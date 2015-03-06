NEW YORK, March 6 Everyone knows it is all about location, location, location in the world of real estate. And nothing says prime location like Miami's beachfront.

That's why Pamela Liebman, who is chief executive officer of real estate giant Corcoran Group, tends to prefer the city's surf over its turf when she is traveling for business.

Here is how New York-based Liebman would spend 48 hours in Miami:

Where to stay: Carillon Hotel & Spa (6801 Collins Ave.) is a former Canyon Ranch Living property in Miami Beach. Work up a sweat at the hotel's massive fitness center - it features a 40-foot climbing wall. Detox with a massage in the spa, which is South Florida's largest.

Hydrate: Athens Juice Bar (6942 Collins Ave.) Try the green juice with a shot of vegan protein and wheat grass on the side. If you're hungry for breakfast, Athens serves the best acai bowl in Miami.

Meet: Lincoln Road buzzes around the clock, but you can usually find a quiet spot at Juvia (1111 Lincoln Rd.) The lobby of St. Regis Bal Harbor (9703 Collins Ave.) offers plenty of tranquil places for a private meeting.

Team outing: After you've burned out your colleagues in meetings, chill together at the Carillon's spa. When the head-to-toe pampering is finished, go to Prime 112 (112 Ocean Dr.)for steak (and people watching).

Power breakfast: Sweet potato pancakes at the Carillon hotel.

Ride: Hop on a bike and head for the bikepath that runs along Miami's beachfront amid some of the city's famous art deco architecture.

Peddling south? Take a pit stop at Smith and Wollensky (1 Washington Ave.) where you can have cocktails al fresco. For a more intense exercise experience on two wheels, check out Flywheel's new Sunset Harbor location (1919 Purdy Ave.)

See and be seen: The outdoor bar at Soho Beach House (4385 Collins Ave.) never disappoints, and you can also grab lunch overlooking the pool.

Don't miss: Joe's Stone Crab (11 Washington Ave.) is a Miami classic. Go on a weeknight or for lunch if you want to avoid the long wait, and sit in the middle room to experience the full ambiance as you dine on fresh stone crabs.

Tourist attraction: Further inland, Miami's Design District (near where NE Second Ave. and NE 39th Street intersect) is one of the most important neighborhoods to watch in the United States. It's a lesson in transforming an area. Not just the stores, but the culture, restaurants and streetscape.

Secret hideaway: Vagabond Hotel (7301 Biscayne Blvd.) If you don't want to stay by the beach, this once rundown 1950s motel hotel has been transformed into a hip hotspot - with some of Miami's most reasonable rack rates. Have cocktails by pool. If you happen to see some art on the hotels walls that you like, chances are it is for sale. (Follow us @ReutersMoney or here Editing by Beth Pinsker and Alan Crosby)