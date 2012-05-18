By Jonathon Burch
| HATAY, Turkey
HATAY, Turkey May 18 With thousands of refugees
now taking shelter in Hatay after fleeing violence just across
the border in their Syrian homeland, Turkey's panhandle province
has been in the news over the past year for all the wrong
reasons.
But spend a couple of days exploring this fascinating
subculture of Turkey and you will discover an area steeped in
ancient history, hospitality and tolerance - Jews; Orthodox,
Protestant and Roman Catholic Christians; Sunni, Shi'ite and
Alevi Muslims all worship here in virtual harmony.
Home to the ancient cities of Alexandretta or modern-day
Iskenderun, the Mediterranean port where the whale is said to
have spat out the prophet Jonah; and Antioch or modern-day
Antakya, once the Roman Empire's third-most important city where
St. Paul preached his first sermons and where Christians were
first called Christians, Hatay is a lesson in Biblical history.
But most modern Turks come here for another reason: to eat.
Once a part of Syria, Hatay has been blessed with its own rich
cuisine that draws inspiration from northern Africa to the
Middle East to Central Asia.
So with several airlines now operating daily flights to
Hatay from Istanbul and Ankara, it's time to dust off the
history books and put those diets on hold and discover one of
Turkey's most well-kept secrets far off the beaten track.
FRIDAY
8 p.m. - Check in to The Liwan, a 1920s French
colonial-style mansion typical of Hatay's main city Antakya that
has now been beautifully restored into a boutique hotel. Built
for the first president of the French Mandate of Syria, The
Liwan boasts crystal chandeliers, carved wooden bed frames and
velvet chairs that give a glimpse of what Antakya life was like
in the 1920s.
(www.theliwanhotel.com)
An alternative is Savon Hotel, a former soap and olive oil
factory built in the 1860s around a large inner courtyard
complete with fountain and arcades. (www.savonhotel.com.tr)
Both hotels are walking distance to Antakya's main sights.
9 p.m. - After settling in, stroll out for some dinner at
Sveyka restaurant along nearby Kurtulus (Liberation) Street,
which now sits on top of one of ancient Antioch's central
colonnaded avenues said to be the world's first road to have
street lighting dating back to the 4th century.
Sveyka serves some of Hatay's finest food in elegant
surroundings on the first floor of another converted mansion.
There are too many dishes to list so ask the attentive waiters
for their recommendation but make sure you try the sour cherry
meatballs. (www.sveyka.com)
SATURDAY
10 a.m. - After a substantial breakfast in the hotel
courtyard that could pass as a dinner anywhere else, take a slow
walk down to the Hatay Archaeology Museum in the city centre
just across the Orontes river that divides the city in two. The
museum houses some of the world's greatest Roman and Byzantine
mosaics. Climb the spiral staircase in one of the rooms to get a
birds-eye view of the museum's largest piece, a pavement mosaic
featuring hunting scenes with ancient Greek heroes.
12 p.m. - Cross back over the river and spend an hour
getting lost in Antakya's Uzun Carsi or Long Bazaar, a series of
winding covered lanes and alleyways where shopkeepers sell
anything from plastic Chinese goods to gold jewellery. Spot the
elderly craftsman still hammering out copper sugar bowls by hand
or watch young men skilfully cook long thin strands of batter on
rotating hotplates to use in kunefe, Hatay's signature dessert.
1 p.m. - Fight your way through the bustling crowds along
the banks of the river for some lunch at Sultan Sofrasi or
Sultan's Feast but make sure you spot the old parliament
building across the river, a reminder of Hatay's brief period as
its own republic just before World War Two.
Sultan Sofrasi offers some of Antakya's best lunch specials
that change from day to day so forget the menu and walk straight
up to the kitchen to see what's on offer. Try the yoghurt-based
soup with bulgur covered meatballs, and for dessert how about
some preserved walnut jam or crunchy stewed and sweetened
pumpkin, drizzled with tahini and crushed walnuts.
2 p.m. - After all that food, it's time to take a walk
around Antakya's winding cobblestone backstreets, taking in some
of the city's religious sites. Make sure you see the Orthodox
church which contains some striking icons as well as the Roman
Catholic church whose Italian priest has been leading his small
congregation for more than two decades. Several beautiful
mosques are dotted around the old town too. Don't miss the Habib
Neccar mosque which dates back to the 7th century and the
Sermaye mosque with its lavish balcony around the minaret. Back
on Kurtulus Street you'll also find a synagogue.
4 p.m. - Head back to the hotel to freshen up or grab a
glass of tea or freshly squeezed juice at one of the street-side
eateries in the town centre and people watch. Antakya's diverse
make-up sets it apart from other more conservative cities in
eastern Turkey. Most women will appear in public uncovered and
young men and women can be seen strolling hand in hand.
9 p.m. - Head to Anadolu (Anatolia) Restaurant for a late
dinner in a large covered outdoor courtyard where eager waiters
hurl plates of hummus, kebabs and salads onto your table before
you have time to sit down. But save some room for the kunefe
dessert, a delicious white cheese covered with thin shredded
wheat which is griddled and then doused in sweet syrup.
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Make an early start and explore some of Hatay's
countryside and the sights outside Antakya. The easiest way is
to hire a car with or without a driver. Selimgul Turizm
(www.gulrent.com) in Antakya is a good bet, with well-maintained
cars and helpful local drivers who also do airport pick-ups.
On your way out of town, stop by the church of St. Peter, a
cave cut into the mountainside that is said to be the first
place where the newly converted Christians met in secret. The
facade on the outside was constructed by crusaders in the 11th
century and in the corner of the church a small pool collects
dripping water which is said to cure disease.
10 a.m. - Drive to the 6th century ruins of the monastery of
St. Simeon, which sits on the top of a mountain around 20 km
outside Antakya, and clamber over what is left of what was
actually three churches. St. Simoen Stylites the Younger is said
to have sat on top of a stone column here in religious
observance for 68 years. The ruins are hardly ever visited and
provide some breathtaking views of the mountains and the sea
beyond.
12 p.m. - Grab a fish lunch in Samandag along Hatay's
Mediterranean coast and carry on to Cevlik the site of the
ancient town of Seleuceia Pieria which served as Antioch's port.
2 p.m. - At Cevlik walk through the incredible Titus tunnel,
a 1.4 km tunnel cut into the mountainside in the 1st century on
the orders of Roman emperors Titus and Vespasian to divert a
stream away from the town. The tunnel is an astonishing
achievement of Roman engineering which looks as though it has
been carved out by a machine. Near the tunnel are also some
Roman tombs carved into the rocks.
4 p.m. - Take a slow drive back towards Antakya, stopping at
Harbiye or the ancient Roman Daphne where the Greek god Apollo
is said to have chased the nymph Daphne. Stroll down the hill
and drink a glass of tea in the shade of a laurel tree (daphne
means laurel in Greek) and listen to the waterfalls spilling
down the rocky hillside.
5 p.m. - Walk back up to Harbiye's Kule or Tower Restaurant
perched on the edge of the hill and gaze out at the spectacular
views across the valley and the Orontes river below. Try the
spicy red pepper and walnut paste drizzled in fresh olive oil
and mopped up with steaming hot bread. Then wash it down with a
glass of Raki, Turkey's alcoholic drink made from aniseed while
the sun sets across the horizon and live musicians play
traditional Turkish and Arabic music, before heading back to the
airport.
(Writing by Jonathon Burch, editing by Paul Casciato)