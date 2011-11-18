MILAN Nov 18 When people think of Milan
they immediately conjure up images of catwalks, skinny lattes
and pizzas but the true face of Italy's second city is actually
very different.
That is not to say Milan is a let-down, instead travellers
are often pleasantly surprised by the huge, free-to-enter but
little-known castle or the canal district of bars.
Reuters correspondents with local knowledge help visitors
get the most out of a 48-hour visit.
FRIDAY
7 p.m. - Good value hotels are hard to come by given Milan
is often seen as a business city but there are several options
around the city's main train station and the area is less sleazy
than it was.
The train station, Stazione Centrale, is a destination in
itself because of its enormous scale and startling architecture.
Influenced by Washington D.C.'s Union Station and the input of
Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, the station is up there with
the greatest in the world.
From there grab a taxi and head to the pedestrianised part
of Via Brera where you can indulge in a Milanese institution --
the aperitivo.
People in Milan are not big drinkers so to tempt customers
bars offer free food -- pasta, rice, little paninis etc. All you
have to do is order a rather overpriced drink and it is all you
can eat. Sitting outside, even in late autumn, also appeals.
9 p.m. - If you are really still hungry after that then walk
round the corner down the cobbles to Via Mercato/Corso Garibaldi
where there are several dining options.
People in the north of Italy do not eat pizza as much as
those in the south and a couple of the restaurants on this
stretch offer traditional Milanese cuisine including risotto
with saffron or polenta.
If you want a late, late night then walk up Corso Garibaldi
to Corso Como, a pedestrianised street full of bars and two
nightclubs which is a particular hangout for the expat
community. Again, prices can be steep but there is a good vibe.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Head to a traditional Italian bar, never open in
the evenings but instead there for you to grab a coffee and a
croissant in the morning. There are no Starbucks in Italy and
real Italian coffee houses are markedly different, as is the
menu. One shot of espresso is all most Italians need.
From the station, walk down Via Vittor Pisani and Via Turati
before reaching Piazza Cavour and head under the arch into Via
Manzoni. This is the fashion district and don't expect to see
any prices on most of the clothes, you have to ask.
The beautiful Via della Spiga and Via Monte Napoleone are
where most of the famous shops are while the huge Emporio Armani
is next to Montenapoleone metro station. The actual fashion
houses and catwalks are closed to the public and often in a
different part of town.
Noon - Head a little further south, if not weighed down by
too much shopping, and you hit Piazza della Scala -- the home of
one of the world's most famous opera houses.
You might not spot La Scala immediately, it is a rather
inconspicuous building with little signage -- but that is part
of the charm. Don't think you can just walk in and buy a ticket,
performances sell out very quickly and it is best to book weeks
in advance via the internet (here)
Almost all operas are in the evening.
There are various options for lunch around here, especially
in the sidestreets.
2 p.m. - You are now close to Piazza Duomo, Milan's immense
main square where there are almost as many pigeons as people.
The Cathedral (Duomo) is so different in appearance to any other
church that you are bound to be intrigued. There is free entry
but keep those shoulders and knees covered. A trip on the roof
also offers smoggy views of the city.
The nearby Galleria Emanuele II is a magical covered walkway
but don't sit down for food or drink here, it is extortionate.
Do walk into the centre of the arcade though and perform one of
Milan's oldest traditions, turning your heel three times in the
private parts of the bull mosaic in the floor for good luck.
The bull represents Turin, Milan's rival northern city.
4 p.m. - Now for Milan's hidden gem, although not for
Italians of course. Walk up the enchanting Via Mercanti and Via
Dante and the stunningly different Castello Sforzesco comes into
view beyond the cooling fountain if it's a hot day.
It is free to head over the moat into the castle with
payment only needed to access the museum. At the back end of the
castle lies the charming Parco Sempione which is a good spot for
some ice cream, sunbathing or a stroll.
6 p.m. - Take a taxi back to the hotel to freshen up and get
ready for a sight you thought you would never see -- canals in
Milan.
9 p.m. - Venice is not the only Italian city with watery
delights and the Naviglio area of Milan (nearest metro Porta
Genova) is teeming with bars and restaurants on both sides of
two canals. Once you have dined, go past the towering city gates
of the Porta Ticinese and head up Corso di Porta Ticinese until
you come across another old city-gate like structure.
Here is the ancient Basilica di San Lorenzo where the young
people of Milan congregate late at night, drinking beer from the
nearby kiosks.
SUNDAY
9 a.m - Depending on if you booked months in advance on the
internet (here)
as you have to guarantee a place, this would be a good time to
visit the Last Supper -- Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece on the
wall of a refectory at a Milan church/monastery. You get 10
minutes, along with about 10 other tourists, to admire the
world-famous picture.
11 a.m. - If you do not manage to get Last Supper tickets
and the weather is good, a short one-hour train trip to Como is
well worth it. The beautifully little town is nestled on the
southern bank of Lake Como, where green hills plunge into the
water from impossible heights. The ice cream is also good in
Como as is the architecture.
4 p.m. - Head back to Milan and as a goodbye to the city,
indulge in a stroll down the main shopping street -- Corso
Buenos Aires -- where goods are much more affordable than
elsewhere. At the end of the street by Porta Venezia there is
more good ice cream and the Giardini Pubblici, a refreshing park
with a small but interesting national history museum and
planetarium (rarely open on weekends).
