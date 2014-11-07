* India's northeast offers spectacular mountain views
* Darjeeling colonial-era "Toy Train" is visitor favourite
* Sikkim offers a taste of Tibet
By Tony Tharakan
DARJEELING, India, Nov 7 Darjeeling, for many
people, means tea, but the eponymous hill resort nestled in the
Himalayas in India's northeast is also a gateway to spectacular
views of the world's third highest peak as well as a rare
glimpse of snow leopards and red pandas.
There also are reminders of India's colonial past, including
a narrow-gauge railway known as the "Toy Train" that makes a
tourist run into the hills under power of a steam locomotive.
Visitors willing to make the extra pilgrimage to Sikkim, the
Indian state to the north of West Bengal, where Darjeeling is
located, can get a taste of Tibetan culture without visiting the
Chinese-ruled region.
Here are tips for getting the most out of a trip to
Darjeeling and nearby areas from Reuters, whose 2,600
journalists in all parts of the world offer visitors the best
local insights.
DARJEELING
The closest airport, Bagdogra, is 90 km (56 miles) from
Darjeeling. Perched at an altitude of 2,134 metres (7,000 feet),
Darjeeling is said to have derived its name from Dorje-ling,
which means "land of the mystic thunderbolt".
The best time to visit is October to November or February to
April. It's never too warm in Darjeeling and there is often a
drizzle. Taxis ferrying tourists often jam the narrow lanes, and
cabs sometimes dash across the rail tracks that run alongside,
causing drivers of the slow-moving "Toy Train" to sound a
warning hoot.
The World Heritage railway, opened in 1881, is a tourist
magnet for a leisurely ride on narrow gauge tracks, offering
splendid views of cloud-capped hillsides and people going about
their daily routines.
Take the 8 a.m. joy ride from Darjeeling to Ghum, India's
highest railway station at an elevation of 2,258 m (7,407 feet).
The two-hour return journey (for 400 rupees or $7) includes
stopovers at a rail museum and a spiral rail loop with panoramic
vistas. It's advisable to book tickets online before you visit.
Backpackers and budget travellers can take a room at the
government tourist lodge, next door to St. Andrews, an Anglican
church built in 1843. The well-heeled can spend their days at
the Windamere, a heritage hotel that started as a boarding house
for British tea planters in the 19th century. Room tariffs start
at 9,500 rupees ($155) a night, with meals.
It also is possible to stay at some of the tea plantations.
One of the estates advertising rooms is the Glenburn Tea Estate
& Boutique Hotel (www.glenburnteaestate.com).
MOUNTAIN SIGHTS
Catch a glimpse of snow-capped Mount Kanchenjunga, the
world's third highest mountain with an elevation of 8,586 m
(28,169 feet). Hundreds of tourists visit Tiger Hill, 13 km (8
miles) from Darjeeling, for a magnificent view of the sunrise;
some arriving 4 a.m. to beat the rush. Beware, though, the
fickle weather often shrouds the mountain in a veil of fog.
For something more dependable, drop in at Glenary's bakery
for their signature cakes and chocolates. Enjoy non-spicy
continental and Chinese fare in the restaurant on the first
floor where an average meal for two would cost about 500 rupees
($8). Try and get there early for dinner as service starts
winding down at 9 p.m. in this early-to-bed town.
On the pedestrian Mall road, try on hand-knitted sweaters,
browse souvenir shops and buy some of Darjeeling's famous tea,
plucked from the verdant estates that dot the hillsides.
A SNOW LEOPARD FOR A SNIP
Head to the Darjeeling zoo - tickets start at 40 Indian
rupees (65 U.S. cents) - where the snow leopard and red panda
are the pick of the lot.
Outside the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute and museum,
next door to the zoo, stands a memorial to Tenzing Norgay, the
first man to scale Mount Everest along with Sir Edmund Hillary
in 1953.
And for a spectacular view of the tea plantations, take a
ride on the Darjeeling cable car ride (tickets start at 150
rupees or $2.50).
DAY-TRIPPING NEARBY
Kalimpong is a three-hour drive away, but on the way stop at
Lovers' Meet for a breathtaking view of the confluence of the
Teesta and Rangeet rivers. Also take a break at Lamahatta and
laze in a landscaped garden surrounded by fluttering Buddhist
prayer flags. Try chicken momos or steamed dumplings served with
pepper-hot sauce at the roadside stalls.
In Kalimpong, don't miss Deolo Point for a panoramic view of
the Himalayas. If you are in the mood for adventure, the town is
situated at an altitude of 1,200 m (4,000 feet) and is a popular
paragliding and river-rafting destination. You also can see the
imposing Mangal Dham temple, or mingle with novice monks playing
football at Buddhist monasteries.
GANGTOK
The Lonely Planet tourist guides listed Sikkim as the best
region to travel to in 2014 (bit.ly/1ssPQSV). Foreign
nationals need restricted-area permits to visit this
northeastern Himalayan state bordering Tibet. Gangtok, the
hilltop capital at an altitude of 1,676 m (5,498 feet), is a
four-hour drive from Darjeeling.
MG Marg, Gangtok's pedestrian-only main street and shopping
district, is a tourist's delight, featuring a range of
restaurants and a plaza that is its cultural hub. Try the
pastries at the Baker's Cafe; the view is a definite plus.
Dozens of hotels, budget and luxury, line the streets next
to MG Marg. City tours in the ubiquitous taxis, usually begin
with the Ban Jhakri waterfall and picnic spot before moving on
to the various monasteries that dot the hillsides.
The Enchey monastery, founded in 1840, is perhaps the most
famous, with the entrance flanked by hundreds of Buddhist prayer
wheels and flags printed with lines from scripture.
At the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, visitors can pore
over one of the largest collections of Buddhist literature and
artefacts. Monks light butter lamps and meditate at the Do-Drul
Chorten pagoda complex next door.
Ganesh Tok is a temple-cum-viewpoint, and in case you missed
it in Darjeeling, offers tourists another glimpse of
Kanchenjunga. Gangtok also has its own cable car, a 10-minute
ride that offers a panoramic view of the town below.
Tourists to Sikkim will benefit from a new airport near
Gangtok that is set to begin operations before 2016.
($1 = 61.4600 Indian rupee)
(Editing by Michael Roddy and Robert Birsel)