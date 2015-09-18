A taxi cab passes by the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York, United States in this April 23, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’re more than likely familiar with the Big Apple’s big-hitters. Central Park, the Empire State Building, Fifth Avenue, Lady Liberty – we could go on. But what about the lesser sung wonders of this fierce, fast-paced and fabulous metropolis?

Even in the city that never sleeps, you’ll need somewhere to rest that weary head. While Midtown and Columbus Circle trot out an abundance of ubiquitous grand dames, towering over yawning avenues and non-stop bustle, we prefer these sleek, discreet downtown hideaways in areas less-frequented by the map-toting hordes.

Federal block turned artists’ lofts turned charming 14-room retreat, The Broome (thebroomenyc.com) will transport you to Paris via SoHo with its verdure-strung, sky-lit atrium and cafe, snug, sound-proofed, balconied suites, name-dropping pieces by Thomas O’Brien and Jonathan Adler, and pastries from a local bakery delivered to your door every morning.

More akin to an impeccably styled home than a hotel, The Greenwich (thegreenwichhotel.com) is Robert De Niro’s sepia-tinted ode to his childhood stomping ground.

Warm oak floors, Tibetan rugs, Moroccan-tiled or Carrara marble baths, a peaceful Tuscan-style courtyard, sublime Shibui spa and pool, and convivial Italian restaurant Locanda Verde make this a celeb honeypot to boot.

To avoid the horror of rush hour, linger between those soft Egyptian sheets a little longer than usual, before bagging a cab over to tree-lined nabe Nolita (or if you opted for The Broome, it’s a mere 5-minute meander).

For a bite of what this city does best, Black Seed (blackseedbagels.com) on Elizabeth Street is your first important pitstop.

Their hand-rolled, poached and wood-fired bagels come replete with fresh fillings, house spreads (think smoked mackerel and almond butter) and a peppy side of Stumptown joe.

Although the chewiness of these divine little o’s, as well as the flashy, new-fangled fitout, have been a point of heated debate since opening, the nigh-on constant queues quickly put any doubts to rest.

Another block north and it’s time to get that credit-card muscle flexing. Start by custom-mixing your new signature scent at homegrown cutie Le Labo (lelabofragrances.com), then zip a few doors down to check the feel of the lush LA-crafted bags at French-inflected Clare V (clarev.com).

Over in neighbouring SoHo, swing by MoMA Design Store (momastore.org) for ingenious lifestyle faddle, local ethical womenswear boutique Maiyet (maiyet.com), and minimalist icon Donald Judd’s fascinating chef d’oeuvre 101 Spring Street (juddfoundation.org).

A trip to New York would not be complete without a nip of culture. While we love the big daddies like The Met, Guggenheim and newly revamped Whitney, nothing beats a gentle afternoon amble through the hushed gardens, galleries and chapel of The Cloisters (metmuseum.org) at Fort Tryon Park, in northernmost Manhattan.

A schlep, yes, (in fact, allow yourself at least half a day) but this special branch of The Met, dedicated to the art and architecture of medieval Europe, is one of the city’s most closely guarded secrets. As if the tapestries and stained-glass windows weren't captivating enough, there's also a breath-taking view of the Hudson River.

Sea legs not up to much? Forget the sickly swarms aboard the Staten Island Ferry. Sidle up instead to Grand Banks (grandbanks.org) for sundowners and freshly-shucked Long Island oysters. This stationery Nova Scotia-built 1940s sailing schooner, however, will remain moored up at Pier 25 until the end of October only.

