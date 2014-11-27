TOKYO Nov 28 Tokyo is a place of pulsing clubs,
steep-roofed temples, narrow lanes packed with smoky restaurants
where meat sizzles on grills and karaoke pubs whose yowled
anthems spill into the streets.
Tradition can be hard to find amid the lanes and towers of
the metropolis of 13 million, the headquarters of corporations
such as Sony and host of the 2020 Summer Olympics, mainly due to
its reputation as a spick-and-span place that gets things done.
But a little time, and a willingness to wander, lead to
backstreets where blocks of tofu bob in vats of water, tatami
mat-makers ply their trade and customers line up in front of
ramen shops eager to slurp noodles from steaming bowls.
Here are tips for getting the most out of a trip to Tokyo
from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all parts of the world
offer visitors the best local insights.
RIVER RAMBLES
The Sumida river, a major artery in Edo, as Tokyo was once
known, has featured in ukiyo-e woodblock prints, swathed in snow
or illuminated by summer fireworks displays. View such prints at
the Ota Memorial Museum (here)
Though the river, surrounded by concrete, is less lovely
today, a ferry ride from Hinode Pier up to Asakusa is still fun.
The boat glides under numerous bridges past landmarks such as
Tsukuda, known for centuries as the home of "tsukudani", a dish
of meat, seafood or seaweed simmered in soy sauce and mirin,
then dabbed onto steaming white rice.
Not far away is Tsukiji, a vast and chaotic fish market said
to be the world's largest, whose best hours come around dawn. To
see the tuna auctions people must apply on a first-come,
first-served basis from 4.30 a.m. at the information center at
the Kachidoki entrance to the market. One group of 60 is let in
between 5.25 a.m. and 5.50 a.m., and another from 5.50 a.m. to
6.15 a.m. (here)
Further upriver is the Kokugikan, where Grand Sumo
tournaments are held three times a year, in January, May and
September. (www.sumo.or.jp/en/ticket/)
The two-week-long tournaments start early in the morning and
feature giant, nearly naked wrestlers grappling on a raised sand
ring. Viewers cheer on favourites while drinking beer and
munching snacks, sometimes waiting at the doors to see them
enter or leave.
Alight from the boat at Asakusa and, with the river at your
back, walk 10 minutes to Sensoji, the Asakusa Kannon Buddhist
temple. Enter through the Kaminarimon, a bright red gate with a
huge dangling lantern, and head up the Nakamise shopping street.
The Asakusa area still has an old neighbourhood vibe. About
five minutes' walk from the temple is a street of restaurants
selling grilled meat on skewers and stewed tripe with tofu.
Belly up to a counter stool for some beer or hot sake.
FISH, GLORIOUS FISH
No visit to Tokyo would be complete without sushi and
Tsukiji is the place to go. Wander the narrow lanes of the outer
market and join the lines outside shops for some of the freshest
fish around. Other shops offer meals of simmered or grilled
fish, soup and rice.
For bragging rights, visit Sukiyabashi Jiro, a tiny basement
sushi restaurant run by an octogenarian chef that hosted U.S.
President Barack Obama when he visited Japan in April.
Reservations at this three-Michelin-starred eatery must be made
well ahead. (here)
If you feel daring enough, try the fugu, a poisonous
blowfish that can be fatal if improperly prepared. Torafugu Tei
Monzen Naka-cho offers reasonably priced meals that include
delicate slices of raw fugu fanned across a plate and chunks of
the fish fried crisp in batter, finishing with a thick rice
porridge. To drink, there is hot sake flavoured with a toasted
fugu fin. (r.gnavi.co.jp/b267803/lang/en/)
(Editing by Tony Tharakan and Clarence Fernandez)