| MATERA, Italy
MATERA, Italy May 1 Italy is teeming with
places that make you feel like you are on a movie set -- the
Trevi Fountain in Rome, the Amalfi coast near Naples and
Venice's lagoons come to mind.
But there is one place in particular that for filmmakers and
visitors alike evokes early Christian and even prehistoric times
and that is Matera, off the usual tourist map in the southern
region of Basilicata, part of "the boot" of Italy.
With its "Sassi" limestone cave dwellings dug into the
hillside and cascading in gravity-defying fashion down a steep
slope towards the Gravina river, Matera is one of the Italian
cities that time forgot.
Those who have sought it out include film directors and
tourists looking for something different -- like staying in one
of the Sassi caves. UNESCO has named it a European cultural
capital for 2019, which should bring many more visitors to one
of Italy's poorest areas.
Bypassed by development in the 19th and early 20th
centuries, and described by Carlo Levi as one of the most
backward places in Italy in his famous 1945 book "Christ Stopped
at Eboli", Matera remained so primitive until recent decades
that it made the perfect stand-in for ancient Jerusalem.
Pier Paolo Pasolini filmed his groundbreaking "The Gospel
According to St. Matthew" of 1964, depicting Jesus as a
proto-communist, in Matera. Mel Gibson used it for his "The
Passion of the Christ" showing Jesus's torture on the way to
Calvary.
More recently it's been the setting for a remake of the
biblical epic "Ben Hur". It remains to be seen if any of its
cast will have a pasta dish named for him or her, as the
Australian-born actor does with a "Fettucine alla Mel Gibson" at
the popular Trattoria Lucana on Matera's main drag, the Via
Lucana (www.trattorialucana.it)
Matera is really two places in one -- a thriving, modern
city with restaurants, hotels, shops, museums, churches and the
usual amenities tucked higher up the plateau from the ancient
Sassi caves, which have been inhabited since prehistoric times
-- by some accounts for 9,000 years.
The fact that until the fascist leader Mussolini's rise to
power in the 1930s the caves didn't have electricity but were
teeming with people who kept their livestock inside was what so
shocked Levi. Post-war social planners relocated the inhabitants
and many and perhaps most of the Sassi were left vacant.
Today they are again buzzing as the simple, congenial ways
of Matera have been rediscovered by a new generation of
Internet-savvy entrepreneurs, restaurateurs and hoteliers who
have turned some of the Sassi into luxury digs or workplaces.
Hotel Sassi (www.hotelsassi.it) is said to be one of the
first of the renovators. On its website it says guests "will
enjoy the view and tranquility of the Sassi and you can also see
the twirl of the lesser kestrel, a bird of particular rarity" --
starting at 70 euros ($78) for a single and rising to 160 for a
junior suite.
More conventional accommodation is provided by the Hotel San
Domenico (www.hotelsandomenico.it) on the Via Roma, a short walk
to the Piazza Vittorio Veneto where locals congregate on warm
nights to talk and walk and rekindle the communal spirit that
thrived in the close-knit quarters of the Sassi.
On the square, the "salumeria" il Buongustaio Matera stocks
local delicacies while the Kappador restaurant has decent food,
good service and a terrace with a spectacular view of the Sassi
and the ravine (www.kappador.it).
It would be easy to spend an entire holiday in Matera but
that would be a mistake. A drive 50 km (30 miles) south brings
you to the ancient Greek settlement of Metaponto, with its
ruins, including a temple dedicated to Hera, the wife and sister
of Zeus, and a superb archaeological museum.
On the way, reserve to take a tour (8 euros per person) of
The Crypt of the Original Sin, sometimes described as "the
Sistine Chapel" of the region's "rupestrian", or rock cave,
churches (www.cryptoforiginalsin.it).
The 9th-century monks who painted it were no Michelangelos,
but the Eve emerging from Adam's rib leaves little to the
imagination about why that original sin happened.
($1 = 0.8934 euros)
