MELBOURNE Nov 1 Vibrant and multicultural,
Melbourne brims with galleries, cafes, restaurants and a
lifestyle that give Australia's second-largest city a distinctly
European feel.
Here are tips about getting the most out of a trip to
Melbourne from Reuters, whose 2,600 journalists in all parts of
the world offer visitors the best local insights.
Rated as the world's most liveable city for three years in a
row by the Economist Intelligence Unit, Melbourne is the
birthplace of Australian film, a designated UNESCO City of
Literature and home to a flourishing art scene.
On a large bay on Australia's southeast coast and near
scenic wine estates, the city of more than 4 million people
spreads out from the Central Business District (CBD) to lively
inner neighbourhoods such as Fitzroy, Carlton and St Kilda.
(Map: goo.gl/maps/uxiFH)
Many attractions in the CBD are within walking distance of
each other and getting around is easy by taxi or a network of
trains, buses and trams.
Listings of shows, concerts and events can be found at
www.au.timeout.com/melbourne, melbourne.wheremagazines.com.au,
www.thatsmelbourne.com.au and www.onlymelbourne.com.au.
ARTS & CULTURE
For some of Melbourne's major cultural attractions, make
your way to Federation Square opposite Flinders Street Station
in the CBD. The Australian Centre for the Moving Image, The Ian
Potter Centre and the No Vacancy Project Space, which features
emerging artists, are especially worth a visit.
On Saturdays from 11 a.m., bibliophiles gather at the
Federation Square book market in the Atrium.
Immerse yourself in Melbourne's underground culture with a
walking tour of laneways splashed with colourful murals and edgy
pieces. Street art is scattered throughout the CBD but
highlights include Blenders Lane, Croft Alley, Union Lane,
Centre Place, Rutledge Lane and especially Hosier Lane.
The Wheeler Centre for Books, Writing and Ideas at 176
Little Lonsdale Street is the centrepiece of Melbourne's UNESCO
City of Literature initiative. It runs literary events most
weekdays, many of them free. (www.wheelercentre.com)
Beneath the Wheeler Centre is Moat, a bar and cafe with an
urbane attitude. Borrow a novel from the bookshelf and unwind
with a drink.
The State Library of Victoria at 328 Swanston Street houses
more than 2 million books but goes beyond the printed page with
historical objects like the armour of famous outlaw Ned Kelly.
There are also free art exhibitions in the library's galleries.
On Saturdays and Sundays, the Rose Street Artists' Market is
where locals go to stroll among the eclectic mix of stalls and
people. From Collins Street in the CBD, take the 112 tram north
to Fitzroy and get off at 60 Rose Street.
See a play at The Malthouse Theatre at 113 Sturt Street in
South Melbourne. Built in 1892 as a brewery and malting works,
it offers a year-round programme of contemporary Australian
theatre. Book ahead. (www.malthousetheatre.com.au)
BREAKFAST, LUNCH & DINNER
Central Melbourne teems with coffee shops and breakfast
options but you can't go wrong at The Hardware Societe at 120
Hardware Street, a cosy spot with contemporary French fare.
Or start the day with latte art at Manchester Press on
Rankins Lane. This welcoming cafe is known for quirky, arty
lattes that make ordinary coffee look tiresome. The all-day
breakfast menu is excellent too.
A perfect hideaway for lunch is MoVida, a Spanish tapas bar
amid the street art on Hosier Lane. It is bustling every day and
bookings, often months in advance, are essential. If you're the
spontaneous type, the walk-in tapas bar MoVida Next Door is just
around the corner on Flinders Street.
At the State Library, have lunch at Mr Tulk, a cafe named
after its first librarian. The polished timber and communal
table give it a sophisticated but laid-back vibe. Lingering over
your meal with a good book is not frowned upon here.
For dinner, try Chin Chin on 125 Flinders Lane, which serves
up a modern and playful take on Asian street food. Be sure to
peer out the windows - every night Chin Chin runs a contemporary
video art space in adjacent Higson Lane.
Cumulus Inc at 45 Flinders Lane is a hit with its modern
European menu. It also has tempting gluten-free options.
For a taste of Melbourne's ethnic diversity, try Lebanese
pizza or cheese pie at the A1 Bakery at 643-645 Sydney Road in
Brunswick. In Chinatown, dig into traditional dishes at Sichuan
House at 22-26 Corrs Lane. South American flavours are on the
menu at the Newmarket Hotel at 34 Inkerman Street in St Kilda.
Meat lovers will be in their element at Station Hotel at 59
Napier Street in Footscray, La Luna Bistro at 320 Rathdowne
Street in Carlton North or Pei Modern at 45 Collins Street.
Seafood is the speciality at Richmond Oysters at 437-441
Church Street in Richmond and Rubiras at Swallows at 192 Station
Street in Port Melbourne.
Vegetarians and vegans will feel at home. The Vegie Bar at
380 Brunswick Street in Fitzroy is a funky, busy spot for lunch
or dinner. For more sophisticated vegetarian dining, try
award-winning Attica at 74 Glen Eira Road in Ripponlea.
NIGHTLIFE
For an open-air drink, climb the winding stairwell to
Rooftop Bar in Curtin House at 252 Swanston Street. The bar,
seven floors up, doubles as a cinema in warmer months and offers
impressive nighttime city views year round.
No visit to Melbourne would be complete without dropping by
a laneway bar. Top spots include Loop at 23 Meyers Place, Bar
Americano at 20 Presgrave Place and Cabinet Bar & Balcony at 11
Rainbow Alley.
For more discerning drinkers, The Melbourne Supper Club at
Level 1, 161 Spring Street has an encyclopaedic list of wine,
spirits and beer, attentive staff and an elegant ambiance.
Upstairs is the rooftop bar Siglo to take in the views
overlooking Parliament House and light up a cigar.
For live music, Bennetts Lane Jazz Club at 25 Bennetts Lane
is open every night with a line-up of world-class international
and national jazz musicians.
The Corner Hotel at 57 Swan Street in Richmond is an icon of
Melbourne's music scene with big names - including Ben Harper,
David Gilmour, Crowded House and Mick Jagger - having played
there over the years. (www.cornerhotel.com)
OTHER OPTIONS
For wine lovers, Melbourne is just an hour or so from the
vineyards and wineries of the Yarra Valley, Sunbury, Macedon
Ranges, Mornington Peninsula and Geelong regions. Several
companies run roundtrip day tours so there's no need to worry
about drinking and driving.
If you've never seen the fast and furious contact sport that
is Australian Rules Football, Melbourne has nine professional
"footy" teams that play from March to September and it hosts the
annual Grand Final to determine the national champions. Cricket
and rugby are also hugely popular.
If you're visiting in January, don't miss the Australian
Open, the first grand slam tennis tournament of the year.
Water plays a big part of Melbourne's history and identity,
so consider a cruise along the Yarra River that runs through the
city or a sail on Port Phillip Bay that leads to the ocean.
