Nov 20 Bernardo Bertolucci's vision of
rouge-saturated splendour and gilt-burnished pomp in the Beijing
of his "The Last Emperor" may have been replaced by a fog of
pollution, but don't let that put you off.
The Chinese capital still has plenty of spangles, from its
awe-inspiring architecture to its flourishing contemporary art
scene and showstopper dining, to keep you smiling.
First off, you'll need somewhere to rest your head. Those in
search of imperial opulence, need look no further than the
secluded Aman at Summer Palace (aman.com), a 60-minute skip from
the capital.
This Ming marvel, set across the former cooking quarters of
Yiheyuan palace, comprises traditional yet teched-out pavilions,
each decorated in muted creams with wooden beams and heavy
Oriental latticework. (Tip: guests with deep pockets should
plump for a spacious Courtyard Suite.)
It being Aman, there's also an expansive spa with age-old
Chinese herbal treats, Jacuzzi and plunge pools, plus private
palace entry. You'll leave feeling more pampered than Emperor Pu
Yi himself.
For a more cutting-edge vibe and central locale, bed down at
Hotel Éclat (eclathotels.com), Beijing's ode to the Louvre
pyramid, just east of Tiananmen in hip-happening Chaoyang.
This bonkers five-star bower, perched atop luxury retail
romp Parkview Green, is stuffed to the rafters with eye-popping
art (from the likes of Andy Warhol, Shen Jingdong and Gao
Xiaowu), and hosts private pool suites and indoor terraces.
Not far from Éclat is the 798 Art District (or Dashanzi), an
electrifying East Berlin-inspired, Soviet-funded, former
military factory turned hotbed of commercial arts and epicentre
of Beijing's creative youth culture.
Avoiding Mondays, when everything is usually closed, have a
taxi drop you at the caged red dinosaurs by resident artist Sui
Jianguo, just past gate No. 4. Here, you'll find the celebrated
non-profit Ullens Center for Contemporary Art (ucca.org.cn),
which is one of the best curated spaces in all of China.
Exhibitions, performances, workshops, film screenings and forums
abound.
While there, ensure you pop next door to the UCCA Design
Store - it's a cracking souvenir pitstop, with a fab raft of
local craft, plus some global bobs, from handmade leather bags
to bicycles to limited edition books, prints and sculpture.
Also within this staggering compound are standout stores Yin
Shu + EA West, for statement jewellery and locally designed
duds; and Fei Space, an eclectic stash of homewares, porcelain,
clothing and trinkets.
If you still have the wherewithal, and a wad to blow, just
five minutes away from 798 is Caochangdi, a gaggle of galleries
for the serious collectors, best navigated by taxi.
Three Shadows Photography Art Centre (threeshadows.cn)
offers unusual snapshots inspired by the ICP in New York, as
well as a cute cafe for that all-important caffeine charge;
Lucerne-bred Galerie Urs Meile (galerieursmeile.com) works with
the China Art Archives & Warehouse to showcase homegrown talent;
and Pekin Fine Arts (pekinfinearts.com) is Meg Maggio's
magnificent space showcasing Asian art, and frequent U.S. museum
collaborations.
If navigating this alone sounds daunting, hire a guide from
Bespoke Beijing (bespoketravelcompany.com). These bilingual pros
offer the inside track on buying art and will even take you into
the artists' studios for a meet and greet.
By now you'll be wiped out, so it's time for a refresher. To
escape the city bustle, nip up to Green T House Living
(green-t-house.com), a former teahouse and spa, now a serene and
fantastical culinary retreat with waiters in period garb and
theatrical menu to match.
Or, for a set supper as painterly as the art you've been
ogling, slink into upscale, inventive gastro temple, King's Joy
(kingsjoy.cn), where "veg-whisperer" Pan Jianjun's organic
produce will sate even the most hardened carnivores.
For further insight and insider tips, visit
luxecityguides.com.
(This article was contributed by LUXE City Guides. The
opinions expressed are their own.)
(Editing by Michael Roddy)