed "A Farewell to
Arms."
11:30 a.m. - Head to Sloppy Joe's bar, on the corner of
Greene and Duval streets, where the original sandwich of the
same name was invented. It was one of Hemingway's favorite
hangouts. www.sloppyjoes.com.
1 p.m. - Return to 1856 and the era of shipwrecks at the Key
West Treasures Shipwreck Museum. Climb to the top of the lookout
tower to walk off lunch. www.keywestshipwreck.com.
2 p.m. - Cross the street to the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum,
which features exhibits and artifacts and treasures recovered
from shipwrecks. www.melfisher.org.
3 p.m. - At The Audubon House and Tropical Gardens, 205
Whitehead Street, visitors can view 28 first editions by the
famed ornithologist John James Audubon, who visited the Florida
Keys in 1832. www.audubonhouse.com.
3:30 p.m. - Visit the Harry S. Truman Little White House,
where the former U.S. president escaped Washington's cold
weather during the winter. Truman spent 175 days of his
presidency in the house from 1946 through 1952. Other presidents
including John F. Kennedy, Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton have
also spent time at the house. www.trumanlittlewhitehouse.com.
6 p.m. - Walk to Mallory Square and stroll among jugglers,
unicyclists, magicians and fortunetellers. Every evening people
gather to celebrate the ultimate show: a spectacular sunset.
7 p.m. - Stop for dinner at an old cigar warehouse, which
houses the El Meson de Pepe, a family owned and operated Cuban
restaurant. Try the Ropa Vieja, a Cuban dish with shredded beef.
www.elmesondepepe.com.
8 p.m. - For some live music walk down Duvall Street where
there are plenty of bars and clubs for after dinner drinks.
10 p.m. - Make a stop at Captain Tony's Saloon on 428 Greene
Street. The tree in the center was once a hanging tree, so
beware of ghosts, especially the Lady in Blue child killer who
reportedly haunts the lady's restroom. www.capttonyssaloon.com.
Midnight: The Green Parrot Bar at 601 Whitehead Street is
just getting started. They have been serving cool drinks and hot
music since 1890. www.greenparrot.com.
Sunday
9 a.m. - After breakfast, head to Fury Water Adventures
which offers water sports and tours on the waters of Key West
and snorkeling along the coral reef. www.furycat.com.
11 a.m. - Visit colorful creatures on land at the Key West
Butterfly and Nature Conservatory. www.keywestbutterfly.com
Noon - Try the traditional Cuban roasted pork on flattened
bread at Sandy's Café. www.kwsandyscafe.com. Eat your sandwich
at the southernmost point of the U.S., near mile marker zero of
U.S. 1.
(Editing by Patricia Reaney and Todd Eastham)