By Niluksi Koswanage
| KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia
KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia Nov 2 A traveller's
first stop in Borneo, the world's third largest island, should
be Kota Kinabalu.
It's the capital of Malaysia's Sabah state, with nearby
islands and forests, scrumptious seafood, tribal cultures and a
history of Japanese rule during World War II.
Yet this coastal city often gets ignored as most travellers
make a beeline to Mount Kinabalu, Southeast Asia's tallest
mountain at 4,095 metres (13,435 ft). So stop by KK, as the
locals call it, for a relaxed 48 hours after the trek from
Borneo's rooftop.
FRIDAY
530 p.m. - Start your weekend with a pretty spectacular
sunset in KK, a seaside city also seen as the gateway to Sabah's
steamy jungles and tropical islands. If you just won the
lottery, head to Sutera Harbour Resort and charter a luxury
yacht for a sunset cruise with fine dining and champagne.
Or keep it simple and head over to Tanjung Aru beach with
the locals and toast the sunset with an avocado shake. If you
are feeling adventurous, try hinava -- a dish of raw fish mixed
with bird's eye chilli, lime, grated ginger and salted bitter
gourd -- at nearby Grace Point food court. This is a favourite
of the Kadazandusun people, whose tribes used to dominate Sabah.
7 p.m. - Time for a southern Filipino seafood barbecue at
the KK night market on Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens. Much of the
seafood is caught and grilled by Filipino fishermen who either
legally or illegally moved to Sabah for a better life.
Just head to one of long tables piled with seafood and point
to what you want. As you wait for the stingray or prawns to be
grilled, mix your own dipping sauce from lime, chilli paste,
salt and sugar. Best served with hot rice.
10 p.m. - Go a little crazy with Sabah's lively pubs and
clubs where bopping your head to a local or Filipino live band
is the way to go. Check out Bed at the waterfront esplanade and
rock on.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Book a guided, two-hour heritage walk through Kota
Kinabalu, shaped by years of British rule, a brutal Japanese
military occupation followed by Allied forces restlessly bombing
the city during World War II.
Here British colonial buildings stand by side by side
military monuments, Chinese coffee shops or kopitiam and wet
markets in this seaside city also seen as the gateway to Sabah's
steamy jungles and tropical islands.
1230 p.m. - Now for the first of many seafood feasts. Head
to Kedai Kopi Fatt Kee on Jalan Bakau or Bakau road for crispy
salt and pepper prawns and stir fried jungle ferns, popularly
known as "Sabah veggie," with hot shrimp paste or garlic.
230 p.m. - Peer into a wooden house of ancient skulls
collected by Monsopiad, a famous head hunter with magical powers
from one of the Kadazandusun tribes. His descendents set up
Monsopiad cultural village where visitors can get a snapshot of
Kadazandusun life with rice wine making, tribal dances and
cooking classes
You can also make your way through a tangle of jungle and
rice fields to Monsopiad's final resting place. The famous
warrior was put to death by his tribe after he developed too
much of a blood lust for cutting off heads.
4 p.m. - Indulge in a Chinese teatime snack of roti kahwin
or marriage bread at the bustling Fook Yuen Bakery in Jalan
Damai. With one centimetre thick slabs of butter on one slice of
thick bread and generous lashings of kaya, or coconut jam, on
the other, it's a match made in heaven.
7 p.m. -- Time to upscale the Chinese seafood dining option
with dinner at Port View Seafood Village and its huge aquariums
teeming with fish and prawns on Jalan Tun Fuad Stephens. Ask for
prawns in rich, slightly spicy butter sauce and deep fried soft
shell crabs.
9 p.m. -- So you heard the locals sing last night. Now it's
your turn for some karaoke, made easier with some jugs of beer.
So just grab the microphone and belt out some Lady Gaga at the
Cocoon, opposite the Hyatt Hotel.
SUNDAY
7 a.m. Try and wake up early for KK's Sunday market on Gaya
street. Traders from all over KK and the surrounding areas hawk
interesting wares from traditional spinning tops and tribal
gongs to local cigars and Kadazandusun handicrafts.
After some hard bargaining, sate the hunger pangs with a
quick breakfast of mee Tuaran goreng, or fried Tuaran noodles at
Seng Hing Restaurant on Ruang Sinsuran 2. Topped with slivers of
roast pork and fried egg rolls, this is the breakfast of
champions.
10 a.m. - Take a 15 minute boat ride to the Tunku Abdul
Rahman National Park with five small islands, coral reefs and
crystal clear sea that cover an area twice the size of
Manhattan. Rent snorkelling gear or just bask in the sun, and
don't forget to pack a picnic.
3 p.m. - You have two choices when you come ashore. Head to
the Sabah Wetlands Centre and explore 24 acres of eco-rich
mangrove swamps found in KK, which protect against tsunamis and
cyclones. Apart from the odd-looking mudskippers and helmet
crabs, this patch of mangrove has seen more than 80 species of
birds including some migratory species coming as far as Siberia
and nothern China.
Or, you can see some orang utan primates, also known as the
men of the forest, at the Lok Kawi Wildlife Park. One of the
largest parks in Malaysia managed by the wildlife department,
Lok Kawi is also a rescue centre for Borneo animals, from rhinos
to pygmy elephants and the Malayan tiger.
6 p.m. - Watch the sun set over the islands at Tunku Abdul
Rahman National Park from Signal Hill, which is just a ten
minute drive from the centre of KK. The best picture to take:
the one of the stilt villages on Gaya island bathed in a warm,
summery glow.
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage, editing by Elaine Lies)