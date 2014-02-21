By Piya Sinha-Roy
| HOLLYWOOD
HOLLYWOOD Feb 21 When Hollywood was its own
little town at the start of the 20th century, it banned movie
theatres and liquor, except for medicinal purposes (wink, wink).
That ended quickly when movie studios arrived and a louche Los
Angeles annexed the upstart.
Today, Hollywood is at the crossroads of creativity and
business, generating $35 billion a year at the global film box
office and drawing 40 million tourists annually. (Map: goo.gl/maps/D3tN3)
At this time each year, the film community congregates for
Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars. This year's star-studded
awards take place at the Dolby Theatre on March 2.
It's not all debauchery and late-night clubbing in
Hollywood, although there is a lot of that. This neighbourhood
in the heart of Los Angeles also boasts healthy alternatives,
from the latest offbeat workouts to wheatgrass shots.
Whether you are hip and gorgeous or trying to get there, an
aspiring actor or couch-bound film critic, here are tips to
experience Hollywood from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists
around the world offer visitors the best local insights.
DISCOVERING OLD HOLLYWOOD
The Walk of Fame is Hollywood's stamp of achievement,
honouring stars from film, music, television and radio along
Hollywood Boulevard. But if you don't want to wear out your
heels or mix with the hoards, the best place to embrace the
stars is the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.
Located opposite the famed TLC Chinese Theaters, formerly
Grauman's Chinese Theaters, the Roosevelt at 7000 Hollywood
Boulevard is steeped in Tinseltown history.
(www.thompsonhotels.com/hotels/la/hollywood-roosevelt)
From the grand entrance and ballroom that hosted the
inaugural Academy Awards in 1929 to the Marilyn Monroe suite, it
offers glimpses of the stars that have walked through. The
penthouse, named after screen legends Clark Gable and Carole
Lombard, is where the couple used to sneak to after premieres at
Grauman's.
If soaking up sunshine is your goal, the Roosevelt cabanas
and pool featuring David Hockney's mural of painted geometric
curves - the setting for Monroe's first paid photoshoot - is a
perfect spot.
If walls could talk, the gothic-style Chateau Marmont hotel
at 8221 Sunset Boulevard would have the most enticing stories.
It is still one of the top destinations for stars to escape the
cameras and find privacy in many of the dark nooks.
(www.chateaumarmont.com/)
From James Dean jumping through a window to read lines for
"Rebel Without a Cause" to Led Zeppelin riding motorcycles
through the hallways and John Belushi's untimely death from a
drug overdose in Bungalow 3, the Chateau has often been the
locale of Hollywood's dark, rambunctious and seductive side.
These days, the hotel draws the likes of Martin Scorsese,
Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Kevin Spacey and Lana Del Rey.
The bar offers elaborate concoctions such as The Aviation, a
pre-prohibition gin, lemon and cherry liqueur cocktail, while
the intimate patio is the setting for high-powered Hollywood
deal-making.
In the heart of Hollywood lies one of the town's oldest
establishments, The Musso & Frank Grill at 6667 Hollywood
Boulevard. (mussoandfrank.com/)
Founded in 1919, the restaurant boasts a roster of famous
patrons. F. Scott Fitzgerald proofread his novels here, Marilyn
Monroe and Joe DiMaggio snuggled in the booths and Humphrey
Bogart and Lauren Bacall flanked the bar. More recently, George
Clooney and Brad Pitt used the venue to discuss their covert Las
Vegas heist plans in 2001's "Ocean's Eleven".
Diets are cast aside without caution when it comes to the
rich menu, from the restaurant's trademark chicken pot pie to a
porterhouse steak and a welsh rarebit.
JUICE, CLEANSE AND HIKE
Tinseltown has become synonymous with the pursuit of
physical perfection and fitness fads start with the A-list.
Kick off your day the Hollywood way with a raw juice from
LifeFood Organics at 1507 North Cahuenga Boulevard, which blends
kale-based beverages or your choice of greens. Or go one step
further with a juice cleanse programme, which promises to
energise and aid weight loss. (www.lifefoodorganic.com/)
If going to the gym isn't your cup of tea, then try a class
at FitArts at 7561 Sunset Boulevard, where exercise is a fusion
of boxing, Capoeira and weights. There's even a private aerial
workout class. (fit-arts.squarespace.com/)
Hollywood is all about making connections and where better
than on a scenic power walk through Lake Hollywood Park, off the
Hollywood Freeway.
(www.laparks.org/dos/parks/facility/lakehollywoodpk.htm)
With more greenery than the city's other high-powered hiking
spot, Runyon Canyon, Lake Hollywood Park has stunning views of
the Hollywood sign and ocean-view trails. Nearby residents
include actor Jeff Daniels and singer Moby.
Highlights of hiking around the park include:
- The Reservoir: Formed by the Mulholland Dam, the man-made
Lake Hollywood offers a scenic hike and unobstructed views of
the blue water from the dam.
- The Batcave: A man-made tunnel carved into the wall of a
quarry became the location of Batman's hideout in the 1960s
television series starring Adam West. The trail to the cave is
at the top of Bronson Canyon Park, off Canyon Drive.
- The Hollywood Sign: You can work up a sweat climbing to
the summit of Mount Lee, which will take you behind the letters
of the Hollywood sign. For a less strenuous excursion, the
Hollyridge Trail from the top of Beachwood Drive offers clear
views of the landmark.
A NIGHT ON THE TOWN
For the classic celebrity experience, the Katsuya sushi
restaurant at 6300 Hollywood Boulevard mixes gourmet food with
sleek, modern interiors.
Favourites include the halibut usuzukuri and the corn crunch
roll, washed down with a refreshing watermelon cucumber mojito
or a selection of medium and rich sakes and fruity shochus. (here)
For those who want to put on their dancing shoes, The Sayers
Club at 1645 Wilcox Avenue is an intimate, low-lit venue with
DJs spinning R&B and hip-hop tunes. (sayersclub.com/)
For non-dancers, a quick walk down Wilcox Avenue will lead
to Warwick at 6507 Sunset Boulevard. This upscale bar has a cozy
living-room atmosphere with plush leather couches to sink into
and high ceilings with chandeliers that evoke a British country
manor. (www.warwickla.com/)
If the glitz and glamour become overwhelming, you can always
escape to Sassafras at 1233 Vine Street for a taste of southern
culture with Creole tacos, shrimp and grits and jambalaya.
Settle in for the evening as a live organ band serenades you
back to the 1930s. The bar's barrel-aged cocktails include the
bourbon-based Seelbach and Corpse Reviver #2, a jolting mix of
gin and absinthe. (www.sassafrassaloon.com/)
(Additional reporting by Lisa Richwine, Mary Milliken and Eric
Kelsey; Editing by John O'Callaghan)