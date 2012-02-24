LIMA Feb 24 Got 48 hours to explore Lima?
Long considered just a stopover on the way to the famous Inca
ruins at Machu Picchu, Lima has emerged as a destination spot of
its own in recent years and boasts the best cuisine in Latin
America.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most from a weekend visit in the Peruvian capital:
FRIDAY
5 p.m. - Gear up for your stay with a cup of Peruvian
coffee, brewed extra-strong, at Cafe Haiti (160 Avenida
Diagonal, Miraflores). It overlooks Kennedy Park smack in the
center of Miraflores madness. People watch as you sip your drink
and ponder the cafe's slogan, printed on purple coasters:
"Business and Love".
7 p.m. - Get shopping. In Lima, traditional Andean art mixes
readily with a thriving contemporary art and design scene. Skip
the ubiquitous tourist kitsch and head to INDIGO Gallery (El
Bosque 260 San Isidro www.galeriaindigo.com.pe). This spacious
store spans both sides of the street and features home accents
and textiles, including alpaca. It's also a good place to buy
jewelry in a top global gold and silver producer.
9 p.m. - Dine at Malabar (Av. Camino Real 101), widely
regarded as one of Lima's best restaurants. Inconspicuous on the
outside, its food is the attraction and stands out for featuring
ingredients from the Amazon. For a splurge, tease your taste
buds with the four-course seasonal prix fixe menu. Presentation
is key in Peru, and colorful combinations of fish and fruit will
not fail to delight.
SATURDAY
6 a.m. - Surf's up! If you are an energetic early bird,
stroll down the cobblestone walkway of the Bajada Balta to the
beach. Rent a surfboard and wetsuit to insulate yourself from
the chilly Pacific Ocean. Brave the consistently good waves that
offer some of the best surfing of any big city. Ignore the
people who say the water is polluted. If you're not up for
exercising stroll over to the Bio-Feria, an organic farmer's
market in front of the Parque Reducto in Miraflores.
9 a.m. - For breakfast, pop into Las Delicias juice bar and
order a drink made from one of the exotic, tropical fruits
typical of the region (on the seventh block of Av. La Mar,
across the street from the La Mar Cebicherica, in Miraflores).
Granadilla and lucuma, which locals say only grows in Peru, are
classics.
10: a.m. - Though you might not have time to visit Machu
Picchu, you can explore more than 5,000 years of archeological
wonders at Museo Larco (Av. Bolívar 1515, Pueblo Libre;
www.museolarco.org), built over a 7th-century pyramid.
For Archeologist Rafael Larco's personal academic passion, see
the gallery of pre-Colombian erotic art.
Noon - Grab a taxi and head downtown. Get out at Plaza Mayor
and watch the changing of the guard, a bizarrely formal affair
with marching toy-like soldiers who perform daily at noon and 5
p.m. Push past the requisite horde of tennis-shoed tourists and
pop your head in at the Cathedral of Lima, where Spanish
conqueror Francisco Pizarro is said to have laid the first stone
and is now buried.
1 p.m. - Walk to the San Francisco Monastery, known for its
catacombs. Take a tour to go underground to Lima's first
cemetery and see the dry bones and skulls of some 70,000 people,
arranged in artistic circles and check out painter Diego de la
Puente's Peruvian take on the last supper. You'll find guinea
pig and rocoto chiles on the table.
3 p.m. - Time to relax. Head to Hotel Bolivar, the elegant,
blue-velvet hotel that reigns over Plaza San Martin (Jiron de la
Union 958; www.granhotelbolivarperu.com/). Try Peru's
national drink -- the pisco sour, a frothy, egg, brandy
concoction that packs a serious punch, but goes down smooth.
8 p.m. - For dinner, head to Astrid y Gaston, the flagship
restaurant of Chef Gaston Acurio (Calle Cantuarias 175,
Miraflores; www.astridygaston.com). The food is excellent
and Gaston is a national celebrity, famous for turning foodies
on to the gamut of Peruvian cuisine.
11 p.m. - Don't turn in. Go dancing! Head to El Dragon
(Nicolas de Pierola 168, Barranco), a hip fusion club that
attracts a young crowd in bohemian Barranco. For a taste of live
Peruvian rock music and ample pitchers of the local brew,
Cusqueña, head to the ever-popular La Noche (Bolognesi 307,
Barranco www.lanoche.com.pe/).
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Go for a leisurely walk along the ocean-front in
Miraflores, passing through "Love Park" where couples of all
ages gather to cuddle and coo like teenagers. For a truly
bird's-eye view, glide off the neighborhood's dramatic cliffs in
a 15-minute tandem paragliding flight.
11 a.m. - Enjoy your morning coffee at the newly relocated
Virrey book store café in Plaza Bolognesi Bolognesi 510,
Miraflores). Peruse one of Nobel Laureate Mario Vargas Llosa's
nostalgic novels or try a book by up-and-coming Peruvian author
Daniel Alarcon.
1 p.m. - A trip to Peru is not complete without trying
ceviche, a classic seafood dish, originally eaten by the Incans,
served with a spicy citrus sauce that both gives the fish flavor
and "cooks" it. Wash it down with a chicha morada, a purple corn
drink unique to Peru. Try the unassuming but tasty Punto Azul
(Benavides 2711, Miraflores).
3 p.m. - Political buffs should check out the National
Museum's display on the Maoist Shining Path guerrillas and the
rise of autocratic President Alberto Fujimori, who is now jailed
for human rights abuses. The moving photos presented by Peru's
truth and reconciliation commission pay tribute to a conflict
that killed 70,000 people in the 1980s and 1990s.
5 p.m. - Finally, join the locals and flock to octogenarian
Aunt Grimanesa's shop for a carnivorous lollipop, known as an
anticucho. Grimanesa's cows hearts on a stick have been
showcased at Peru's thriving food festival Mistura and she has
recently moved to trendy Miraflores (Ignacio Merino 466).
(Reporting By Caroline Stauffer and Terry Wade; editing by
Patricia Reaney)