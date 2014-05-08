LIMA May 9 Let's just get it out of the way.
Locals call Lima "la horrible," and they have their reasons.
A grimy metropolis of 10 million with an aggressive street
vibe, few sunny days and dysfunctional public transportation,
Lima can be a tough place to spend time.
But don't let the decades-old nickname fool you.
The Peruvian capital is full of vibrant, friendly people and
has loads of charm tucked into its gritty layers, which are
slowly receding to reveal world-class restaurants, lush green
spaces and unique cultural sites.
Visitors can untangle Lima's fascinating past at dozens of
historic monuments, spend days at museums and galleries and surf
the Pacific at the foot of the city as cars rush past and
skyscrapers loom above. (Map: goo.gl/maps/GLd4M)
Oh, and then there's the food. Lima's fusing of ingredients
from the Peruvian Andes, Amazon and Pacific has made it the de
facto culinary capital of Latin America. Anyone with half a
taste bud should stick around for more than a few meals.
Here are tips for getting the most out of a trip to Lima
from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all parts of the world
offer visitors the best local insights.
UNDER THE DONKEY'S BELLY
Stay at Second Home Peru, a Tudor-style mansion perched
above the Pacific in the colorful seaside district of Barranco.
The bed-and-breakfast doubles as the gallery of renowned artist
Victor Delfin, whom you might catch working in his studio.(www.secondhomeperu.com/)
Like much of Lima, the hotel may be shrouded in fog that
never quite turns into rain, especially if you come between May
and September. Ishmael in "Moby Dick" called the desert city
"tearless Lima, the strangest, saddest city thou can'st see."
But the year-round moderate weather means plenty of
opportunities to explore beneath Lima's perpetually fuzzy gray
sky that locals have dubbed "panza de burro," or donkey's belly.
Be sure to take a walk along the "malecon," a lovely stretch
of cliffside parks overlooking the sea. Pick a spot in the grass
to picnic or watch the sunset. If you're feeling more
adventurous, paraglide down to the shore. (here)
In Barranco, fuel up at the cafe La Bodega Verde (www.facebook.com/labodegaverde),
then wander over to the nearby "bridge of sighs" and down a
lush walkway to the beach.
A slew of "anticucherias" will beckon with the smell of
grilled beef-heart skewers, a must-eat before leaving Lima.
At the Costa Verde beachfront, you'll see why Peru is a
surfer's paradise. Skilled surfers will want to check out the
massive waves that can pound Herradura beach.
Beginners can ride their first wave with the help of dozens
of teachers at beaches in Barranco and Miraflores. Jesus Torres
might have you walking on water your first day.(+51 946-276-361)
WALK THROUGH THE 'HUACAS'
A visit to Lima isn't complete without seeing one of its
mysterious "huacas," or pyramids - reminders of the cultures
that once thrived along the coast thousands of years ago.
Huaca Mateo Salado - named after a French Lutheran who hid
amid ancient ruins until the Spanish Inquisition found and
burned him alive - features the remains of an Incan road and
layers of more recent history, like a burial site for Chinese
indentured labourers and the rose gardens of flower merchants
who have squatted in the archaeological site and refuse to
leave.
Don't miss nearby Museo Larco's stunning collection of
pre-Colombian art, spanning 10,000 years and featuring intact
gold headdresses and a seductive selection of erotic ceramics.
The museum's restaurant, set in a gorgeous garden, is also
worth a visit. Try the "seco de cordero," a mouth-watering
Peruvian lamb and cilantro stew. (www.museolarco.org/)
For contemporary art head to the upscale Miraflores district
for Impakto, a gallery frequented by collectors that features
emerging Latin American artists. (galeria-impakto.com/)
Take a stroll with Ronald Elward, a Dutch historian who
points out little-known chapters of Lima's history on his
excellent walking tours. (limawalks.blogspot.com/)
You'll find the city's richest architectural history
downtown, once the stomping grounds of Allen Ginsberg.
Check out the regal Plaza de Armas, bordered by the
presidential palace and the 500-year-old Cathedral conqueror
Francisco Pizarro built when founding Lima as the capital of the
Spanish crown for much of colonized South America.
For a glimpse of Pizarro's legacy today, try to find a 1930s
statue of him in a nearby quiet park, where it ended up after
being uprooted from the main square by offended Limenos.
CHEF-IN-CHIEF
It's hard to eat your way through Lima without a stop at one
of the dozen restaurants started by Gaston Acurio, a chef so
influential some are now urging him to make a presidential bid.
For the full experience stop by Astrid y Gaston, his
flagship restaurant newly relocated into a historic two-story
hacienda after a $6 million renovation. The menu, constantly
changing, will likely please. (astridygaston.com/)
Take a step off the eaten path with a "puerta cerrada"
restaurant. With no signs, open doors or overt publicity, these
gems cater to cult followings and are worth the trouble to find.
Sonia offers dishes from the fishing district Chorrillos,
where the restaurant serves up sublime seafood in an unassuming
house. Try the ceviche, whole-fried fish or the "muchame de
atun" - seasoned sun-dried tuna based on a now-banned dolphin
meat delicacy. (here)
Visit the home and restaurant of legendary chef Javier Wong,
who might prepare - as the mood strikes him - a fresh stir-fry
or heavenly "tiradito," a more subtle version of
ceviche.(470-6217, chezwong7@hotmail.com)
For the city's best "comida criolla" or homemade comfort
food, check out La Botica. Try the tavern's spicy stuffed rocoto
peppers, the tripe stew "cau cau," or the fried fish pickled in
vinegar and onions.
While you're at it, take a cue from La Botica regulars and
order a "res." A waiter will bring a bottle of pisco, ginger
ale, bitters and a heap of limes and ice - the bulk ingredients
for the ubiquitous cocktail "chilcano." Your table can mix drink
after drink to your liking. (here)
Looking for nightlife? Catch great lives shows, from rock to
Andean folk fusion, at La Noche. (www.lanoche.com.pe/)
And if you want to see what Lima's hipsters are up to, head
to Cholo Bar, a funky club managed by two young poets. (www.facebook.com/CholoArtyFun)
They might even be able to quote a verse by Peruvian poet
Cesareo Martinez: "The night is opening, time is opening, the
great gate of Lima is opening."
