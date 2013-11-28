By Farah Master
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 29 Gleaming skyscrapers,
Michelin-starred noodle stalls, secluded beaches and a buzzing
party scene all make Hong Kong the perfect place to experience
the best of East meets West.
Here are tips about getting the most out of a trip to Hong
Kong from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all parts of the
world offer visitors the best local insights.
Home to 7 million people, the former British colony's
densely packed districts weave around lush greenery and the
iconic harbor of the fast-paced financial and trading centre.
Now a Chinese territory, Hong Kong has everything from
luxury boutiques and some of the world's best Cantonese cuisine
to traditional markets, delicious hawker food and breathtaking
hikes in the hills. (Map: goo.gl/maps/TUnuv)
Transportation around the main island and the much larger
peninsula, including bustling Kowloon, is a seamless affair by
subway, bus and the famous "ding ding" tram. Taxis are plentiful
and outlying islands are short ferry rides away.
Listings of galleries, shows and events can be found at
www.timeout.com.hk, www.hk-magazine.com and
www.discoverhongkong.com.
BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER
Hong Kong offers non-stop gastronomic delights, with local
and international fare available from before dawn until after
partygoers leave the clubs in the early hours of the morning.
At roadside eateries, you can choose from dim sum, congee
rice porridge, wonton noodle soups and claypot rice dishes.
For a more refined meal you can't go wrong at Luk Yu Tea
House at 24-26 Stanley Street in the Central district. The
decades-old restaurant - with stained glass windows, wooden
panelling and ceiling fans - is evocative of old Hong Kong. Go
for the steamed barbecue pork buns and shrimp dumplings.
For top-notch cuisine in elegant surroundings, try to wangle
an invitation to the China Club on the top floors of the old
Bank of China building in Central, where you will be transported
back to 1930s Shanghai. Enjoy traditional and modern dishes
surrounded by vintage art and ornate lanterns.
Island Tang in The Galleria at 9 Queen's Road and
award-winning Yung Kee at 32-40 Wellington Street, famous for
roast goose and thousand-year eggs, are other favourites in
Central.
Hutong, at 1 Peking Road in the Tsim Sha Tsui district, is
designed to resemble Beijing's ancient narrow alleys and
courtyards. It serves northern Chinese food with spectacular
views of Hong Kong's neon skyline.
For a relaxed brunch or casual dinner, head to the seaside
promenade in Stanley, on the south side of the main island. At
the colonial Murray House, eating options include Wildfire for
thin crust pizza and the Mijas Spanish Restaurant. On Stanley's
main street, there is a wide variety of cafes and eateries.
The Peak Lookout at 121 Peak Road, with its leafy outdoor
patio, is lovely for a picturesque meal.
For more buzz, head to the Soho area in Central. Restaurants
range from small mom-and-pop places to hip joints like
Brickhouse at 20A D'Aguilar Street for Mexican food and Yardbird
at 33-35 Bridges Street for yakitori and other Japanese
delights.
Many new restaurants in Soho have a no reservation policy,
so get there early to avoid the crowds.
NIGHTLIFE
For a quiet drink with atmosphere, go to The Pawn gastropub
in a heritage building at 62 Johnston Road in the Wan Chai
district. Relax on the outdoor balcony and take in the sights
and smells of one of Hong Kong's most storied neighbourhoods or
settle inside on one of the burgundy leather armchairs.
Lan Kwai Fong, a strip of bars and clubs in Central, and
teeming Wyndham Street are good ways to experience how Hong Kong
works hard and plays hard.
Bars range from Stormy Weather, where revelers stand on the
street dancing, to trendy spots like Sociolito and Dragon I,
popular with models and visiting celebrities.
Tazmania Ballroom in the Lan Kwai Fong hotel is a good place
to people watch, while Azure, on the 29th floor of the hotel,
has a spacious outdoor roof terrace.
To escape the crowds, Wyndham the 4th or the Quinary are
elegant lounge bars with creative cocktails.
