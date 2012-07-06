By Josie Cox
| LONDON, July 6
LONDON, July 6 When the Olympic Games founded to
honour Zeus began in ancient Greece around 776 BC, London didn't
exist. More than two millennia later, the city of nearly 8
million people is in the final stages of redeveloping whole
boroughs to accommodate the swarms of spectators who have been
able secure a ticket for the 2012 Olympic Games.
With less than a month to go before the opening ceremony,
here's one way to spend 48 action-packed hours warming-up those
limbs and getting into shape for the biggest sporting event on
the globe.
FRIDAY
8 p.m. Friday nights in the British capital are often about
hitting the pub and downing some pints to drown the stresses of
the working week. But as Olympic fever spreads across the city,
why not get your pulse racing and secure yourself a natural high
by strapping on some skates and joining the London Friday Night
Skate? The marshalled street skate event kicks off at 8 p.m.
most Friday nights at Hyde Park Corner. The route meanders
through Hyde Park - the largest of London's royal parks, where
the Olympic triathlon and marathon swimming events will finish.
(www.lfns.co.uk)
9 p.m.
After dismantling your wheels and stretching out your aching
calves, head over to The Sports Café (www.thesportscafe.com) in
the heart of London's West End to rehydrate and replenish those
calories burned off, before turning in for the night and
dreaming of gold.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. The true extent of Londoners' obsession with running
and fitness is best demonstrated on Saturday mornings at 9 a.m.
when athletes of all shapes and sizes meet in various parks
across London to compete in parkrun - a free 5 km timed running
race which gives you a chance to check your sporting progress
and compete with like-minded hobby and professional athletes.
(www.parkrun.com)
Parkrun was first held in Teddington, southwest
London, eight years ago, but these days events are held
simultaneously in dozens of parks across the city and even as
far afield as Australia, Denmark, Iceland, New Zealand, Poland,
South Africa and the United States. More than a million runners
have so far taken part in one of the events so what better way
to kick off your Saturday than chase a personal best time? All
parkruns are free but you must register on the website in
advance.
10:30 a.m. To satisfy your adrenaline fuelled-appetite, head
into the city for a late Olympic-themed brunch at Bonds on
Threadneedle Street where you can order "The Cyclist", "The
Swimmer" or "The Gymnast" -- even if your cartwheels and back
flips are yet to be perfected. Head Chef Stephen Smith once
worked under Michel Roux Sr. and certainly knows how to feed a
hungry sportsman.
(www.theetoncollection.co.uk/restaurants/bonds/)
1 p.m. After brunch, stroll over to Bank and catch the DLR
to Stratford - the heart of the 2012 Olympic site. Beware
though: during the Games, much of the city's public transport
system will operate an amended service. Check out the Transport
for London website for details (www.tfl.gov.uk).
Weather-permitting, join one of the many walking tours of
the Olympic park. The one that starts from Bromley-on-Bow
underground station at 2 p.m. every day takes about two hours
and takes you along a tow path through the Lower Lea valley.
While enjoying views of the Olympic stadium and other 2012
constructions -- such as the Aquatics Centre and The Orbit --
you'll learn more about the athletes and the venues and but also
what plans there are for the future of the site after
2012. (www.tourguides2012.co.uk)
5 p.m.
Athletes and coaches share the view that relaxation is
almost as essential to performance as training. After a busy day
in the city, take some time out to visit one of London's urban
spas. Choose from Spa London on Old Ford Road
(www.spa-london.org), Thai Square Spa on Shelton Street near
Covent Garden (www.thaisquarespa.com) or Away Spa on Wardour
Street near Leicester Square (www.wlondon.co.uk).
They might set you back a few more pennies than in other
cities, but the pure bliss induced by the warm Jacuzzis,
fragrant bathrobes and soothing lighting will quickly have you
forgetting money woes. Your body is a temple.
8 p.m. Finish the day by heading over to Shoreditch -- an
area of East London within the borough of Hackney, which has
enjoyed a massive cultural revamp in the lead up to the
Games. British design star Terence Conran once called Shoreditch
"London's new Soho" and there's certainly no shortage of places
to wine and dine or sample some of the city's finest pints and
cocktails.
Head to The Boundary, a bar and garden restaurant offering a
panoramic 360 degree view of Canary Wharf, the Gherkin and the
rooftops of East London. (www.theboundary.co.uk)
If you've still got some tiger left in your tank, mingle
with Shoreditch's hippest in one of the numerous clubs. Try East
Village (www.eastvillageclub.co.uk) for some house sounds,
Plastic People for some techno beats (www.plasticpeople.co.uk)
or Rich Mix - less a club and more of an arts venue which
regularly hosts musicians, dramatists, dancers and poets.
(www.richmix.org.uk)
SUNDAY
10 a.m. After breakfast, strap on a helmet and jump on one
of the bright blue communal bikes - affectionately dubbed "Boris
Bikes" after the city's flamboyant and ecologically-aware mayor
who introduced them. The cycle-share scheme was launched in June
2010 and these days, more than 5,000 bikes can be found all
around the city, to pick up wherever you wish. Mayor Boris
Johnson once said that he "hoped the bikes would become as
common as black cabs and red buses in the capital".
Once you've become accustomed to your two new wheels, begin
your tour of Olympic venues beyond Stratford. Head east and out
to the Royal Artillery Barracks in Woolwich, where the shooting
events will take place. The barracks are famous for having the
longest continuous Georgian building facade in the country as
well as for having the largest parade square of any UK barracks.
Continue on to Greenwich Park where the modern pentathlon
and equestrian competitions will be held.
If the weather's lousy, duck into the Royal Observatory,
commissioned in 1675 by King Charles II, which is the home of
the Prime Meridian of the World and therefore Greenwich Mean
Time. It's also home to London's only planetarium and the UK's
largest refracting telescope.
1 p.m. As well as being a World Heritage site, Greenwich
also boasts a plethora of places to eat and drink. Head to Bar
du Musee on Nelson Road, which is thought to be one of the
oldest wine bar bistros in London, for some top notch food and
quality wine to wash it down. (www.bardumusee.com)
Alternatively, head to Greenwich Market for some spicy
paella straight from the pan at Hola-Paella, a wholesome treat
at Pie in the Skyz, or a tender bit of meat at Red Cow Covery
(shopgreenwich.co.uk).
3 p.m. Belly full and legs recovered, get back on your bike
and enjoy a slow cycle back to the city along the Thames.
Drop off your steed at any of the 315 odd docking stations
around the capital and head over to the British Museum. Between
February and September the museum is hosting an exhibition
documenting the production of the medals for the Olympic and
Paralympic Games -- from the mining of the metal to the creation
of the designs by David Watkins and Lin Cheung and finally, the
production by the Royal Mint.
Round off your weekend by a visit to the gift shop where you
might even be able to pick up a souvenir, possibly adorned with
pictures of the Games' two outlandish-looking mascots Wenlock
and Mandeville.
Wenlock is named after Much Wenlock in Shropshire, where the
Wenlock Olympian Society held its first Olympian Games in 1850,
regarded as an inspiration for the modern Olympic Games.
Mandeville's name, meanwhile, stems from Stoke Mandeville
Hospital in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, where the The Stoke
Mandeville Games - the inspiration for the modern Paralympics -
were hosted.
