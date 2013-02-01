By Farah Master
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Feb 1 Gleaming skyscrapers,
Michelin-starred noodle stalls, secluded beaches and a buzzing
night life all make Hong Kong, a former British colony, the
perfect place to soak up some Asian festive fun.
Chinese New Year, which starts on February 10 and ushers in
the Year of the Snake, is a time when Hong Kong's frenetic pace
slows down and even the hardest working executives take time to
enjoy traditional dishes such as "nian gao" sticky rice cakes.
Home to 7 million people, the city's densely packed districts
weave around the island's lush greenery and the iconic harbor.
Visitors can indulge in air-conditioned shopping malls, sample
some of the world's best Cantonese cuisine and get fit on
breathtaking mountain hikes.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
make the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
6 p.m - Drinks at The Pawn Wan Chai(www.thepawn.com.hk/).
Housed in a Chinese heritage building, The Pawn is a favourite
with both expatriates and locals. Relax on the outdoor balcony
where you can take in the sights and smells of one of Hong
Kong's most storied neighbourhoods, Wan Chai, or settle inside
on one of the burgundy leather arm chairs.
8 p.m. - Get the tram or "ding ding" from outside The Pawn
towards Central for dinner. If you have been fortunate enough to
wangle an invitation at the opulent China Club (or your hotel
has been able to reserve a table), you will find yourself
transported back to 1930s Shanghai. Enjoy top-notch Chinese
dishes surrounded by vintage art and ornate lanterns.
If that's not an option, try Island Tang or the
award-winning Yung Kee, famous for roast goose and thousand-year
eggs.
11 p.m. - Stroll up to Lan Kwai Fong, a strip of pulsating
bars and clubs in the city's Central District. Tazmania Ballroom
is a good place to people watch while Azure, in the same
building on the 29th floor, has a spacious outdoor terrace. If
you are in search of a quiet drink, head to Wyndham the 4th, an
elegant lounge bar known for its creative cocktails
(www.wyndham4th.hk/), or the Quinary (www.quinary.hk/).
SATURDAY
7.30 a.m. - Take a morning stroll through Hong Kong Park to
the Peak tram terminus where you alight for a steep and historic
journey to view the city's spectacular skyline. Built in 1888,
the Peak tram was the first cable funicular in Asia.
After alighting at the highest terminus, take in expansive
views of teeming high-rises, an abundance of green landscape and
traditional ferries crossing the city's Victoria Harbor.
8.30 a.m. - Grab breakfast at homegrown chain Pacific Coffee
Company where you can enjoy ceiling to wall views of the skyline
along with great bagels. For a more formal venue, head to The
Peak Lookout, where you can enjoy a full brunch or Chinese
congee in a serene outdoor garden.
10.30 a.m. - If you are feeling energetic, stroll back down
towards Hong Kong's mid levels district along Lugard Road. Easy
sloping paths, frequented by dog walkers and joggers, take you
past remnants of an old fort and stunning views of the water as
you descend towards the city's covered escalators.
12 p.m. - After walking up an appetite, head to Luk Yu
Teahouse for a dim sum feast. Stained glass windows, wooden
paneling and dark ceiling fans evoke old Hong Kong. Try their
steamed barbeque pork buns and shrimp dumplings.
3 p.m. - Check out Hong Kong's burgeoning art scene by
visiting some of the galleries dotted along nearby Hollywood
Road. Stop for coffee at gourmet café Classified or in the up
and coming neighbourhood 'PoHo' in Sheung Wan district, which
has quirky coffee places including Austrian café Loisl.
6 p.m. - Take the "ding ding" tram or the spotless
underground mass transit railway (MTR) towards the Star Ferry
pier. Enjoy a short ride on the trademark green and white vessel
as you head towards the Kowloon peninsula.
Alighting at bustling Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, walk down
the Avenue of Stars, modeled on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, where
you can take a picture with a bronze statue of Bruce Lee.
8 p.m. - Dinner at Hutong where northern Chinese food is
served in a minimalist setting designed to resemble Beijing's
ancient courtyards and narrow alleys. Food is a tad on the spicy
side, so be warned, but floor to ceiling window views of Hong
Kong's neon skyline make it a must see even for the chili-shy.
11 p.m. - Have a drink at Ozone, the highest bar in the
world, on the 118th floor of the swanky Ritz Carlton. For a more
informal atmosphere, head back to Wan Chai, where bars like
Carnegies and the Wanch keep revelers happy until the early
hours of the morning. Once an infamous red light district that
was the backdrop for the fictional "Suzy Wong", Wan Chai still
retains a seedy undertone that fuses comfortably with flashy new
clubs and restaurants popping up along Lockhart road.
SUNDAY
8 a.m. - Take a taxi to residential complex Parkview, where
you can buy a pineapple bun and some fruit from the supermarket
before starting on a two and a half hour walk to the island's
south side, finishing near Stanley. A challenging climb where
you pass deep blue and green hued reservoirs on your left and
sandy beach stretches on your right, this is one of Hong Kong's
prettiest hikes, also known as 'twin peaks'.
If feeling a little tender in the morning and not up for a
big climb, you can get a double decker bus to Stanley or opt for
the flat walk, which snakes around the hills rather than going
up and down. Dragon's Back hike in Shek O is another great
alternative and better for those travelling with children.
11. a.m. - Opt for some brunch at one of the many
restaurants along Stanley's waterside promenade or in the
colonial restored Murray House, where you can sit outside and
enjoy a cool ocean breeze. Options range from Wildfire, where
you can eat thin crust pizzas, to Indian and Chinese fare.
3 p.m. - If you need to stock up on electronics or gadgets
head to Wan Chai Computer Centre, where you can get the latest
laptop, speaker or mouse pad at a fraction of the price they
usually are overseas. If that doesn't interest you, head to one
of Hong Kong's many luxurious malls such as IFC or Pacific Place
for some retail therapy.
5 p.m. - Take a well deserved tea break at SEVVA's outdoor
terrace. Created by well known socialite Bonnie Gokson, SEVVA
has a 360-degree balcony making it a great spot for sunset
drinks and light snacks.
7.30 p.m. - Check your luggage at the downtown check in,
buying last minute gifts and Chinese tea from the IFC shopping
mall above. Try and snag a window seat on the high speed train
that gets you to Hong Kong's international airport in 20
minutes. It may be a while before you again experience such
efficiency, so enjoy it until your next trip to the city
renowned as the "Pearl of the Orient."
(Reporting by Farah Master, editing by Elaine Lies)