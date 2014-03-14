By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 Growing acceptance and
legalization of same-sex marriages in the United States and
around the globe will fuel the travel and hospitality industries
and boost spending by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
consumers, experts say.7
Seventeen U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and a
similar number of countries recognize gay unions. Last month
Scotland legalized gay marriages, joining a list that includes
the Netherlands, Brazil, France, New Zealand, Argentina, South
Africa and others.
Although the LGBT community is a small segment of the U.S.
population, Charlie Rounds, of the Florida-based International
Gay and Lesbian Travel Association (IGLTA) Foundation, said the
changes in marriage laws will have big implications for travel
in the United States and abroad.
"It is going to be an inordinate percentage of the wedding
market in the next five to 10 years," he said in an interview
during a visit to New York.
"Even though we are only maybe 4 or 5 percent of the
population, the number of us getting married is probably going
to be 20 times that because we couldn't and now we can," added
Rounds, who is also the managing director of U.S. marketing
agency OutThink Partners.
Gay couples who have waited years, and in some cases
decades, to legalize their unions will be tying the knot and
many have the economic resources to pay for large, expensive
weddings in far-flung locations.
"We're getting married at a different place in life," said
Rounds, who wed his long-term partner in a big church wedding.
INCREASED VISIBILITY, NEW DESTINATIONS
Data released in November by Out Now Business Class, a
resource website to reach LGBT consumers, showed that in 2014
LGBT tourism spending is expected to top $200 billion for the
first time.
The United States accounts for $56.5 billion of the
spending, according to the figures, followed by Brazil with
$25.3 billion. LGBT Europeans are expected to spend $66.1
billion on tourism.
LoAnn Halden, media relations director of IGLTA, said LGBT
travel has increased in visibility in recent years.
"As acceptance of LGBT rights increases people feel more
comfortable being open when they are traveling and more
destinations are getting on the bandwagon to market to gay
travelers," Halden explained.
Key West in Florida, San Francisco, New York and
Provincetown in Massachusetts, which have long welcomed gay
tourists, are being joined by new cities, regions and countries.
"The number of people marketing openly has also increased,"
Halden added in an interview. "Now we are seeing places like
Door County, Wisconsin, marketing to the LGBT community. In
South America we are seeing more smaller regional destinations."
Gay cruises now travel to Cambodia and Vietnam, as well as
some Croatian ports, and Asia, Brazil and India are among the
growth markets.
Major hotel brands and airlines are also appealing directly
to the LGBT community through microsites and advertising.
Rounds said safety and legal protection are still concerns
for gay travelers and he stressed the importance when searching
for travel destinations to look at their rights on LGBT issues.
"We are demanding visibility and equal rights," said Halden.
"There are a lot of people who haven't been able to get married
and they are queuing up."
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Steve Orlofsky)