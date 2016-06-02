(The author is a Reuters contributor.)
By Cheryl Tan
NEW YORK, June 2 Hugues Lechanoine may be based
in Paris, one of the world's most beloved cities in the world,
but when he travels for work, a place he particularly enjoys
visiting may surprise you: Minneapolis.
"Minneapolis defied my expectations, and I love a city that
manages to surprise me," said the managing director of Baron
Philippe de Rothschild SA, who oversees the company's branded
wine business. "It boasts an incredibly diverse set of cultural
and recreational offerings."
And, he added, there are numerous restaurants and bars in
downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Lechanoine has provided the following tips for any business
traveler to the area.
Stay: The Westin Minneapolis. The hotel is a landmark
property and is centrally located in the old Farmers and
Mechanics Bank building. It's also home to Bank, a restaurant
within the hotel that has an impressive wine vault and set of
private dining and meeting rooms.
Cup of Joe: Five Watt Coffee. I start my day with an
Americano every morning, and this local coffeehouse - which
roasts and serves its own coffee - is a destination I'll visit
whenever I'm in town.
Power meals: Spoon and Stable. The restaurant is located in
a former horse stable, and offers a mix of Midwestern and French
cuisine. I love the building's aesthetic and look forward to
their duck confit hash, one of my favorite dishes on the menu.
Business meeting spot: Hazeltine National Golf Club. You
learn a lot about who you're doing business with during a round
of golf.
Team outing: Orpheum Theatre. I was first introduced to the
Orpheum last fall during "An Evening with the Ryder Cup
Captains," Davis Love III and Darren Clarke. It was an
interactive Q&A with the golfers kicking off the countdown to
the 2016 tournament. My team and I actually love the theater,
and the history and architecture of this particular venue is
magnificent. (Side note: The city of Minneapolis acquired the
building from musician Bob Dylan and his brother in the 1980s.)
Boite: Marvel Bar. This speakeasy is considered one of the
best cocktail bars in the country and has a great selection of
craft offerings. I'll either order their Afterburner (a gin
drink that involves orange and lemon juice and vinegar among
other ingredients) or an Old Fashioned.
Tourist trap: Minnesota's lakes. There are three large lakes
in the middle of downtown Minneapolis that are surrounded by
numerous parks and local food stands. I've always enjoyed the
outdoors and try to fit a run around Lake Calhoun or along Lake
of the Isles in during my visit.
Shopping: Askov Finlayson. This men's store was opened by
two brothers who also own The Bachelor Farmer and Marvel Bar.
What's unique about the store is their "Keep the North Cold"
collection, a bespoke offering that's part of their campaign to
combat climate change.
Dining must: Manny's Steakhouse. The restaurant has an
inherent charm and personality and is known for serving some of
the best steaks in town. During my last visit, I ordered their
Porterhouse along with my favorite American side dish, mac and
cheese. It's been one of the best classic American meals I've
had to date and paired perfectly with Mouton Cadet's 2013
Bordeaux.
Killing time at the airport: Surdyk's Flights Wine Market
and Bar. It's both a full-service café and bar, and gourmet food
and wine market with artisanal fare. It's the perfect spot to
grab a quick meal and enjoy a glass of wine before boarding your
flight.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Lisa Von Ahn)