Salon No 10 at 10 Arbuthnot Road just above Wyndham Street
is another hidden gem. An eclectic space with quirky interiors,
quilted upholstery and a stuffed peacock, it also offers a
dining menu.
On Kowloon side is Ozone, the highest bar in Asia, located
on the 118th floor of the swanky Ritz Carlton hotel.
If you want to drink until daybreak, head to Carnegie's and
Dusk till Dawn in Wan Chai. Once an infamous red-light district
that was the backdrop for the fictional "Suzy Wong" book and
film, Wan Chai retains a seedy undertone that fuses comfortably
with flashy new clubs and restaurants along Lockhart Road.
ARTS & CULTURE
Known as a shopper's paradise, Hong Kong is actively trying
to position itself as the major arts hub in Asia.
International names such as Gagosian, Ben Brown and White
Cube launched their first Asian outposts in the city last year
and there is a great deal of anticipation about the
multi-billion-dollar M+ museum set to open in 2017.
The grassroots scene is also expanding rapidly. While
soaring rents have pushed many galleries to the Chai Wan and
Aberdeen districts, you can see the burgeoning local scene on
Hollywood Road in Central and in the trendy "PoHo" area in
nearby Sheung Wan, where independent galleries are cropping up.
The Hong Kong Fringe Club at 2 Lower Albert Road in Central
hosts daily events ranging from live music to exhibitions. Relax
on the tranquil roof garden, just a stone's throw from chaotic
Lan Kwai Fong. (www.hkfringe.com.hk/)
The Hong Kong Ballet, Hong Kong Philharmonic and Academy of
Performing Arts also hold regular shows.
For film buffs, take the Star Ferry across Victoria Harbour
to the teeming Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront. Here you can walk down
the Avenue of Stars, modelled on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and
take a photo with a bronze statue of Bruce Lee.
At the venerable Wan Chai and Graham Street markets you can
see vendors selling everything from meat and dried seafood to
Chinese medicine and incense.
Ride the Peak tram for a steep and historic journey to view
the city's spectacular skyline. Built in 1888, the tram was the
first cable funicular in Asia. Take in expansive views of the
city's soaring high rises and abundance of green landscape.
If you are feeling energetic, stroll back down towards Hong
Kong's Mid-Levels district along Lugard Road. Easy sloping
paths, frequented by dog walkers and joggers, take you past
remnants of an old fort and stunning views of the water as you
descend towards the city's covered escalators.
NATURE TRAILS
Take a hike along one of Hong Kong's many scenic trails. The
Dragon's Back in Shek O Country Park on the eastern side of the
main island is a leisurely three-hour walk with breathtaking
beach views and is a good choice for families.
There are also good hikes at Tai Lam Country Park on the
southwestern side of the peninsula and at Ma On Shan and the two
Sai Kung country parks to the northeast. Sai Kung town, on a
sheltered harbour, has a variety of restaurants and cafes to
refuel after a stroll on the trails.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board lists many options for hikes on
its website.
(www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/see-do/great-outdoors/hikes/index.
jsp)
OTHER OPTIONS
Visit the Happy Valley Racecourse during racing season to
experience one of Hong Kong's true passions - horse racing. The
public stands offer beer tents, food and live music.
Two amusement parks - Ocean Park and Disneyland - are other
popular attractions.
Outlying islands like Lamma, Lantau and Cheung Chau, all
about a 30-minute ferry ride from Central, have a laidback pace
and are great to enjoy fresh seafood by the ocean.
Take a trip to nearby Macau, a former Portuguese colony and
now the world's largest gambling hub. Experience old Portuguese
charm in the Coloane district or head to the sprawling casino
resorts which offer Michelin-star dining, luxury shops, spas and
entertainment.
High-speed boats leave Hong Kong for Macau from the Tsim Sha
Tsui and Sheung Wan districts, along with the Sky Pier near the
international airport on Lantau. The frequent sailings and
one-hour journey each way mean that Macau can be a day trip.
(Editing by John O'Callaghan)