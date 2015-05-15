(This article was contributed by LUXE City Guides. The opinions
May 15 If you think that Hong Kong is just glass
and steel, you are very much mistaken.
Sure, this pearl of Asia is lustrous, but shuck the husk and
you'll discover profound riches that shine even brighter.
There's no time like the present for a trip to the Fragrant
Harbour to discover a metropolis that's blossoming before your
eyes.
Beauty sleep seekers rejoice; there are plenty of places at
which to steal forty winks. From Hong Kong's veritable Grande
Dame, The Peninsula (peninsula.com), which reigns supreme from
its picture-perfect Victoria Harbour vantage point, to
understated sky-high style courtesy of André Fu-designed The
Upper House (upperhouse.com), via Central's boutique newcomer,
The Pottinger Hong Kong (thepottinger.com), there is a suite to
suit all tastes.
Hong Kong was once a city content to follow trends. A
newfound confidence in its own taste means it's now leading
them.
Nowhere is this more apparent than on the culinary scene. A
distinctly Hong Kong style of cuisine is emerging, led by
homegrown chefs who champion local flavours in innovative new
ways.
Among the trailblazers is two-Michelin-starred haute
Cantonese salon Duddell's (duddells.co) and a slinky,
subterranean farm-to-table Chinese den, Mott 32 (mott32.com).
The former dazzles with modern-minimalism meets gallery chic;
the latter beguiles beneath seductively appointed vaulted
ceilings, envisaged by the Hong Kong-born designer Joyce Wang.
And it's not just glitzy gourmet haunts that have come to
define the dining-scape of the city. A plethora of private
kitchens have popped up, offering a far more intimate glimpse
into the consciousness of the city's gastronomes.
Take Ta Pantry (ta-pantry.com). Chef Esther Sham, who was
born in Hong Kong but educated overseas, showcases the flavours
of Asia, America and beyond from her North Point locale. It does
not serve typically Cantonese fare, but still evinces an
identity inspired by the city.
The food undeniably embodies the Hong Kong of the present;
the architecture narrates its colonial past. Current trends
dictate that heritage is hot and here to stay, which is good
news for some of the city's stateliest of structures.
We've already witnessed the rebirth of Aberdeen Street's
former police married quarters as PMQ (pmq.org.hk) - a hub of
independent, arty boutiques and eateries, as well as one of the
finest event and gallery spaces around.
Up next: Central Police
Station(centralpolicestation.org.hk), a colossal project
overseen by architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron. It isn't due
for completion until 2016, but local-pride lovers don't need to
wait to experience the self-preserving spirit making its
presence felt, as erstwhile forgotten neighbourhoods are
experiencing something of a renaissance.
Districts such as Sai Ying Pun in the west, Tai Hang to the
east and Wong Chuk Hang on the south of the island are boasting
grassroots galleries, dining and shopping destinations.
The south side in particular is a region in transition and
well worth visiting for its industrial units-turned-exhibition
spaces. Standouts include 3812 Contemporary Art Projects
(3812cap.com), which is dedicated to emerging talents, and
photography warehouse Blindspot Gallery (blindspotgallery.com).
Finally, reward yourself with a post-gallery steak at the
Butchers Club (butchersclub.com.hk) to complete a culturally,
and corporeally, enriching afternoon.
