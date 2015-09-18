Sept 18 Unless you've been living under a rock,
you're more than likely familiar with the Big Apple's
big-hitters. Central Park, the Empire State Building, Fifth
Avenue, Lady Liberty - we could go on. But what about the lesser
sung wonders of this fierce, fast-paced and fabulous metropolis?
Even in the city that never sleeps, you'll need somewhere
to rest that weary head. While Midtown and Columbus Circle trot
out an abundance of ubiquitous grand dames, towering over
yawning avenues and non-stop bustle, we prefer these sleek,
discreet downtown hideaways in areas less-frequented by the
map-toting hordes.
Federal block turned artists' lofts turned charming 14-room
retreat, The Broome (thebroomenyc.com) will transport you to
Paris via SoHo with its verdure-strung, sky-lit atrium and cafe,
snug, sound-proofed, balconied suites, name-dropping pieces by
Thomas O'Brien and Jonathan Adler, and pastries from a local
bakery delivered to your door every morning.
More akin to an impeccably styled home than a hotel, The
Greenwich (thegreenwichhotel.com) is Robert De Niro's
sepia-tinted ode to his childhood stomping ground.
Warm oak floors, Tibetan rugs, Moroccan-tiled or Carrara
marble baths, a peaceful Tuscan-style courtyard, sublime Shibui
spa and pool, and convivial Italian restaurant Locanda Verde
make this a celeb honeypot to boot.
To avoid the horror of rush hour, linger between those soft
Egyptian sheets a little longer than usual, before bagging a cab
over to tree-lined nabe Nolita (or if you opted for The Broome,
it's a mere 5-minute meander).
For a bite of what this city does best, Black Seed
(blackseedbagels.com) on Elizabeth Street is your first
important pitstop.
Their hand-rolled, poached and wood-fired bagels come
replete with fresh fillings, house spreads (think smoked
mackerel and almond butter) and a peppy side of Stumptown joe.
Although the chewiness of these divine little o's, as well
as the flashy, new-fangled fitout, have been a point of heated
debate since opening, the nigh-on constant queues quickly put
any doubts to rest.
Another block north and it's time to get that credit-card
muscle flexing. Start by custom-mixing your new signature scent
at homegrown cutie Le Labo (lelabofragrances.com), then zip a
few doors down to check the feel of the lush LA-crafted bags at
French-inflected Clare V (clarev.com).
Over in neighbouring SoHo, swing by MoMA Design Store
(momastore.org) for ingenious lifestyle faddle, local ethical
womenswear boutique Maiyet (maiyet.com), and minimalist icon
Donald Judd's fascinating chef d'oeuvre 101 Spring Street
(juddfoundation.org).
A trip to New York would not be complete without a nip of
culture. While we love the big daddies like The Met, Guggenheim
and newly revamped Whitney, nothing beats a gentle afternoon
amble through the hushed gardens, galleries and chapel of The
Cloisters (metmuseum.org) at Fort Tryon Park, in northernmost
Manhattan.
A schlep, yes, (in fact, allow yourself at least half a day)
but this special branch of The Met, dedicated to the art and
architecture of medieval Europe, is one of the city's most
closely guarded secrets. As if the tapestries and stained-glass
windows weren't captivating enough, there's also a breath-taking
view of the Hudson River.
Sea legs not up to much? Forget the sickly swarms aboard the
Staten Island Ferry. Sidle up instead to Grand Banks
(grandbanks.org) for sundowners and freshly-shucked Long Island
oysters. This stationery Nova Scotia-built 1940s sailing
schooner, however, will remain moored up at Pier 25 until the
end of October only.
