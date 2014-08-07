By Krisztina Than
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST Aug 7 In a ramshackle old building in
Budapest, tourists pay to be locked up in a room and try to
escape by solving a series of mysterious clues, opening locks
and finding their way out.
"Rabbit Hole", inspired by the 19th Century English novel
"Alice's Adventures in Wonderland", is one of some 100 or so
escape-room games that have sprung up in the Hungarian capital
in the last three years, becoming a top attraction for tourists.
Escape games take advantage of Budapest's many decrepit
cellars and old rundown houses. These same spots served as
venues for the city's popular "ruin bars" in the past decade.
Hungary last week held its first nationwide festival of
escape games, with hundreds of teams, Hungarian and foreign
alike, entering dozens of rooms across the country.
"We are caught up in the daily grind ... but in this game we
can drift into a different world where problems disappear," said
Adam Pattantyus, who organised the festival and runs games
called Sweet Escape.
Andras Maldrik and Zeno Zoltan Ferencz, the owners of
ExitPointGames which operates three escape rooms in the "ruin
bar" Fogaskert, opened their first room in Budapest two years
ago with an investment of only about $2,100-$3,000.
Now they are exporting their ideas abroad, designing and
building escape rooms in Vienna and Bucharest.
They say games work well when they require various skills,
with team members searching for clues and resolving puzzles by
using logic and mechanical skills.
Ferencz said ExitPointGames attracts repeat visitors who
come back to try their luck at the other two games: Madness,
which is set in an imaginary psychiatric ward, and Mirrors.
Visitors can recover with a bite and beverage after their
escape.
On TripAdvisor, two other escape room games, TRAP and
Claustrophilia, now rank as the second and third most popular
attractions among travelers to Budapest. TRAP also has rooms in
other European cities.
At one of TRAP's two Budapest locations, tourists can do a
bit of time travel back to ancient Egypt in a cellar room that
looks like a burial chamber, or to the Middle Ages in rooms that
resemble the interior of a medieval castle.
"There was a programme on television in England many years
ago, called 'The Crystal Maze' ... This is like that," said
Scott Ward, 46, from England, who came to try one of the games
at TRAP with his wife and children.
"We fly home today, so if we don't get out, we'll stay
longer," he added.
Games cost about 12,000 forints (51 U.S. dollar) per team.
Istvan Karacsony, a manager at TRAP, said game assistants
watch the players via closed-circuit television and give them
hints if they seem to be stuck.
BOOM TIMES
Nekme, 19, is a student who traveled from Britain to get
stuck in the Middle Ages at TRAP.
"It tested our limits and got us working together. It tested
everyone's strengths and weaknesses," she said.
Video games inspired the first escape rooms at ParaPark,
owned and run by Attila Gyurkovics since opening in 2011.
"I wanted to invent something that drags people out of the
grey of everyday life, and I thought that this game could work
really well as a team game too, in reality," Gyurkovics said.
With over 50 companies running more than 100 escape rooms,
competition is now fierce in Budapest, and newcomers have to
offer something unique if they want to succeed.
On Csepel Island in the Danube river, TrapFactory opened in
December in a former Communist-era manufacturing plant with six
escape rooms and a modern conference room to cater to corporate
team-building events.
With this many competitors, Maldrik at ExitPointGames said
the boom times may soon be over for Budapest's escape rooms.
"We have many ideas on how to develop the escape room game
further," he said, but refused to divulge more details. Plans,
for the time being, should remain shrouded in mystery, he said.
(1 US dollar = 235.1000 Hungarian forint)
(Additional reporting by Krisztina Fenyo; Editing by Ayla Jean
Yackley and Raissa Kasolowsky)