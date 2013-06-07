By Melanie Warner
| HOUSTON, June 7
HOUSTON, June 7 Houston is known for its energy
companies, urban sprawl, humidity and NASA's Johnson Space
Center.
But lately the Bayou City has been gaining accolades for a
robust cultural scene. From the performing and visual arts to
food and festivals, the nation's fourth-largest city is gaining
recognition as a sophisticated and multi-cultural center.
Art permeates the city, with major exhibits throughout the
year at venues such as the Museum of Fine Arts Houston and the
Menil Collection, with its low-slung, modern Renzo
Piano-designed building. In July, ArtHouston takes over the city
with a sprawling art walk, featuring exhibits in more than 30
galleries.
Houstonians are adventuresome foodies, enjoying the culinary
explorations of world-class local chefs, like superstar Bryan
Caswell whose restaurants include the Tex-Mex haven El Real and
dives like Lankford Grocery & Market.
Visitors to Houston are advised to wear comfortable shoes
and bring loose clothing, especially in the steamy summer.
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Houston has a variety of hotels. The hip Hotel Za
Za, which is within walking distance of Hermann Park and Houston
Zoo and is near the Museum District. It is famous for its brunch
and sleek pool. Other lodging options include the Magnolia Hotel
Houston and the Hotel ICON.
7 p.m. - Cocktail hour in Houston doesn't require a jacket,
but local bartenders will take you back to a time when it did
with their classic mixes and new brews. Anvil Bar & Refuge in
the heart of Houston's arty Montrose neighborhood is a sure bet,
or venture off the beaten path to the Poison Girl, which has a
back patio and tremendous selection of bourbon.
9:30 p.m. - For dinner, head over to Oxheart, a 31-seat
restaurant in a warehouse-infused neighborhood but make
reservations first. In the loft-like interior, flatware and
linens are neatly nestled into small drawers in the tables and
patrons can watch the action in the kitchen. Try the $49
seasonal four-course meals which feature items such as warm
sunflower seed soup with burnt onion and black tea or American
blue rabbit with garlic ash and turnips.
11:30 p.m. - Check out the live music at the Continental
Club in Midtown on Main. The vast back patio with its tiki bar
and neon "Elvis" sign on the back wall is the perfect place to
kick back with a cold bottle of Lone Star.
1 a.m. - For late-night dining try pho or Vietnamese spring
rolls at Mai's Restaurant on Milam.
SATURDAY
10 a.m. - Even if you don't make it early to Blacksmith
Coffee Bar on Westheimer, the hot, homemade biscuits will still
be on the menu. Enjoy them with locally roasted Greenway Coffee.
11:30 - Antique and thrift stores plus boutiques abound on
Westheimer in Montrose, so spend time shopping and strolling
after breakfast. Space Montrose on Dunlavy features a selection
of gifts and artwork, much of it by local and regional artists.
1 p.m. - Head to Houston's charming Historic Heights
neighborhood and enjoy locally sourced meats, cheeses and
desserts at Revival Market on Heights Boulevard. For a Texas
barbecue fix, visit Gatlin's Barbecue, but only if you're not in
a hurry.
2:30 p.m. - A stroll down 19th Street is a treat with
bistros, boutiques, antiques, art galleries and Boomtown Coffee,
which roasts its own beans. Don't miss the chance to discover
the esoteric selection of punk, rock and techno records at Vinal
Edge.
6 p.m. - After freshening up at your hotel, slip into
something fabulous and head downtown for craft beers and
cocktails at OKRA Charity Saloon on Congress, where proceeds
benefit a new charity each month. The interior of the
19th-Century building features an exposed brick room with a
curved-beam ceiling reminiscent of the hull of a grand ship. Eat
here or head next door to Batanga for tapas on the patio.
7:30 p.m. - Get ready for an evening of world-class opera,
ballet, symphony or musical theater in Houston's Theater
District. Whether your tastes lean toward La Boheme, Blue Man
Group or Spamalot, there is something for everyone.
11 p.m. - Enjoy a lively discussion of the evening's culture
over drinks and snacks at Hay Merchant on Westheimer, which has
a fantastic reverse happy hour starting at 11 p.m.
SUNDAY
11 a.m. - Visit Hugo's on Westheimer for a $29-per-person
Sunday buffet of upscale Mexican cuisine and live music. Brunch
at Brasserie Max & Julie on Montrose is decidedly French and a
far quieter affair. Order crepes filled with Nutella or the duck
confit and wild mushroom gaufres (waffles).
2 p.m. - A modernist oasis awaits at the Menil Collection
and nearby Rothko Chapel, a peaceful meditation space featuring
large purple tonal paintings by Mark Rothko. Enjoy a post-brunch
siesta at Menil Park after viewing the paintings.
(Editing by Corrie MacLaggan, Patricia Reaney and Cynthia
Osterman)