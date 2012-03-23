By Eero Vassinen
| HELSINKI, March 23
HELSINKI, March 23 Finland's capital comes alive
as soon as the snow begins to melt and residents start venturing
outdoors again, cafes spill onto sidewalks and the city's
modernist architecture sparkles.
While cross-country ski trails and saunas offer
entertainment for visitors during the colder months, the city is
best explored after it emerges from its long, dark winter.
The next several months will be a particularly exciting time
to visit as Helsinki, the 2012 World Design Capital, holds
special events related to design and fashion.
The Design Capital events include the opening of a new
public sauna in Merihaka. A wooden pavilion made of renewable
and recycled materials will be built near the Design Museum to
showcase the country's new generation of artists.
Helsinki's long and warm summer days also provide a perfect
backdrop to events like the two-week Helsinki Festival of
theatre, music, circus, and dance, starting August 17. The Flow
Festival, also in August, features world-class artists such as
Bjork, Bon Iver, The Black Keys, and Feist.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of 48 hours in the city.
FRIDAY
6 p.m. - Start with drinks at Ateljee Bar at the top floor
at the historic Hotel Torni, with a 360-degree view over
Helsinki. Be sure to check the scenic, if slightly unsettling,
toilets.
8 p.m. - Restaurant Sea Horse in Ullalinna offers a perfect
introduction to Finnish cuisine, with traditional favourites
such as fried herring and Vorschmack served in a dining room
that looks little changed from the 1930s.
10 p.m. - Have after-dinner drinks at the tiny Kafe Moskva
on Eerikinkatu, owned by film-making brothers Aki and Mika
Kaurismaki and known for its Soviet-era interiors and service.
The entrance is an unmarked door next to Corona, another
Kaurismaki operation with beer and billiard tables.
The Iso Roobertinkatu area is a centre of local night life,
packed with bars and night clubs. Newly opened Adams offers a
glimpse of the city's more contemporary scene, and its eclectic
sounds and experimental kitchen draw Helsinki's fashionable set.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Start your day with a swim and sauna at the
Yrjonkatu swimming hall in a beautiful art deco building built
in the 1920s.
Bathing suits are optional and were in fact prohibited until
2001. Women and men have separate days and the hall is closed
during the peak summer season, so check ahead.
Finish with breakfast on the second-floor balcony.
10 a.m. - Head to Stockmann, a landmark department store
that offers a high-quality selection of everything from
groceries to fashion. Book lovers should check out the adjacent
Akateeminen book store, one of the best in Europe, and the
National Library with its gorgeous rotunda ceiling a few blocks
away.
Esplanadi is Helsinki's main boulevard for high-end
shopping, with flagship stores of big Finnish brands such as
Marimekko, Artek, and Iittala. For independent Finnish
designers, head towards Helsinki's Design District around
Uudenmaankatu and Erottaja streets.
12 p.m. - Walk to Kauppatori to check out the outdoor
market, which is open every day during the warmer months. Have
lunch at the chapel-shaped restaurant, Kappeli, where artists
like Jean Sibelius hung out at the turn of the century. It is
better known for its views than its cuisine, but the traditional
creamy salmon soup is worth a try.
2 p.m. - From Kauppatori, catch a 15-minute ferry to
Suomenlinna, an 18th century UNESCO-listed sea fortress built on
an island chain.
Before you board, pick up some snacks at the Kauppatori
market hall. Suomenlinna is a favourite picnic spot for locals,
although it does have some upscale restaurants and a brewery.
6 p.m. - After returning to Kauppatori, take the No. 3 tram
towards Kaivopuisto for an architectural tour.
The city is proud of its public transport system, especially
the trams, which represent Finnish efficiency and egalitarianism
-- even top bankers and executives ride alongside blue collar
workers and school children. People with babies ride for free.
After viewing the charming, art nouveau buildings in
Ullanlinna, get off at the Central railway station and walk
towards the newly opened Helsinki Music Center on
Mannerheimintie.
Some of Finland's most famous landmarks are concentrated in
this neighborhood: the stone-carved Temppeliaukio church, the
red granite Parliament Building and Finlandia Hall, an Alvar
Aalto masterpiece. Also nearby are the Kiasma museum for
contemporary art and the National Museum designed by Eliel
Saarinen, father of Eero Saarinen.
7 p.m. - Rest your feet at Storyville, a live-jazz spot next
to Parliament and a favourite spot for locals and lawmakers
alike. Grab a seat on the tree-shaded terrace and order a Gin
Long Drink, or Lonkero, a mix of grapefruit soda and gin.
8 p.m. - Head to Olo to sample some modern Nordic cuisine.
One of Finland's five Michelin star prized restaurants, chef
Pekka Terava surprises guests with innovative combinations such
as Finnish salmon and licorice.
Other high-cuisine options include restaurants such as Chez
Dominique, Demo, Luomo, or Postres, while those looking for
something more casual can choose Lupolo and Muru. All require
reservations.
11 p.m. - See Finns in their most uninhibited state at
Yokyopeli karaoke bar near Kasarmitori square. Legendary rock
club Tavastia is a good place to check out local bands and
occasional visiting acts.
SUNDAY
8 a.m. - Recover with coffee and a cinnamon bun at any of
the city's outdoor markets.
9 a.m. - Take the No. 3 tram again, this time for a longer
ride. Known as the tourist tram for its circular, one-hour
route, it is an ideal way to see popular spots. Download an
audio guide beforehand at www.dewhurstdesigns.co.uk/helsinki/
10 a.m - Get off at the Helsinki Opera House and walk
towards the Olympic Stadium, designed by Aalto for the 1952
games. Join the locals for a swim or try the sauna at the
Swimming Stadium - a masterpiece of Functionalist design.
12 p.m. - Have lunch at Elite, a popular Finnish restaurant
for the city's bohemians. Legendary Finnish writer Mika Waltari
and film actor Tauno Palo used to dine here.
2 p.m. - For something sweet, head to Karl Fazer Cafe on
Kluuvikatu, an old Helsinki institution. The tea salon offers a
wide selection of cakes.
3 p.m. - Take the tram towards Arabia, where the old ceramic
factory still turns out some of the most well-known pieces of
Finnish design.
The factory outlet offers discounts on tableware including
Moomin mugs and Aalto vases, and is a great place to stock up on
gifts.
(Reporting By Eero Vassinen; Editing by Ritsuko Ando and Paul
Casciato)