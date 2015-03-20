By Rachel Sklar
| NEW YORK, March 20
NEW YORK, March 20 Born to a Cuban mother,
Alexandra Wilkis Wilson spent summers in Miami, Florida, while
growing up, speaking fluent Spanish and returning often as an
adult.
Today, Wilson, who is the co-founder of online luxury
e-tailer Gilt.com, visits Miami multiple times each quarter for
her latest startup, Glamsquad.com. This on-demand hair and
makeup service also has operations in New York, where Wilson
lives, and Los Angeles, but Miami is special because it feels
like her second home.
Here are her tips on getting the most of work and fun in
South Beach:
Home base: Soho Beach House (4385 Collins Ave.) "It's really
easy to have business meetings there - they still have that
casual Miami vibe but you can actually get a lot done."
Cuban coffee, or three: "There's no way I can go to Miami
without my Cuban coffee - 'cortadito.' That's not negotiable."
Power lunch: Michael's Genuine Food, on 130 Northeast 40th
St. in the Design District.
Leave room for dinner: Versailles on 3555 SW 8th St. "You'll
see all kinds of people from all socio-economic levels pretty
much stuffing their faces with delicious Cuban food at all hours
of the day. The fashion community is maybe not the most fun to
take there because the portions are huge."
Get a cortadito and "vaca frita" - literally "fried cow."
Eat: For Japanese, try Zuma on 270 Biscayne Boulevard Way at
the Epic Hotel. "I like the restaurant at the Edition - which is
new, called Matador, on 2901 Collins Ave. I recently went for
dinner at Milos on 730 1st St., which was pretty delicious and
over the top - they have one in New York as well."
Don't miss: My Ceviche, which has various locations. A
delicious food chain startup that should be destined for other
cities.
Stop to shop? Wilson is a fan of a store called The Webster,
on 1300 Collins Ave. in South Beach.
"They're unique and they have a great eye, so I try to stop
in there to see what brands they're carrying - it's different.
It's cool. You don't see that kind of store all the time."
To-do list: Lots of coffee meetings throughout the day at
Soho Beach house, working on different types of partnerships
with prospective Miami based partners.
"If I'm there for Glamsquad, we would probably host an event
- we just did one a couple weeks ago at the Mondrian Hotel (1100
West Ave.)
Spare time: Key Biscayne. "It's a totally different version
of Miami. For me, when I go over the Rickenbacker Causeway, I
can really unwind and de-stress in a way that really doesn't
happen for me anywhere else in the world. Most people speak
Spanish there. It's almost like when you're going to Key
Biscayne, you're going to another country, which I love."
(Editing by Lauren Young and Bernadette Baum)