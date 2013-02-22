MADRID Feb 22 Despite its status as a leading
European capital, land-locked Madrid has often been overshadowed
as a tourist destination by the more glamorously chic Barcelona.
But its appeal to travelers is on the rise, with world class
museums and dining, expansive, centrally located parks and
first-rate shopping increasingly drawing visitors to its
bustling thoroughfares.
Struggling economically, Spain continues to lure tourists
and budget-minded travelers can stretch their dollars at
hundreds of small, centrally located hotels and cafes that cater
to both locals and foreigners serving up surprisingly
sophisticated cuisine.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help you get the
most out of a short stay in this growing tourist destination.
Friday
5 p.m. - With a metropolitan area population of more than
six million, Madrid is a major city and could seem overwhelming
for first-timers. Best to stay in the center of the capital,
where affordable hotels such as the Praktik Metropol (www.hotelpraktikmetropol.com/)
abound. Airy, modern rooms can be found for $100 a night,
sometimes even less, and the location steps off the Gran Via
couldn't be better suit to major sites.
5:30 p.m. - Like many Western economies, Spain is
struggling. Show your local smarts and save the entry fee at the
world famous Prado Museum (Calle Ruiz de Alarcón 23,
www.museodelprado.es/en/) by lining up for the nightly free
admission at 6 p.m. While you'll only have two hours, research
which galleries house the artists you most want to see. And as
you're in Spain, "local" artists such as El Greco, Goya and
Velasquez might be among logical choices.
8:30 p.m. - It's too early for dinner in Spain, where most
restaurants don't even open doors until 9. So go with tradition
and sample the tapas and libations at Taberna de Antonio Sánchez
(Calle de Mesón des Paredes 13), which specializes in local
favorites.
10 p.m. - For dinner, head over to the lively Chueca
district, with its trendy, funky shops, cafes and bars, driven
by a youthful vibe and burgeoning gay scene.
At Bazaar (C/ Libertad, 21, here),
you'll find a sprawling, airy and stylish whitewashed room with
huge glass windows looking out at the bustling street scene
below. Arrive early to score a table on the upper level, and
sample a host of moderately priced starters and entrees that
navigate the terrain between pan-Asian and Spanish cuisines
ranging from risottos to fresh fish.
Midnight: A stroll back to your hotel is entertainment
enough, as the streets bustle with couples and groups heading
off to tap into Madrid's pulsing nightlife. This area also
abounds with bars and intimate cafe if a nightcap is in order.
Saturday
10 a.m. - One of the most touristy spots you can hit in
Madrid -- and one well worth the effort -- is Chocolateria San
Gines (Pasadizo de San Gines 11) where the thing to have from
the very limited choices is churros, a kind of elongated, ridged
donut, and a cup of hot chocolate, which to American palates is
more akin to a cup of melted dark chocolate.
Dip the freshly fried churros into the thick sweet elixir
and take in the wood-columned salon's warm glow of this
institution tucked away on a charming side street near the Plaza
del Sol which dates to 1894. This filling, if hardly
nutritious, breakfast will set you back less than $10.
11 a.m. - The Royal Palace (Calle Bailen, 34-914-548-800) is
among the city's top, and thus most-visited, sites, so best to
get there early. Tours of the ornate, 2,000-room palace range in
length up to several hours, and EU citizens get in free on
Wednesdays, when you can see the changing of the guard.
Self-guided tours are also allowed, and audio is available.
Afterwards, check out the adjacent Santa Maria la Real de la
Almudena Cathedral and its Roman crypt, or stroll the manicured
Sabatini Gardens.
2 p.m. - In good weather, consider a splurge at the Ritz
Madrid's Terrace & Gardens cafe (Plaza Lealtad, 5, across the
street from the Prado), which serves traditional Spanish cuisine
including tapas amid bucolic plantings on shaded terraces.
If the city's hot weather during the summer months proves
too much, the recently refurbished Atocha train station is a
short walk, where you can dine at any one of several casual
lunch terraces in the dazzling main atrium, replete with
towering tropical plantings and ponds under a glass roof.
4 p.m. - A lovely, and centrally located place to walk off
lunch is the adjacent 20-acre Royal Botanic Garden (Plaza de
Murillo, 2; here),
which dates to the 18th century and boasts some 30,000 plants
and flowers. Next door to the Prado Museum.
7 p.m. - After regrouping at your hotel, it's time for
tapas. But as in much of Spain tapas bars are ubiquitous, making
it hard to choose a place on faith. Get the best of all possible
worlds and also ogle some beautiful gastronomic treats at
Mercado San Miguel (Plaza San Miguel), one of Madrid's oldest
marketplaces that has undergone a stunning renovation.
Grab a glass of tinto de la casa (house red) for a mere 3
euros ($4), order up some nibbles such as mixed olives, Iberico
ham, cheeses, smoked fish or even sweets from several of the
dozens of purveyors and secure one of the tables that anchor the
center of the marketplace. You'll find yourself among tourists
from Japan, the U.S., Germany and Spain, as well as locals, all
happily sharing this civilized, convivial Spanish tradition.
9 p.m. - Gently priced modern Mediterranean cuisine served
in an elegant setting draws a full house virtually every night
at La Gloria de Montera (Just off the Gran Via, Calle Caballero
de Gracia, 10, www.lagloriademontera.com/
Sunday
9 a.m. - Breakfast is not a "groaning board" affair in
Spain, so do like the locals and nip into any of the hundreds of
sidewalk cafes (weather permitting of course) for a light repast
of coffee, juice, pastry and fresh fruit. Most hotels also
provide a continental-type breakfast for guests as well.
10 a.m. - A Sunday walk in the park - the sprawling, central
Parque del Retiro - is in order. Enter at Plaza Independencia by
the imposing, neo-Classical Puerta de Alcala, or gate, and
stroll the manicured paths, past the man-made pond where couples
and children boat, eventually making your way to the Victorian
Crystal Palace where free art exhibits are usually on offer, and
the sprawling rose garden.
Noon - Like many capital cities, Madrid is dense with
museums of every stripe. A relatively intimate, self-guided
experience can be had at the Cerralbo Museum (Ventura Rodriguez
17), the turn-of-the century home of the 17th Marquis of
Cerralbo, an avid collector, academic, writer and archeologist.
The 32-room museum has been meticulously preserved and
restored, with its intact collection of objects, furniture,
artwork and books which was considered Spain's most complete and
private collection of the time.
2:30 p.m. - At Este O Este (Calle de Manuela Malasaña 9),
you'll find an intriguing melding of Spanish and Moroccan
cuisine, including a couscous special on Sundays.
4 p.m. - Walk off that hearty midday meal with a stroll down
the Gran Via. If shopping is your thing, you'll find outlets of
familiar stores such as H&M, as well as the stylish, well-known
Spanish retailer Zara.
5 p.m. - Just off the Puerta del Sol, which marks the center
of Spain, you'll find Mallorquina (8 Plaza del Sol), a bustling,
bi-level long-established pastry shop offering a dazzling array
of cream cakes and sweets. If weather permits, get your treats
"to go" and head over to nearby Plaza Mayor.
This grand, 17th-century square is the first stop on most
tourist itineraries, so why not make it your last? Take in the
mimes and other street performers, and try to reconcile the
vibrant, light-hearted scene with the spot's bloody history as
an execution center during the Spanish Inquisition.
(Editing by Paul Casciato)