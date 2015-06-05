By Junko Fujita
| TOKYO, June 5
TOKYO, June 5 With Japan's tourist numbers and
hotel prices on the rise thanks to a weaker yen, developers are
getting creative with a new niche line in stylish but cheap
accommodation in bunks, cabins and pods of all shapes and sizes.
Even a tiny double room in a hotel with limited service can
set you back 30,000 yen ($240) a night in central Tokyo these
days. But if you look a little more, you can bed down in comfort
for a mere fraction of that.
Just 10 minutes' walk from Tokyo's famous Akihabara shopping
district, an eight-storey white building called Grids stands
among office and apartment blocks. The hotel, a conversion of a
34-year-old office building that opened in April, offers rooms
from 3,300 yen to about 5,000 yen a person.
A bunk bed in a shared room is the cheapest option, and
comes with slippers, a bath towel and a locker and key.
A 12 square-metre standard double with a shared shower and
toilet costs just 3,600 yen a person. If you've come with family
or friends, the top floor has a 28 square metre premium room
with tatami mats on a raised floor where guests can lay out
futons for four, costing about 5,000 yen per person.
"Converting an office building into a hotel is an ideal way
to respond to the immediate needs for hotel rooms," said Yukari
Sasaki, senior managing officer for Sankei Building Co, a
property developer for Grids.
"Building a hotel from scratch costs too much money now
because of high construction costs," she added.
It typically takes about three years to build a new hotel,
while Sankei spent less than a year to open Grids once it
started planning last summer.
Sankei has already secured another property for Grids in the
Nihonbashi district not far from Tokyo station and is planning
to build more in Kyoto and Osaka.
A record 13.4 million foreigners visited Japan last year,
partly thanks to the weaker yen. Japan aims to boost that to 20
million by 2020, the year of the Tokyo Olympics, and 30 million
by 2030.
GRIDS, CABINS AND HOURS
First Cabin also runs hotels converted from office buildings
in six cities nationwide. It charges about 5,500 yen for a
"business class cabin" with a single bed and no additional
space. That is slightly larger than a unit in one of Japan's
famous capsule hotels, but comes with enough headroom for guests
to stand up. For an 1,000 yen, you can get a "first class cabin"
with space to open up a suitcase and change.
First Cabin in Tsukiji, near Tokyo's famous fish market, is
a converted office building with a cafe on the ground floor that
becomes a wine bar at night. Guests bathe in communal bathrooms
large enough for about 10 people.
There are also "nine hours" hotels, based on the notion that
people sleep for seven hours and need one hour at either end, at
Narita International Airport and in Kyoto.
These feature "sleep pods" which look similar to capsule
hotels but are more stylish and claim to have better mattresses.
"Our service is limited to beds and showers," said Takahiro
Matsui, chief executive officer of Nine Hours Inc, which runs
the hotel. "But we provide the best quality for what we offer."
Nine Hours in Kyoto is a nine-storey structure with 125
pods, while the one in Narita occupies one large floor of an
office building.
The company plans to open more Nine Hours hotels in the
future, Matsui said.
Finally, for those who want a more interactive experience,
the Sakura Hotel chain in Tokyo that was built around 2007
organises tours including trips to see sumo wrestling and visits
to sumo stables to watch the wrestlers practice, and it even
lays on sushi roll-cooking classes. Room rates vary from 3,000
yen per person for a bunk bed to around 7,000 yen for a single
room.
($1 = 120.9000 yen)
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Roddy and Hugh
Lawson)