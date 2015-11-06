(Fixes spelling of "aperitivo" in final para)
By Nina Chestney
LIMONE SUL GARDA, Italy Nov 6 The breathtaking
beauty and sheer size of Lake Garda, the largest lake in Italy,
makes it a popular holiday destination for Italians and
foreigners alike.
Picturesque towns line the lake's shores, making a tour of
the entire 145-km (90-mile) shoreline a delight. But Limone sul
Garda, on the narrower, more mountainous stretch of the lake to
the north, is one of the most captivating.
"Limone" means "lemon" in Italian and the town was known for
growing lemons and other citrus fruits. But the name is actually
a coincidence as the town itself is much older than the lemon
groves and the name could come from the Latin word for boundary.
Among the most striking features of Limone are the pillars
and walls marking its shoreline that remain from gardens where
lemons were grown. They were described by renowned German writer
Johann Wolfgang von Goethe in the 18th century, bringing the
town to the attention of an international literary audience.
Limone has another claim to fame. In the late 1970s, a
former inhabitant was found to have a protein in his blood that
removes fats from arteries and takes them to the liver where
they are eliminated, thus warding off cardiovascular diseases.
After testing the inhabitants of Limone, it was discovered
that all carriers of the gene were descended from one married
couple in Limone in the 17th century. The gene is still being
passed on, with more young carriers identified in Limone, and
work to produce a drug based on the gene continues.
LEMON GROVES
The typical Limone diet is rich in local fish, olive oil and
citrus fruits and the climate is moderate, so it is not
surprising that a high percentage of Limone's residents are over
80 years old.
Limone was a small and isolated village only accessible by
boat or mountain path until the 1930s, with people making a
living from olive groves, citrus fruit and fishing.
Isolation ended, however, when the so-called Gardesana road
was dug out of the mountainside, connecting Limone with
neighbouring towns and opening it up to tourism.
The road has become famous in its own right. The car chase
that opened the 2008 James Bond movie "Quantum of Solace" was
filmed on an arched stretch to Limone from the nearby town of
Riva. Parts of the racy Aston Martin car used in the film are on
display at the La Paz bar in Riva.
Limone's first lemon groves date back centuries and much
effort was put into building structures that worked rather like
greenhouses to protect the trees from winter temperatures.
In fact, Limone was the northernmost location in the world
where citrus fruit was grown commercially, and it was exported
to Germany, Austria, Poland, Hungary, other parts of northern
Europe and Russia.
Competition from the south reduced demand for Limone's
lemons and by the 1900s production started to die off. Vestiges
of the industry remain all over Limone, however, from the lemon
grove pillars to the lemon emblem on buildings and streets.
LAKE LIFE
Despite the beauty and elegance of the town, Lake Garda's
immense, shimmering blue is captivating. Often dotting the lake
are the bright sails of boats, windsurfers and kite surfers.
Lake Garda attracts many sailors and surfers since when the
wind picks it up it is usually regular and strong. Swimming is
highly recommended on a hot day in the refreshing water.
For those who prefer to be on dry land, many hotels and
restaurants are built on the edge of the lake, offering
spectacular views, and there are public beaches.
An "aperitivo" of Aperol Spritz (Aperol, Prosecco and
sparkling water) or a "Hugo" (elderflower syrup, Prosecco, fresh
mint and sparkling water) would be the ideal accompaniment to
watching the sailboats pass by.
