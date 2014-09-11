By Michelle Moghtader
| DUBAI, Sept 12
DUBAI, Sept 12 For those who prefer to bundle up
rather than strip down in summer, Iran's highland pastures offer
something cooler than the usual coastal retreats.
Javaher Dasht, which translates as "jewelled plains," is
2,000 m (6,500 ft) above the Caspian Sea in Gilan province.
Tehran residents must drive several hours northwest, then
climb into old Jeeps for a bumpy 90-minute journey on unpaved
roads. Halfway up the mountain, travellers stop for a tea and
hookah before reaching emerald meadows that sit above the
clouds.
"It's one of the only places in the Middle East where you
can find green pastures at such a high altitude," said Farhang,
a tour guide with the Kalout tour company which has been running
trips up the hills for 15 years.
Iran is not short of mountains, but most slopes are too
steep to allow for such lush vegetation, he said.
Javaher Dasht, like most "yelaghs," is nearly deserted
during winter and fall, but repopulates in the summer months.
Every year the Gilani village sees nearly 1,000 tourists, in
addition to the 1,500 people who live there in summer. In
winter, that number falls to 10 or so, one guide said.
RUSTIC BREAK
"Yelagh" is a Turkic word which denotes the mobile pastoral
homes of nomads in Central Asia. The converse term is
"gheshlagh," areas to the south or at lower elevations where
animal herders move for the winter.
Other Gilan highlands include Masouleh and areas in Masal.
The trip to Javaher Dasht is not for the luxury traveller
but for eco-tourists looking for a rustic weekend break.
Tourists become fast friends during the long ride. They then
spend two nights sleeping in rooms on nothing more than big
pillows thrown on the floor.
Iranians warm the chilly evenings by sitting around the
fire, engaged in poetry games, smoking hookah and playing cards.
Food is central to the tour. Traditional northern fare
includes "mirza ghasemi," a smoked eggplant dish mixed with
eggs, garlic and tomatoes. Tourists can buy raw honey, replete
with honeycomb, from beekeepers minding hives atop the plains.
Kalout, which organises a three-day, two-night tour for
4,550,000 rials ($171), employs local residents to house and
feed visitors, providing an economic boost to the region. Other
companies also do comparable tours.
These days, Javaher Dasht is in danger of falling victim to
its own beauty.
"They want to asphalt the road up to the village and develop
villas that are incongruous with the natural scene," said
Farhang.
Companies like Kalout want to branch out to foreign visitors
as well, hoping the more moderate government of President Hassan
Rouhani will lure more people to Iran, especially those who no
longer travel to destinations like Syria or Egypt due to war and
instability.
For now, the vast majority of Javaher Dasht's visitors are
Iranians, whose overseas vacation options are severely limited
by a lack of visas and a devalued currency.
(Editing by Ayla Jean Yackley)