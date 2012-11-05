LONDON Nov 5 Luxury shopping trips for the
nouveaux riches, gadget-free accommodation and booking holidays
on smart TVs are some of the future travel trends predicted in a
new report released on Monday.
The "Global Trends Report" by market research firm
Euromonitor International predicted a continued rise in holiday
packages which cater to tourists on shopping trips, a recovery
in Middle East visits following the Arab Spring and Americans
interested in destinations that have previously been off-limits.
Shoppers from Brazil, Russia, India and China, the so-called
BRIC countries with rapidly growing economies, were expected to
flock to European cities to splurge on luxury goods.
Chinese visitors to Europe alone reserve a third of their
holiday budget for shopping, the European Travel Commission
estimates and 95 percent of Chinese visitors of Louis Vuitton
shops in Paris are on organised tours, according to Euromonitor.
Hotels in the Middle East are locating within or beside
shopping malls to take advantage of the trend and nine major
malls are due for completion across the region between 2012 and
2014. One of these, Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi, will be home to seven
hotels.
After experiencing a 10 percent fall in tourism last year
during the fallout from the Arab Spring, 2012 is promising to
end with positive growth for the Middle East. This is forecast
to continue into 2013 and beyond.
Indian travellers are helping a tourism boom in the Gulf by
heading in large numbers to the region's souks to purchase
precious metals for wedding gifts and investment.
Although the report maintains that any growth in tourism
arrivals will come from the relatively new outbound markets of
Asia Pacific, Latin America and Eastern Europe, U.S. travellers
are showing a particular interest in flocking to countries that
have previously been off limits such as North Korea, Libya, Cuba
and Myanmar thanks to the easing of travel restrictions.
American tourism to Myanmar is expected to rise by 71
percent by 2016, says Euromonitor.
Smart TVs are also highlighted in the report as vital new
platforms for travel marketers seeking to use the device to
directly connect consumers to the market by enabling them to
make immediate bookings through the TV or via travel apps and
Internet links.
"The next big thing is to have a presence on these
machines," Euromonitor's travel and tourism research head
Caroline Bremner said in the report. "With 50 percent
penetration by 2014, it's going to be fast adoption."
On the flipside, customers will also want to be prised away
from their technological gizmos on "digital detox" holidays in
gadget-free hotels or those which offer incentives to put down
the "crackberry" for a while.
Relaxing holiday options like spa, cruise and rail sojourns
were also expected to perform particularly well through 2016.
(Reporting By Peter Myers, editing by Paul Casciato)